Knowledge Nugget | Mahabharata to Arthashastra: 3 Indian manuscripts earn UNESCO recognition

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Indian epics in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Asia-Pacific Regional Register

The Manuscripts of the epic Mahabharata, Rajatarangini and Arthashastra have earned a place in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Asia-Pacific Regional Register. In this context, let’s know about these manuscripts and their significance.

1. The world’s longest epic Mahabharata by Vyasa, stands as a unique documentary heritage of humanity. The Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute preserves a 400-year-old rare birch-bark manuscript of the Mahabharata written in the Sharada script.

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2. According to Memory of the World Committee for Asia and the Pacific, “It preserves India’s civilizational memory while offering profound reflections on Dharma (moral ethics), Artha (material prosperity), Kama (pleasure), and Mokṣa (liberation), alongside explorations of Kartavya (duty), Rajadharma (principles of statecraft), Darsana (philosophical thought), and Niyati (the human destiny).”

3. Far more than a narrative of dynastic conflict, the text serves as an encyclopaedia of human experience and ethical inquiry.

4. The influence of the Mahabharata extended far beyond India’s borders, shaping the life and art of Asia for centuries. Its presence is etched into the bas-reliefs of Angkor Wat, which vividly depict episodes from the epic, and it inspired adaptations such as the Japanese Kabuki play Naru-kami and narrative traditions in Mongolia.

5. In Thailand, it emerged in the form of Krishna Son Nong, while in Indonesia it was transformed into the Bharatayuddha, integral both to the shadow-puppet theatre (Wayang Purva) and to courtly literary traditions.

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Arthasastra

1. The Arthasastra, composed two millennia ago, is a foundational Sanskrit treatise that integrates statecraft, economics, administration, diplomacy, law and military strategy into a systematic science of governance.

2. Arthasastra is attributed to Kautilya, also called Chanakya or Vishnugupta, the adviser to Chandragupta Maurya. It is structured into fifteen adhikaranas (books), one hundred and fifty adhyayas (chapters), and one hundred and eighty prakaranas (sections).

3. The text articulates judicial procedure, rules of evidence, and graded punishments; establishes a professional gupta-cara (secret-agent) system for intelligence and counter-intelligence.

4. It formulates foreign policy through the mandala (circle of states), Shadgunya or Shadgunya Niti (six diplomatic measures), and the four Upayas – sama (conciliation), dana (gifts), bheda (dissension), and danḍa (force), integrating internal order with external strategy to secure stability and prosperity.

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5. The text survives in a complete sixteenth-century palm-leaf manuscript in Grantha script at the Oriental Research Institute, Mysore.

6. Rediscovered in 1905 by R. Shamasastry, it transformed understanding of ancient Indian polity and inspired extensive editions, translations, and comparative studies. Its insights remain relevant in governance, business, management, sustainable development, and contemporary fields.

Rajatarangini

1. The manuscript of Kalhaṇa’s Rajatarangini, preserved at the Oriental Research Library, Srinagar, stands as one of the rare extant works of Sanskrit literature that embody the character of a true historical text.

2. Composed in the 12th century C.E., Rajatarangini interweaves historical narratives, royal genealogies, political events, and socio-cultural elements of Kashmir within the aesthetic framework of poetry. The text stands as a vital effort to restore a continuous and coherent history of Kashmir.

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3. The Rajatarangini is a repository of the cultural essence of Kashmir. Demonstrating Kalhaṇa’s critical method, his use of sources, innovative chronological framework, and ethical reflections, the manuscript evinces an early historical consciousness rare in South Asian literature.

4. Written in Sharada script on old Kashmiri paper, the manuscript is a direct copy of the lost codex archetype, making it the closest surviving link to the original source.

Other literary works were added to the list in 2024

1. Notably, three Indian literary works—Ramcharitmanas, Panchatantra, and Sahṛdayaloka-Locana—were added to UNESCO’s Memory of the World Asia-Pacific Regional Register in 2024.

2. This recognition was announced during the tenth meeting of the Memory of the World Committee for Asia and the Pacific (MOWCAP), held in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

3. Ramcharitmanas: This manuscript was authored by Goswami Tulsidas.

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4. Panchatantra: Attributed to Vishnu Sharma, this is an ancient Indian collection of interrelated animal fables in verse and prose.

5. Sahṛdayaloka-Locana: Written by 15th-century Kashmiri scholars Acharya Anandvardhan and Abhinavagupta, it was chosen for its aesthetic significance.

Indian Manuscripts on UNESCO’s Memory of the World (MOW) Register

1. Manuscripts of the Bhagavad Gita and Bharat Muni’s Natyashastra were added to UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register last year taking the total number of inscriptions from India in the list to 14.

2. Natyashastra: Natyashastra is an ancient Sanskrit treatise on performing arts. It is traditionally attributed to the sage Bharata. Comprising 36,000 verses, the “Naṭyashastra embodies a comprehensive set of rules that define natya (drama), abhinaya (performance), rasa (aesthetic experience), bhava (emotion), sangita (music),” the UNESCO citation says.

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3. Bhagavad Gita: Bhagavad Gita is a Sanskrit scripture comprising 700 verses that are organised in 18 chapters, embedded in the sixth book (Bhishma Parva) of the epic poem Mahabharata. It is traditionally attributed to the sage Vyasa.

BEYOND THE NUGGET: What is the UNESCO’s Memory of the World (MOW) register?

1. UNESCO’s MOW programme is an international cooperation strategy aimed at safeguarding, protecting, and facilitating access to and the use of documentary heritage, especially heritage that is rare and endangered.

2. According to its charter, UNESCO launched the initiative in 1992 “to guard against collective amnesia” by calling upon the preservation of invaluable archive holdings and library collections all over the world and ensuring their wide dissemination.

3. The programme recognises documentary heritage of international, regional and national significance, maintains registers of it, and awards a logo to identified collections.

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4. It facilitates preservation and access without discrimination. It campaigns to raise awareness of the documentary heritage to alert governments, the general public, businesses and commerce to preservation needs and to raise funds.

5. Inscription on the register affirms the significance of the documentary heritage, makes it better known, and allows for greater access to it, thereby facilitating research, education, entertainment, and preservation over time.

6. Beginning in 1997, the Register has been biennally updated, with the exception of a lengthy gap between 2017 and 2023. In any year, at most two submissions from a country are added.

6. The MoW register operates on regional levels as well. The Memory of the World Asia-Pacific regional register celebrates Asia-Pacific achievements in genealogy, literature, and science.

Post Read Question

Consider the following statements:

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1. The UNESCO’s Memory of the World (MoW) programme was launched in 1992. 2. The Arthashastra manuscript is a sixteenth-century palm-leaf manuscript written in the Sharada script.

3. The Rajatarangini was composed by Kalhaṇa in the 12th century CE is an important historical account of Kashmir.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 1 and 3 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer Key

(b)

(Sources: Ramcharitmanas included in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Regional Register: Its significance, UNESCO’s Memory of the World (MOW) Register)

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