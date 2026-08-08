Knowledge Nugget | India’s handloom story: From Swadeshi to ‘Saree diplomacy’

Written by Raveena Baneta

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget for today on India’s Handloom story.

7 August 2026 marks the 12th National Handloom Day, with celebrations across the country showcasing India’s rich handloom heritage and the contribution of handloom weavers to the country’s economy and cultural identity. The Ministry of Textiles and state governments are organizing exhibitions, handloom fairs, awareness campaigns, and buyer–seller meets to promote indigenous textiles.

1. The Government of India has been celebrating the National Handloom Day on August 7 since 2015, when it commemorated the 100th anniversary of the Swadeshi Movement. National Handloom Day celebrates the contribution of artisans and weavers to the rich cultural capital of the country.

2. It is also a poignant reminder of the historic call to encourage indigenous products during the Swadeshi movement. It was on August 7, 1905 that a formal proclamation was made at the Calcutta Town Hall to protest against the partition of Bengal by boycotting foreign goods and promoting Indian-made products.

3. As a reaction against British policy to divide and rule, handlooms became a potent symbol of resistance to British authority. By promoting Indian crafts and empowering local craftsmen, it focused on reviving Indian culture and traditions and encouraging the use of Indian languages, arts, and crafts.

On August 15, 1947, the values promoted by the Swadeshi Movement were symbolically represented when Jawaharlal Nehru unfurled a hand-spun Khadi flag, marking India’s independence. (Source: Wikipedia Commons) On August 15, 1947, the values promoted by the Swadeshi Movement were symbolically represented when Jawaharlal Nehru unfurled a hand-spun Khadi flag, marking India’s independence. (Source: Wikipedia Commons)

4. It aimed to increase self-sufficiency and reduce reliance on British goods by encouraging the use of indigenous products and protesting against British imports that undermined local industries; thereby, the handloom sector became intrinsically linked with the nation’s quest for independence.

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5. Thus, this day celebrates the skills and craftsmanship of handloom weavers and aims to promote handloom products both domestically and internationally. This day underscores India’s commitment to preserving and promoting its unique handloom heritage while empowering weavers and ensuring their socio-economic well-being.

What is handloom?

6. While different definitions for the word have evolved since the Handloom (Reservation and Articles for Production) Act, 1985, where ‘handloom’ meant “any loom other than powerloom”, in recent years it has become more elaborate.

7. In 2012, a new definition was proposed: “Handloom means any loom other than powerloom; and includes any hybrid loom on which at least one process of weaving require manual intervention or human energy for production.” It basically made room for a relaxed entry for powerloom weavers.

What is the status of handloom industry in India?

8. India’s handloom tradition is one of the oldest in the world, deeply tied to local culture, climate, and community. Each region has its own weaving techniques, motifs, and fabrics that reflect centuries of skill passed down through generations.

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9. Be it Tamil Nadu’s famous Kanchipuram saris or Assam’s Muga (golden silk) mekhela sadors, the Paithani weaves of Maharashtra or Benarasi brocades of Uttar Pradesh, India has the largest and widespread weaving industry in the world. Approximately 95 per cent of the world’s handwoven fabric is from India (PIB, 2017).

Indian handlooms are handwoven narratives of culture, tradition, and identity. From royal silks to sustainable cottons, every fabric reflects India’s diverse traditions. (Image source: AI generated) Indian handlooms are handwoven narratives of culture, tradition, and identity. From royal silks to sustainable cottons, every fabric reflects India’s diverse traditions. (Image source: AI generated)

10. From the plain looms to the post-loom decorated works that include sarees, shawls, scarves, dhurries, carpets, towels, angocha/gamcha, traditional ‘angavastrams’, dress materials, the textiles and handloom sector in India is the second-largest source of employment to people, after agriculture. According to the Fourth All India Handloom Census, 31.45 lakh households are engaged in handloom, weaving and allied activities.

Geographical Indication & Intellectual Property Right in Handicrafts (& Handlooms) Sector:

11. India, as a member of the World Trade Organization (WTO), enacted the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration & Protection) Act, 1999, that came into force with effect from 15th September 2003.

12. A Geographical Indication (GI) is a tag used on products that originate from a specific geographical area and have qualities or a reputation that are characteristic of that region. This tag signifies the product’s unique identity and authenticity. It helps to raise awareness and build trust among consumers.

