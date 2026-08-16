Knowledge Nugget | NALSAR row puts Bar Council of India in focus: Key questions to answer about the legal body

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget for today on Bar Council of India.

On August 13, the Bar Council of India (BCI) directed state bar councils to not enrol graduates of NALSAR University of Law’s 2026 batch over their protest against the convocation invitation to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant. Within hours, however, the BCI withdrew the order and closed the proceedings. In this backdrop, let’s know about the BCI in detail. Notably, previously UPSC has asked questions on BCI in Prelims; thus, it becomes important to know about it.

Key Takeaways:

1. The Bar Council of India is a statutory body established by the Parliament under the Advocates Act, 1961 to regulate and represent the Indian Bar.

2. The Advocates Act, 1961 creates a two-tier structure: State Bar Councils under Section 3 and the Bar Council of India under Section 4.

3. The BCI consists of members elected from each State Bar Council, the Attorney General of India, and the Solicitor General of India who is an ex-officio member. The members from the State Bar Councils are elected for a period of five years.

4. The Council elects its own Chairman and Vice-Chairman for a period of two years from among its members. Presently, Manan Kumar Mishra is the Chairman of the BCI.

From Constitution To Advocates Act: India's 11-Year Journey To A Unified Bar LAW & POLITY — KNOWLEDGE NUGGET How the birth of the Constitution and the Supreme Court in 1950 set off a decade-long push that ended in the Advocates Act, 1961. The Trigger The Committee The Report The Act BACKGROUND A new Constitution, a new Supreme Court, a new demand After the Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950, and the Supreme Court of India was established, the legal fraternity moved quickly. The Inter-University Board called for an all-India Bar with uniform law exam standards, and the Madras Provincial Lawyers Conference urged the Government to amend the Indian Bar Councils Act to match the new Constitution. Jan 26 1950 — Constitution comes into force 3 Resolutions passed on an all-India Bar in 1950 11 Years from first resolution to the Advocates Act Inter-University Board resolution seeks an all-India Bar and uniform law exam standards. Madras Provincial Lawyers Conference, under S. Varadachariar, calls for a Government committee to draft an all-India Bar scheme. Bar Council of Madras formally adopts the resolution, giving the demand institutional backing. THE ALL INDIA BAR COMMITTEE From a private bill to a Government committee MP Syed Mohammed Ahmad Kazmi introduced a bill to amend the Bar Councils Act on April 12, 1951. The Government instead opted for its own comprehensive Bill, announcing in August 1951 a Committee of Inquiry — headed by Justice S. R. Das of the Supreme Court — to examine the question in depth. 7 Members on the All India Bar Committee 7 Terms of reference the Committee examined ⚖ Feasibility of one unified Bar Examined whether a single Bar for the whole of India was desirable and workable. ★ Counsel-solicitor dual system Weighed keeping or abolishing the dual system used in the Supreme Court, Bombay and Calcutta High Courts. ◆ Merging practitioner classes Looked at unifying advocates, pleaders, mukhtars, revenue agents and income-tax practitioners into one category. THE REPORT — MARCH 30, 1953 A two-tier Bar Council structure The Committee's report proposed a Bar Council for every state, plus an All-India Bar Council at the apex — the national body meant to regulate the legal profession and oversee legal education standards across the country. 2 Tiers proposed: state councils + one apex council 1953 Year the report was submitted ● State Bar Councils One Bar Council proposed for each state to regulate practitioners locally. → All-India Bar Council A national apex body to regulate the profession and supervise legal education standards. ⚖ Parallel Law Commission input The Law Commission of India was separately preparing recommendations on judicial administration reform. THE OUTCOME — 1961 The Advocates Act is born Drawing on the All India Bar Committee's recommendations and the Law Commission's inputs on the legal profession, a comprehensive Advocates Bill was introduced in Parliament — resulting in the Advocates Act, 1961. WHY IT MATTERS Still the law governing India's advocates today The Advocates Act, 1961 turned an 11-year editorial-to-legislative campaign — from a 1950 university resolution to a Government-appointed committee to a Parliamentary Bill — into the framework that continues to govern who can practise law in India. Sources: All India Bar Committee Report (1953) · Constitution of India · Parliamentary records on the Advocates Bill Express InfoGenIE

What are the Power and Functions of the BCI?

