Knowledge Nugget: Naneghat Caves in news — How well do you know western ghats caves for UPSC?

Take a look at the essential concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your knowledge nugget on caves of western India for today.

(Relevance: Questions have regularly been asked in the UPSC related to the cave architecture. Since Naneghat cave is in the news, it is important to know about the other significant caves of the Western Ghats. Do check the PYQs at the end. )

Recently, the Pune Police have booked a man after an illegal construction was found adjacent to the historic Naneghat Caves in Junnar taluka of Pune district. Over the past year, at least eight cases of illegal constructions of hotels, eateries and houses have been reported within these protected areas. The case was registered under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act following a complaint by officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Cave architecture in India began to flourish with the rise of Buddhism and Jainism in the 5th and 4th centuries BCE. The caves provided splendid isolation for meditation, asceticism, and a frugal lifestyle for the Buddhist, Jain, and Ajivika sects. This led to the development of some of the most spectacular rock-cut cave art and architecture in India.

In today’s Knowledge Nugget, let’s look at the important caves of Western India.

Key takeaways:

1. Junnar taluka of Pune is home to several historical sites from various eras. Of these, three sites, Naneghat rock-cut caves, Shivneri fort and Lenyadri caves are under the purview of the ASI.

2. The Naneghat caves, dating back to the 1st century BCE, are known for their early Brahmi inscriptions that provide valuable insights into the Satavahana dynasty and ancient trade routes. Archaeologically, they are crucial for understanding the region’s role as a corridor between the Deccan plateau and the western coast.

3. Shivneri fort holds archaeological importance due to its ancient fortifications, water management systems, and structural remains that reflect successive phases of occupation from early historic to medieval periods. Excavations and structural studies offer insights into Deccan military architecture and settlement patterns. It is also historically significant as the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha Empire.

4. The Lenyadri caves on the other hand, form part of the Buddhist rock-cut cave complex and are notable for their chaitya and viharas carved into a hillside.

Prominent caves of Western India:

1. Ajanta Caves: Located in the Aurangabad District of Maharashtra, the Ajanta caves is a rock-cut Buddhist cave monastery built more than 2000 years ago. It was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983. Ajanta, which many say is derived from a nearby village called Ajintha, served as a pilgrimage site as well as a centre of learning for Buddhism. It has twenty-nine caitya and vihāra caves.

The caves contain paintings depicting themes from Buddhist mythology and legends, as well as sculptures of various theological figures. Some of the well-known paintings of Ajanta are Padmapāṇi Bodhisttva, Vajrapāṇi Bodhisattva, Mahājanaka Jātaka, Umaga Jātaka, etc.

2. Ellora Caves: The 34 rock-cut caves of Ellora are particularly unique because they house monasteries and temples of the three major religions of ancient India—Buddhism, Hinduism and Jainism. Along with the Ajanta caves, this is also a UNESCO World heritage site recognised in 1983. Extending over two kilometres, the 34 caves are divided into three sections — almost one-third are distinctly Buddhist, caves 14-29 depict Hindu iconography and the last five are attributed to Jainism.

An important temple in the complex is the Kailashnatha monolith, which is not only one of the largest temples in Ellora but is arguably the largest monolith temple in the world. Situated outside Dashavatara (Cave 15), the monolith is said to have been built in the 8th century.

3. Elephanta Caves: Located near Mumbai, the Elephanta caves are dominated by a collection of rock-cut temples dedicated to Lord Shiva. These caves, dating back to the 5th century CE, are situated on Elephanta Island and are famous for their colossal sculptures. Notably, the island on which the Elephanta Caves are situated was originally called Gharapuri. However, after the Portuguese conquered the region, they renamed it as Elephanta, as they erected a large stone elephant on the island.

4. Varaha Cave Temple: In the coastal town of Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu stands the Varaha Cave Temple, a UNESCO-listed monument carved out of a single rock in the 7th century CE. One of the best examples of the creativity and intricacy of ancient Pallava architecture and sculpture, this cave temple is adorned with intricate bas-relief sculptures depicting various forms of Lord Vishnu, including his avatar or incarnation as Varaha (boar) to save Goddess Earth.

5. Krishna Mandapam: Krishna Mandapam in Mahabalipuram is a UNESCO World Heritage site in the Southern part of India. Located on the Coromandel Coast of the Bay of Bengal, in the Kancheepuram district, it is another rock-cut cave temple featuring some of the most awe-inspiring bas relief sculptures, protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Dedicated to Lord Krishna, this cave temple features beautiful bas-reliefs depicting scenes from Hindu mythology, including well-known tales of Lord Krishna lifting the Govardhan Hill.

6. Bagh caves: It is located about 150 miles north-west of Ajanta. Nine caves at this site belong to c. 500–600 CE. Broadly similar in plan and arrangement to those at Ajanta, the Bagh caves are simpler and plainer.

A panoramic view of Badami Caves. (Express photo) A panoramic view of Badami Caves. (Express photo)

7. Badami caves: Located in Karnataka, the rock-cut caves of Badami are carved into the red sandstone hillside overlooking a tank. Of the three major caves, the largest one is Vaishnava, while the others are Shaiva and Jaina in affiliation. The walls and ceilings of the caves are decorated with carvings. Cave 3 has huge, impressive relief sculptures of the various Vishnu incarnations, including Varaha (boar), Narasimha (lion), and Vamana (dwarf). Hari-Hara is a composite god, half Hari (Vishnu) and half Hara (Shiva). One of the earliest sculptural depictions of Hari-Hara is carved in the Badami caves (late 6th century).

BEYOND THE NUGGET: Protection of these monuments

1. The three sites of Junnar taluka fall under the designated protected zone of the ASI. The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (AMASR) Act prohibits construction activities within the protected sites.

2. A 100-metre radius from the protected zone is classified as a prohibited area, where no new construction is permitted under any circumstances. Only structures that existed prior to 1992 may undertake repairs, and that too with prior approval from the competent authority of the ASI.

3. Beyond the 100-metre prohibited zone lies a further 200-metre regulated area. Construction within this zone is allowed only after obtaining due permission, with proposals required to be submitted to the National Monuments Authority (NMA). Any building activity can proceed only after the Authority grants formal approval.

Post Read Questions

(1) The painting of Bodhisattva Padmapani is one of the most famous and oft-illustrated paintings at: (UPSC CSE 2017)

(a) Ajnata

(b) Badami

(c) Bagh

(d) Ellora

(2) Consider the following historical places: (UPSC CSE 2013)

1. Ajanta caves

2. Lepakshi temple

3. Sanchi stupa

Which of the above places is/ are also known for mural paintings?

(a) 1 only

(b) 1 and 2 only

(c) 1, 2 and 3

(d) None

(3) With reference to the history of Indian rock-cut architecture, consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE 2013)

1. The caves at Badami are the oldest Surviving rock-cut caves in India.

2. The Barabar rock-cut caves were originally made for Ajivikas by Emperor Chandragupta Maurya.

3. At Ellora, caves were made for different faiths.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer key 1. (a) 2. (b) 3. (c)

