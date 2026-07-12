Knowledge Nugget | Maori Haka explained: History, significance and India’s martial art forms

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget for today on Maori haka and Indian martial art forms.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi got a special Maori welcome on his trip to Auckland, New Zealand. Notably, this is the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in 40 years. India and New Zealand also pledged on July 11 to elevate their bilateral relationship to a “strategic partnership” with PM Modi and his counterpart, Christopher Luxon, endorsing its framework and “roadmap to 2030.”

In this context, let’s know about the Maori Haka, its cultural significance, and Indian martial art forms.

Key Takeaways:

1. The haka, often associated with New Zealand’s All Blacks rugby team ( which has performed the haka before each match for nearly 120 years), is much more than a pre-game ritual; it is a cornerstone of Maori culture, embodying history, identity, and emotion.

2. The haka traces its roots to the Maori people, the indigenous Polynesian inhabitants of New Zealand (Aotearoa). Traditionally, the haka was a ceremonial dance or challenge performed by warriors before battle. It was designed to intimidate opponents with synchronised movements, powerful chants, and piercing expressions.

3. Beyond warfare, the haka also served as a means of storytelling, a way to express communal grievances, celebrate triumphs, or honour ancestors. The chants, or waiata, convey deep messages about Maori heritage, values, and connection to the land.

Who are Māori ? The Māori are the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand, possessing a rich cultural heritage rooted in Polynesian navigation, vibrant oral traditions, and profound spiritual ties to the land. Their history encompasses epic transoceanic voyages, sophisticated tribal systems, and pivotal colonial encounters, leading to a powerful cultural renaissance that continues to shape the nation today. Story continues below this ad (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons) (Source: Photo by wikimedia commons) The ancestors of the Māori were skilled Polynesian navigators who journeyed across the Pacific Ocean in waka (canoes), arriving in New Zealand around the 13th century. They brought with them language, traditions, and agricultural practices from Eastern Polynesia.

4. Most recently, the haka made global headlines in 2024 when Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, a 22-year-old Maori Party MP, performed a powerful Maori haka in parliament in protest of a contentious Bill.

What is the cultural significance of Haka?

5. The haka is not a single dance but a category of performances. The most well-known haka, Ka Mate, was composed in the early 19th century by Maori chief Te Rauparaha of the Ngāti Toa tribe. It celebrates a narrow escape from enemies, blending themes of resilience and unity. Other haka forms serve distinct purposes:

• Haka pōwhiri: Performed to welcome visitors.

• Haka taparahi: A ceremonial, non-war dance, used for social occasions.

• Peruperu: A war haka featuring weaponry and leaping movements.

• Ngeri: A short haka without set actions, often used to stiffen the sinews and uplift the spirit.

Story continues below this ad

• Manawa wera: A haka performed at funerals or memorials to express grief.

6. Each haka carries symbolic gestures and expressions, such as wide eyes, protruding tongues, and forceful stomps, representing strength, defiance, and solidarity.

7. Notably, while the haka remains a vital aspect of Maori culture, its significance has grown far beyond its traditional boundaries:

• Sports and Global Recognition: The New Zealand rugby team, the All Blacks, popularised the haka internationally, performing it before matches as a show of unity and respect.

Story continues below this ad

• Protest and Solidarity: The haka has been used in political protests, honoring Maori rights and advocating for social justice.

• State Ceremonies: It is now a feature of state functions, honouring visiting dignitaries and marking national milestones.

8. The haka continues to inspire awe worldwide, symbolising unity, pride, and respect for indigenous traditions. Its viral resurgence not only amplifies Maori culture but also fosters global appreciation for the depth and diversity of indigenous art forms.

BEYOND THE NUGGET: Indian martial art forms

Kalaripayattu

1. Kalaripayattu is one of the oldest and most scientific martial art forms in the world, aimed at mind and body coordination. It originated and is widely practiced in Kerala. According to mythology, the warrior sage Parasurama is credited with establishing Kalarippayattu. The term “Kalari” in Malayalam refers to a traditional gymnasium where this martial art, known as Payattu, is taught.

Story continues below this ad

2. Talking about the Kalaripayattu , Shinto Mathew, Gurukkal of Kalari Kendram Delhi, told indianexpress.com that in Kalari training, “the attacking and defense system of eight animals — elephant, lion, wild boar, horse, snake, fighter cock, cat, fish — is incorporated.”

