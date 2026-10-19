Knowledge Nugget | Pulses Mission faces research delays: What is it all about?

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget for today on Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses.

The first year of the six-year Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses (2025-26 to 2030-31) is already over and no research project has yet been approved against the allocation of Rs 500 crore. Flagging the delay, the Cabinet Secretariat had asked the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare to complete the approval processes for research projects by November 15.

On Sunday (October 18), the ministry said that it is “expediting the process, and eligible projects recommended by the Committee are expected to be sanctioned by the end of October 2026, ahead of the November 15 timeline referred.” In this context, let’s know about the mission in detail.

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Key Takeaways:

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the mission on October 11, 2025 after it got approval from the Union Cabinet on October 1, 2025. The mission was announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech on February 1 last year.

2. As outlined in the Finance Minister’s Budget speech, the mission emphasises five points:

(i) Development and commercial availability of climate-resilient seeds,

(ii) Enhancing protein content,

(iii) Increasing productivity,

(iv) Improving post-harvest storage and management,

(v) Assuring remunerative prices to the farmers.

3. The Mission will be implemented over a six-year period, from 2025-26 to 2030-31, with a financial outlay of Rs 11,440 crore.

4. It aims to increase the total production of pulses in the country by 45 per cent– from 242 lakh metric tonnes in 2023-24 to 350 lakh metric tonnes in 2030-31. In the same period, it also aims at increasing the area under pulses by 13 per cent — from 275 lakh hectare to 310 lakh hectare, and improving the average yield by 28 per cent —from 881 kg/hectare to 1130 kg/hectare.

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5. The initiative focuses on three types of pulses: tur (arhar), urad (mash), and masoor. Currently, these three crops (tur, urad, masoor) cover around 34% of the total pulse cropped area and contribute significantly to the overall pulse production. “However, there is a significant yield gap in these crops which needs to be addressed,” states the guidelines of the mission.

World Pulses Day To celebrate the importance of pulses, the United Nations has been observing World Pulses Day on February 10 since 2018 through the FAO. This year’s theme was “Pulses of the world: from modesty to excellence.”

6. Of the proposed 35 lakh hectare area expansion under pulses, a maximum 9 lakh hectare is planned for tur, which will be in traditional states like Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Jharkhand, and non-traditional areas like Northeast region.

7. The additional area under urad will be expanded by using rice fallows in Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra, while masoor will be promoted in rice fallow areas of West Bengal, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh.

8. The mission also envisages 100 per cent procurement of three pulses–tur, masoor and urad — by National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) and National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation (NCCF) under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) of the PM-AASHA.

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Tur, urad and masoor: India's three key pulses at a glance Agriculture - Pulses explainer Climate, soil, nutrition and key numbers for pigeonpea, black gram and lentil. Tap a tab to switch. Tur (Arhar) Urad (Mash) Masoor (Lentil) 2.64 of 7.71 lakh tonnes imported in 2023-24 came from Mozambique 34.87% of national output from Uttar Pradesh 26-30°C rainy-season growing temperature ★ Standing One of India's oldest crops and the second most important pulse after gram. Eaten mainly as dal. ◆ Climate and soil Tropical, semi-arid crop; 17-22°C post-rainy. Thrives in moisture-retaining black cotton soil, also loamy, well-drained alluvial soil. ● Nutrition Rich in protein and carbohydrates; calcium, phosphorus and iron for bones. Low fat, high calorific value. ! Risks Wilt, sterility mosaic, Phytophthora blight, Alternaria blight, powdery mildew. Cloudy-weather flowering means poor pods. → Trade pacts MoUs with Mozambique (2 lakh tonnes till 2025-26) and Malawi (0.50 lakh tonnes a year). 11% of India's pulse output (25.46 mt, 2020-21) 24% of urad area is in Madhya Pradesh 42 kg nitrogen fixed per hectare a year Standing and soil India is the largest producer and consumer Eaten as dal or parched. Grows on sandy to heavy cotton soils; best in well-drained loam of pH 6.5-7.8. Not suited to alkaline or saline soils. It fixes nitrogen and improves soil fertility. ◆ Climate Warm, humid tropical crop. Rainy and summer seasons in the north; winter too in eastern, central and southern India. ● Nutrition Protein, carbohydrates, calcium, phosphorus and iron that support bones and haemoglobin. High calorific value, low fat. ! Risks Yellow mosaic virus, powdery mildew, leaf blight. 36.43% of national output from Uttar Pradesh 18-30°C optimal growth temperature Vegetative growth Needs a cold climate At maturity Needs a warm climate ★ Standing Most important rabi pulse after chickpea; main legume of eastern India's rice-fallow areas. Hardy, tolerates frost. ◆ Soil and use Neutral, well-drained loam. Eaten as dal; also processed as unhusked seeds, split dal and savouries. ● Nutrition Carbohydrates, protein, fat, fibre, folate, thiamine, potassium, copper, zinc and iron. Easy to cook and digest. ! Risks Stemphylium blight, wilt, seedling mortality. Express InfoGenIE

Why Pulse production needed a boost?

9. India is the largest producer and consumer of pulses in the world. However, the country’s production is not sufficient to meet its annual demand.

10. With demand exceeding domestic pulses production, the country is dependent on imports from countries like Myanmar, Mozambique, Tanzania, Australia and Canada. The import of pulses has increased in recent years.

11. As per the NITI Aayog’s report on “Strategies and Pathways for Accelerating Growth in Pulses towards the Goal of Atmanirbharta”, the demand for pulses in India is estimated to reach 268 lakh metric tonnes 2030 and 293 lakh metric tonnes by 2047.

12. To meet the rising demand, it is necessary to increase domestic production. India’s yield is lower than countries like Canada (2200 kg/hectare) and China (1815 kg/hectare). The mission thus aims to increase the yield to 1130 kg/hectare.

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(Image: FAO) (Image: FAO)

BEYOND THE NUGGET: What is the status of Pulses cultivation and production?

1. While different crops of pulses are cultivated across the country, Rajasthan accounted for the most (54.67 lakh hectare) of the total 275 lakh hectare area under pulses during 2023-24.

2. Rajasthan was followed by Madhya Pradesh (51 lakh hectare), Maharashtra (44 lakh hectare) and Uttar Pradesh (30 lakh hectare).

3. In terms of pulses production, Madhya Pradesh (59.74 lakh metric tonnes) accounted for most of the total production of 242 lakh metric tonnes during 2023-24, followed by Maharashtra (40 lakh metric tonnes), Rajasthan (33 lakh metric tonnes) and Uttar Pradesh (31 lakh metric tonnes).

4. Gram, which is mostly grown in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, accounts for the most area under pulses and also contributes most to the output. Moong is the second most grown pulses crop, cultivated mainly in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Tur is mainly grown in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh and is the third largest pulses crop in terms of area.

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5. Urad is mainly cultivated in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, while Masoor (lentil) is mainly grown in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Post Read Question

With reference to the Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses, consider the following statements:

1. The mission focuses on tur, urad and masoor.

2. It aims to increase the total production of pulses in the country by 45 per cent. 3. India is the largest producer and consumer of pulses in the world.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer Key

(d)

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(Sources: Cabinet Secretariat flags delay in pulse research scheme, Agriculture Ministry says ‘expediting’ it,

Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses: How it aims to increase pulses production, why)

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