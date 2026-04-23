Knowledge Nugget | Model Code of Conduct: What parties can and cannot do during polls

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget for today on Model Code of Conduct.

(Relevance: Questions have been asked in Prelims and Mains on terminology related to elections. Thus, knowing about Election Commission guidelines, initiatives such as the Model Code of Conduct, and the difference between exit polls and opinion polls becomes important from an exam perspective.)

The Election Commission of India will “examine” the Opposition’s complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi that his address to the nation on April 18 was violative of the Model Code of Conduct, sources said on Tuesday (April 21). In this context, let’s understand Model code of conduct.

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Key Takeaways:

1. Following PM Modi’s address in the midst of the polls, several opposition parties, including leaders of the Left, wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that the address was violative of the poll code and sought action against him.

2. Sources in the EC said the complaint would be “examined” by the Model Code of Conduct division of Commission. The poll code came into force on March 15 and will remain in place till May 4, the day votes will be counted for the five Assemblies.

Model Code of Conduct

1. The Election Commission’s Model Code of Conduct is a set of guidelines issued to regulate political parties and candidates prior to elections. The rules range from issues related to speeches, polling day, polling booths, portfolios, content of election manifestos, processions and general conduct, so that free and fair elections are conducted.

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2. Notably, a version of the MCC was first introduced in the state assembly elections in Kerala in 1960. It was largely followed by all parties in the 1962 elections and continued to be followed in subsequent general elections. In October 1979, the EC added a section to regulate the ‘party in power’ and prevent it from gaining an unfair advantage at the time of elections.

3. The MCC comes into force from the date the election schedule is announced until the date that results are out.

Restrictions imposed under the Model Code of Conduct

1. The MCC contains eight provisions dealing with general conduct, meetings, processions, polling day, polling booths, observers, the party in power, and election manifestos.

2. As soon as the code kicks in, the party in power — whether at the Centre or in the States — should ensure that it does not use its official position for campaigning. Hence, no policy, project or scheme can be announced that can influence the voting behaviour.

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3. The party must also avoid advertising at the cost of the public exchequer or using official mass media for publicity on achievements to improve chances of victory in the elections.

4. The code also states that the ministers must not combine official visits with election work or use official machinery for the same. The ruling party also cannot use government transport or machinery for campaigning. It should also ensure that public places such as maidans etc., for holding election meetings, and facilities like the use of helipads are provided to the opposition parties on the same terms and conditions on which they are used by the party in power.

Knowledge Quiz Model Code of Conduct — How well do you understand India's poll rulebook? 6 questions · No time limit · One attempt per question What is the PRIMARY purpose of the Model Code of Conduct? To legally punish parties that misuse government funds To ensure free and fair elections by regulating party and candidate conduct To set campaign spending limits for political parties 📌 Did you know? The MCC covers speeches, polling booths, manifestos, processions, and general conduct — all aimed at ensuring elections are free and fair. It has no statutory backing; everything is voluntary. Next → Which of the following actions is PERMITTED under the MCC for the ruling party? Announcing a new welfare scheme to attract voters Continuing official state duties without combining them with campaign work Placing government advertisements highlighting policy achievements 📌 Did you know? The MCC bars using official machinery for campaigning — but routine official duties continue uninterrupted. What's prohibited is combining official visits with election work or using government transport for campaigning. Next → What makes the MCC fundamentally different from election laws like the Representation of the People's Act? The MCC only applies to opposition parties, not the ruling government The MCC relies on voluntary compliance and moral sanction, not legal punishment The MCC is enforced by courts, while the RPA is enforced by the EC 📌 Did you know? Unlike the RPA, the MCC has no statutory backing. Nobody breaching the MCC can be prosecuted under any clause — enforcement depends entirely on the Election Commission's moral authority and its power to issue censures. Next → What happens if a politician is found guilty after rebutting an MCC violation notice? They are disqualified from contesting the election They face a criminal case under the Representation of the People's Act They receive a written censure from the Election Commission 📌 Did you know? Since the MCC has no statutory backing, the strongest action the EC can take is issuing a written censure — a formal reprimand. No criminal proceedings follow a breach of the MCC. Next → The MCC's "election silence" period exists primarily to: Give election officials time to prepare polling booths without disruption Allow voters a campaign-free window to reflect before casting their vote Prevent exit poll results from being published before voting ends 📌 Did you know? The 48-hour silence period before polls close is designed to give every voter a distraction-free environment to make an independent, considered choice — free from last-minute campaign pressure. Next → What is the key difference between an exit poll and an opinion poll? Exit polls are conducted by government agencies; opinion polls by private media Exit polls happen after voting ends; opinion polls are conducted before the election Exit polls predict seat counts; opinion polls only measure party popularity 📌 Did you know? Exit polls survey voters immediately after they cast their vote. Opinion polls are conducted before the election to gauge voter sentiment in advance. Both are regulated under the Representation of the People's Act, 1951. See My Score → / 6 correct answers How well do you know India's poll rulebook? Share your score WhatsApp X Facebook Telegram Read More EC to 'examine' Opposition's poll code violation complaint against PM Modi Model Code of Conduct comes into force for 2024 Lok Sabha elections: What does it mean? Knowledge Nugget: Recusal of Judges Explained — When and why do judges step aside? Express InfoGenIE