It is believed that Kalarippayattu was introduced to China at the Shaolin Temple in the 5th century AD by Bodhidharma, who was originally from Thanjavore, a cultural center that was part of Kerala but is now in Tamil Nadu.

3. He added that there are two types of Kalaripayattu — northern and southern, which slightly differ from each other. “In north, more weapons are used as compared to south, and all movements in northern Kalari are in a straight line — forward and backward. However, down south, people can move in any direction while practicing it.”

4. The four stages of Kalaripayattu are:

(i) Maippayattu: It is the body conditioning phase where the person is schooled to prepare their body for a fight. Only after qualifying this stage can the practitioner proceed to the next phase of training.

(ii) Kolthari: In this stage, a person is taught attack and self-defense with the help of wooden weapons such as short sticks, and long sticks.

Story continues below this ad

(iii) Angathari: Once the person overcomes the fear of fighting with wooden weapons, sharp metal objects are introduced — in the third stage.

(iv) Verumkai: This stage includes research-based bare-hand fighting. Students are taught body anatomy so that they know what points they can hit and what they cannot.

5. The main ethnic styles of Kalarippayattu found in the three regions of northern Kerala (Malabar) are: 1) Vattenthirippu Style 2) Arappukkai Style 3) Pillathangi Style.

Gatka Gatka is a martial art form that originates from the state of Punjab. This traditional fighting style of the Nihang Sikh warriors serves both as a means of self-defense and as a sport.

Thang-Ta (Huiyen Lallong)

1. Thang-Ta is a popular term for the ancient Manipuri martial art also known as Huiyen Lallong. Historically, Thang-Ta played a significant role in the geopolitical landscape during the medieval period.

Story continues below this ad

2. It was a crucial part of the ‘Lallup’ system, a mandatory military service for all able-bodied men in Manipur. This system ensured that the kingdom was always prepared for any threat, and Thang-Ta played a vital role in maintaining the region’s independence and resilience.

3. As an performing art form, Thang-Ta is rooted in its combat origins. During the colonial period (1891-1947), it was prohibited but managed to survive through secret home schools run by individual teachers or Gurus. Following Manipur’s integration with the Indian Union in 1949, Thang-Ta began to receive public attention and was showcased in festivals and performances abroad starting in 1976. Today, this art form is being re-examined and celebrated for its rich cultural heritage.

Thang Ta continues to be practiced and celebrated as a cultural treasure. (Source: Freepik) Thang Ta continues to be practiced and celebrated as a cultural treasure. (Source: Freepik)

4. Huiyen Lallong is a dynamic martial art that incorporates a diverse range of techniques and skills. The key techniques include:

(i) Thengou Palba (Sword and Shield): A signature aspect of Huiyen Lallong, warriors train with a traditional sword (thang) and shield (chung) to develop offensive and defensive skills.

Story continues below this ad

(ii) Sarit Sarak (Unarmed Combat): Practitioners learn to use their bodies as weapons, employing strikes, kicks, joint locks, and throws to neutralize opponents.

(iii) Kanglon Chatpa (Leaping and Kicking): The art form emphasises acrobatic movements and high kicks, adding a spectacular visual element to the combat style.

(iv) Thaomei (Spear Fighting): Training with the spear (thaomei) hones agility, accuracy, and the ability to strike from a distance.

(v) Meditation and Breathing Exercises: Huiyen Lallong incorporates meditative practices to cultivate mental focus, calmness, and inner strength.

5. The combat style of Huiyen Lallong is characterised by its fluidity, agility, and adaptability. It combines elements of striking, grappling, and weapons-based combat, making it a versatile and effective system for self-defence.

Post Read Question

Consider the following statements regarding the Maori Haka:

1. The haka is performed only before battles and has no role in social or ceremonial occasions.

2. The Maori are the indigenous people of Aotearoa New Zealand.

3. The haka is not a single dance but a category of performances.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 3 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 3 only

Answer Key

(c)

(Sources: What is the Maori Haka dance, which New Zealand’s MPs performed in parliament in protest of a bill?, indianculture.gov.in, Knowledge nugget of the day: Kalaripayattu, Tussle over Kalaripayattu’s removal from competition list ,What is Kalaripayattu?)

🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for June 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨

Subscribe to our UPSC newsletter. Stay updated with the latest UPSC articles by joining our Telegram channel – Indian Express UPSC Hub, and follow us on Instagram and X