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13. Once a product gets this tag, any person or company cannot sell a similar item under that name. This tag is valid for a period of 10 years following which it can be renewed. The other benefits of GI registration include legal protection to that item, prevention against unauthorised use by others, and promoting exports. Authorised traders are each assigned a unique GI number.

14. In India, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, awards GIs.

15. Handicraft (& Handlooms) is covered under Section 2(f) of the Act which states that “goods” means any agricultural, natural or manufactured goods or any goods of handicraft (& Handlooms) or of industry and includes food stuff.

16. Handicraft artisans & weavers can be registered as Authorized Users for the registered Geographical Indications as provided under Section 7(3) read with Section 17 of the Act. In 2004, Pochampally Ikat made history by becoming the first handloom product in India to be granted a GI tag.

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(Image source: AI generated) (Image source: AI generated)

Government initiatives to promote Indian handlooms — On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2026-27, reaffirming the textile sector as a strategic pivot of economic growth, employment generation, and export ambition. — At its core are five programmes: The National Fibre Scheme, the Textile Expansion and Employment Scheme, a consolidated National Handloom and Handicraft Programme, the Text-ECON initiative, and an upgraded Samarth 2.0 for skill development. Taken together, these signal an intent to build sustainable raw-material supply, modernise production clusters, support traditional crafts, and enhance global competitiveness. — Equally significant is the launch of the Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj Initiative, designed to strengthen khadi, handloom, and handicraft sectors through improved market access, branding, and training. This reflects a welcome recognition that India’s textile strength lies not only in mechanised mills, but also in its vast cultural and craft ecosystems — systems that sustain millions of rural livelihoods. — Viewed together, these measures represent a strategic reframing of textile policy. For years, government support for textiles was marked by discrete schemes addressing isolated bottlenecks. Budget 2026, by contrast, attempts an integrated blueprint — linking fibre production, manufacturing capacity, artisan livelihoods, skill development, and export ambition.

BEYOND THE NUGGET: Handlooms at the heart of India’s cultural diplomacy

1. India’s soft power has long been endorsed by the handloom and handicraft space, in addition to other symbols of cultural power in the field of arts and crafts. Since the eighteenth century, aesthetic mementos, décor, craft, art and hand-made products have been integral to diplomatic relations.

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2. In the words of a French traveller, Tavernier, the Ambassador of the Shah of Persia (CE 1628–1641), on his return from India, presented his master with a “coconut shell, set with jewels, containing a Muslin turban thirty yards in length, so exquisitely fine that it could scarcely be felt by the touch.” (Heritage Crafts and traditions of India, NCERT, 2018).

3. Saree diplomacy and ‘Khadi diplomacy’ are some such examples furthered by the Indian government on various platforms. The basic idea is to promote the finesse of Indian weavers on the global map to communicate, disseminate and engage with not just the global audience but the Indian diaspora through these symbols of cultural expression.

4. The importance of cotton and textiles, for example, is highlighted since the days of Indus Valley Civilisation. History has it that in foreign trade back in the days of the East India Company, the Indian muslin and cotton were of finest varieties, and were used a great deal to reap profits by the colonialists.

5. The government’s ‘Atmanirbharta’ programme, the ‘vocal for local’ campaign, together with ‘Make in India’, presents a huge opportunity to the handloom sector to further strengthen the Indian positioning in the global textiles space.

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AI generated image AI generated image

Post read Questions

(1) Consider the following statements:

1. Statement-I: 7th August is declared as the National Handloom Day.

2. Statement-II: It was in 1905 that the Swadeshi Movement was launched on the same day.

Which one of the following is correct in respect of the above statements?

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(a) Both Statement-1 and Statement-II are correct and Statement-II is the correct explanation for Statement-I.

(b) Both Statement-I and Statement-II are correct and Statement-II is not the correct explanation for Statement-I.

(c) Statement-I correct but Statement-II is incorrect.

(d) Statement-I is incorrect but Statement-II is correct.

(2) Consider the following statements:

1. National Handloom Day is observed on 7 August to commemorate the launch of the Swadeshi Movement in 1905.

2. The Swadeshi Movement was launched as a protest against the Partition of Bengal and encouraged the boycott of foreign goods.

3. Under the Handloom (Reservation of Articles for Production) Act, 1985, a handloom is defined as any loom that operates entirely without electricity.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 3 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 1 and 2 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer Key

1. (a), 2. (c)

(Sources: World Handloom Day today, 4 artisans demonstrate traditional weaving techniques at Pragati Maidan, Explained: Why is August 7 called National Handloom Day,

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