5. The Section 7 of the Advocates Act, 1961 cover the Bar Council’s regulatory and representative mandate for the legal profession and legal education in India:

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— To lay down standards of professional conduct and etiquette for advocates. To deal with and dispose of any matter which may be referred to by a State Bar Council.

— To lay down a procedure to be followed by its disciplinary committee and the disciplinary committees of each State Bar Council.

— To safeguard the rights, privileges and interests of advocates. To promote and support law reform.

— To promote legal education and to lay down standards of legal education, which is done in consultation with the Universities in India imparting legal education and the State Bar Councils.

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— To recognise Universities whose degree in law shall be a qualification for enrolment as an advocate.

— The Bar Council of India visits and inspects Universities or directs the State Bar Councils to visit and inspect Universities for this purpose.

— To conduct seminars and talks on legal topics by eminent jurists and publish journals and papers of legal interest.

— To organise legal aid to the poor. To recognise on a reciprocal basis; the foreign qualifications in law obtained outside India for the purpose of admission as an advocate in India.

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— To manage and invest the funds of the Bar Council. To provide for the election of its members who shall run the Bar Councils.

6. The BCI can also constitute funds for the following purposes:

(i) Giving financial assistance to organise welfare schemes for poor, disabled or other advocates

(ii) Giving legal aid

(iii) Establishing law libraries

6. Notably, the BCI can also receive grants, donations and gifts for any of these purposes.

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Is BCI responsible for the enrolment of advocates?

7. Section 7 gives BCI regulatory and representative mandate and Section 49 gives it broad rule-making powers. But none of those provisions actually gives the BCI the power to enroll a person as an advocate. That function belongs to State Bar Councils. Notably, Section 6 lists among its functions of a state bar council the power “to admit persons as advocates on its roll”.

8. However, the BCI is not completely absent from the enrolment process. Section 26 of the Advocates Act creates a narrow carve-out.

9. If the enrolment committee of a State Bar Council proposes to reject an application, it must refer the matter to the BCI along with “a statement of the grounds in support of the refusal of the application”. Section 26(3) then requires the State Bar Council to dispose of the application “in conformity with the opinion of the Bar Council of India”.

BEYOND THE NUGGET: Can Foreign lawyers practise in India?

1. In March 2023, the Bar Council of India allowed foreign lawyers and law firms to practise in India. Although they cannot appear in court, they can advise clients on foreign law and work on corporate transactions.

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2. For over a decade, BCI was opposed to allowing foreign law firms in India. Later, BCI allowed it based on the reasoning that it will address concerns about the flow of foreign direct investment in the country and make India a hub of international commercial arbitration.

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3. In a lengthy Statement of Objects and Reasons, the BCI said it “resolves to implement these Rules enabling the foreign lawyers and Foreign Law Firms to practise foreign law and diverse international law and international arbitration matters in India on the principle of reciprocity in a well defined, regulated and controlled manner.”

4. It allows foreign lawyers and law firms to register with BCI to practise in India if they are entitled to practise law in their home countries. However, they cannot practise Indian law.

Post Read Questions

(1) With reference to India, consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE 2022)

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1. Government law officers and legal firms are recognised as advocates, but corporate lawyers and patent attorneys are excluded from recognition as advocates.

2. Bar Councils have the power to lay down the rules relating to legal education and recognition of law colleges.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

(2) With reference to the Bar Council of India, consider the following statements:

1. It lays down standards of professional conduct and etiquette for advocates.

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2. It exercises general supervision and control over State Bar Councils.

3. It directly enrolls advocates in every State.

4. It lays down standards of legal education in consultation with universities and State Bar Councils.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

(a) 1, 2 and 4 only

(b) 1 and 3 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2, 3 and 4

Answer Key

1. (b) 2. (a)

(Sources: barcouncilofindia.org, NALSAR row: Can Bar Council of India stop enrolment of law graduates?, Foreign lawyers can practise in India but not appear in court: What exactly changes now)

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