Knowledge Nugget: What is Mission for Cotton Productivity?

Take a look at the essential concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your knowledge nugget on cotton for today.

(Relevance: Agriculture-related schemes are important for your exam. With the launch of this scheme, the government aims to overcome the problems facing cotton productivity in India. These current topics must be connected to the static part of the syllabus. Several PYQs have been asked about cotton. In this regard, connecting it to static and knowing the challenges in the present is crucial for your UPSC exam preparation.)

The Centre on Tuesday (5th May) approved Rs 5,659.22 crore for the Mission for Cotton Productivity for five years (2026–27 to 2030–31). The scheme was announced in the Union Budget 2025-26. It aims to provide “the best of science & technology support” to farmers and “ensure a steady supply of quality cotton” for the Indian textile industry.

Key takeaways:

1. Aligned with the 5F vision (Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign) of the Government for the textile sector, this scheme will help in increasing the incomes of farmers and ensure a steady supply of quality cotton for rejuvenating India’s traditional textile sector.

2. The mission focuses on:

(i) Development of seeds that are high-yielding, climate resilient, and pest-resistant

(ii) Upscaling of cotton production technologies like High Density Planting System (HDPS), Closer Spacing (CS), Integrated Cotton Management, and promotion of Extra Long Staple (ELS) Cotton

(iii) Promoting modernization of ginning and processing factories, including adoption of best processing practices.

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(iv) Modern, standardized, and accredited cotton testing infrastructure to ensure reliable quality assessment and global benchmarking.

(v) Branding and creating premium value for cotton to position it as globally trusted product under Kasturi Cotton Bharat initiative

Kasturi Cotton Bharat Kasturi Cotton Bharat focuses on three pillars: Traceability, Certification, and Branding to enhance the value of Indian cotton. The objective is to enhance the global perception and value of Indian cotton by positioning ‘Kasturi Cotton Bharat’ as a high-quality, competitively priced product in both domestic and international markets. Kasturi Cotton Bharat is a certification and branding initiative for lint cotton bales after processing.

(vi) Digital integration of mandis, enabling transparent price discovery, direct market access, and incorporating e-platforms to empower farmers

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(vii) Promotion of circular economy by focussing on cotton waste recycling to enhance resource efficiency, reduce environmental footprint, and generate additional value streams for the industry

(viii) Diversification of India’s fibre base by including natural fibres like flax, ramie, sisal, milkweed, bamboo and banana to complement cotton and align India’s textile sector with evolving global demand patterns.

3. The Mission envisages to accomplish the production of 498 lakh bales (170 kg lint each) of cotton by enhancing lint productivity from 440 kg/ha to 755 kg/ha by 2031,” official statement said.

4. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, India’s cotton production stood at 290.91 lakh bales during 2025-26, with Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Karnataka and Rajasthan the top five producers in the country.

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Cotton production and challenges facing the sector

1. Cotton, a semi-xerophyte, is grown in tropical and subtropical conditions. 15 degrees Celsius is the minimum temperature required for better germination at field conditions.

2. The optimum temperature for vegetative growth is between 21 to 27 degrees Celsius, and it can tolerate temperatures to the extent of 43 degrees celsius however temperature below 21 degree celsius impacts its growth.

3. Warm days of cool nights with large diurnal variations during the period of fruiting are conducive to good boll and fibre development.

4. A variety of well-drained soils are suitable for cotton production. It is semi-tolerant to salinity and sensitive to waterlogging. Well-drained alluvial soils in the north, to black clayey soils in the central region, and in black and mixed black and red soils in the south zone, are suitable for the production.

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5. There are nine major cotton-growing states in India, as per the Ministry of textiles, these are grouped into three diverse agro-ecological zones:

(i) Northern Zone – Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan

(ii) Central Zone – Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh

(iii) Southern Zone – Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

6. According to the Ministry of Textile, India is the only country that grows all four species of cotton G. Arboreum and G. Herbaceum (Asian cotton), G. Barbadense (Egyptian cotton) and G. Hirsutum (American Upland cotton).

7. Once hailed as “white gold,” cotton—the backbone of India’s textile economy—is facing several challenges. The production of cotton has been declining due to reduced acreage, uneven rainfall, and extreme temperatures.

8. Cotton is highly prone to pests and diseases. The frequent attack by major pests such as pink bollworm and whitefly, along with incidence of diseases like cotton leaf curl virus, boll rot, tobacco streak virus, and other emerging secondary pests, creates hardship for the farmers.

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9. Wide fluctuation in cotton prices, inadequate market infrastructure, and cotton export are other challenges faced by the farmers. Also, nearly 65 percent of the cotton area is rainfed, mainly in the Central and Southern States.

10. The government has taken several measures to enhance the production of cotton. From allowing the production of Bt Cotton to providing Minimum Support Price (MSP), the government has been extending support to cotton producers. It has launched the Kapas Kisan App to facilitate seamless procurement of cotton from farmers under the Minimum Support Price scheme.

BEYOND THE NUGGET: MSP for Cotton

1. The Cotton Corporation of India Limited (CCI) has been nominated by the Government of India for undertaking MSP operations in the event when prices of seed cotton (kapas) fall below the MSP level for procuring kapas offered by the cotton farmers.

2. MSP is the price at which the government is supposed to procure/buy that crop from farmers if the market price falls below it. MSPs provide a floor for market prices and ensure that farmers receive a certain “minimum” remuneration so that their costs of cultivation (and some profit) can be recovered.

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3. The MSPs are announced by the Union government on the recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP). CACP is an attached office of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. It is an advisory body whose recommendations are not binding on the Government.

4. The CACP recommends MSPs for 22 mandated crops and fair and remunerative price (FRP) for sugarcane

Crops covered under MSP

* 14 Kharif crops: Paddy, Jowar, Bajra, Maize, Ragi, Tur (arhar), Moong, Urad, Groundnut, Soyabean, Sunflower, Sesamum, Nigerseed, and Cotton.

* 6 Rabi crops: Wheat, Barley, Gram, Masur (lentil), Rapeseed and mustard, and Safflower

* 2 Commercial crops: Jute and Copra

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Post Read Questions

(1) The crop is subtropical in nature. A hard frost is injurious to it. It requires at least 210 frost-free days and 50 to 100 centimeters of rainfall for its growth. A light well-drained soil capable of retaining moisture is ideally suited for the cultivation of the crop. Which one of the following is that crop?

(a) Cotton

(b) Jute

(c) Sugarcane

(d) Tea

(2) Consider the following crops: (UPSC CSE 2013)

1. Cotton

2. Groundnut

3. Rice

4. Wheat

Which of these are Kharif crops?

(a) 1 and 4 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1, 2 and 3 only

(d) 2, 3 and 4 only

Answer key 1. (a) 2. (c)

(Sources: pmindia.gov.in, http://www.texmin.gov.in, nfsm.gov.in, Quixplained: What is MSP and how is it determined?, Govt nod to Rs 5,659 cr for five-year mission to increase cotton yield)

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