5. The issue of advertisement at the cost of public exchequer in the newspapers and other media is also considered an offence. The ruling government cannot make any ad-hoc appointments in Government, Public Undertakings etc., which may influence the voters.

6. Political parties or candidates can be criticised based only on their work record and no caste and communal sentiments can be used to lure voters. Mosques, Churches, Temples or any other places of worship should not be used for election propaganda. Bribing, intimidating or impersonation of voters is also barred.

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7. Holding public meetings during the 48-hour period before the hour fixed for the closing of the poll is also prohibited. The 48-hour period is known as “election silence”. The idea is to allow a voter a campaign-free environment to reflect on events before casting her vote.

Is the Model Code of Conduct legally binding?

1. The fact is the MCC evolved as part of the ECI’s drive to ensure free and fair elections and was the result of a consensus among major political parties. It has no statutory backing. Simply put, this means anybody breaching the MCC can’t be proceeded against under any clause of the Code. Everything is voluntary. The EC uses moral sanction or censure for its enforcement.

2. The ECI can issue a notice to a politician or a party for alleged breach of the MCC either on its own or on the basis of a complaint by another party or individual.

3. Once a notice is issued, the person or party must reply in writing — either accepting fault and tendering an unconditional apology or rebutting the allegation. In the latter case, if the person or party is found guilty subsequently, he/she can attract a written censure from the ECI.

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BEYOND THE NUGGET: Exit Polls and Opinion polls

1. The exit polls are surveys that are conducted by major media houses and independent agencies immediately after voting ends. These surveys show an early indication of voter sentiment and emerging trends. However, exit polls are not always accurate and should not be considered as the final results.

2. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines, exit polls cannot be released until the voting process is fully completed. This is to avoid influencing voters who are yet to vote.

3. It is important to understand that exit polls are different from opinion polls. Opinion polls are conducted before the election. There have been demands in the past for a ban of exit polls and opinion polls as they led to “undue influence” on the voters.

4. Section 126A of the Representation of the People’s Act, 1951, prohibits the conduct of Exit polls and the dissemination of their results by means of print or electronic media between the hour fixed for commencement of poll in the first phase and half an hour after the time fixed for close of poll for the last phase in all the constituencies.

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5. For the opinion polls, Section 126(1)(b) of RPA, 1951 provides a prohibition on displaying any election matter, including results of any Opinion Poll or any other poll survey, in any electronic media during the period of 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for the conclusion of the poll in each of the phases of elections.

6. The violations of these provisions are punishable acts. Section 126A (3) provides that any person who contravenes the provisions of this section shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with a fine or with both.

Post Read Question

With reference to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), consider the following statements:

1. It is a set of guidelines issued to regulate political parties and candidates prior to elections.

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2. The MCC was first introduced in the state assembly elections in Karnataka.

3. It does not contain provisions dealing with election manifestos.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Answer Key (a)

(Sources: EC to ‘examine’ Opposition’s poll code violation complaint against PM, Model Code of Conduct comes into force for 2024 Lok Sabha elections: What does it mean?)

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