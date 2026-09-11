Knowledge Nugget | Ramon Magsaysay Awards 2026: What is the legacy behind Asia’s ‘Nobel Peace Prize’? 

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget for today on Ramon Magsaysay Awards.

A Singaporean lawyer and diplomat who led an international conference that adopted the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, a Myanmar activist whose group documents human rights atrocities and a former Bangladeshi teacher who has helped provide aid to her country’s poorest were named on August 31 as the winners of this year’s Ramon Magsaysay Awards.

1. Regarded as Asia’s version of the Nobel Prize and named after a popular Philippine president, who died in a 1957 plane crash, the awards honor “greatness of spirit” through selfless service to people across Asia.

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2. The winners of the award, first given in 1958, will be recognized at the Metropolitan Theatre in Manila on Nov. 15 with a medallion, inscribed certificate and an undisclosed cash prize.

3. Singaporean lawyer and diplomat Tommy Koh, 88, was recognized for promoting international dialogue and the rule of law. He is best known for presiding over a U.N. conference of more than 150 countries, which adopted the U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea in 1982.

4. “Of enormous significance to maritime countries, this ‘constitution for the oceans’ defined territorial waters and the economic rights of countries to their coastal waters and provides mechanisms for settling disputes,” the awards body said.

5. The U.N. convention was the main basis for a 2016 ruling by an arbitration panel in The Hague that invalidated China’s expansive claims in the South China Sea. Beijing, however, refused to participate in the arbitration that was initiated by the Philippines in 2013 and rejected and continues to defy the decision.

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6. China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan have been locked in tense territorial standoffs in the disputed waters for decades.

7. Bo Kyi, the 61-year-old winner from Myanmar, has twice been arrested in the past and spent seven years in prison for a life spent in defense of democracy and resistance against widespread human rights violations by Myanmar’s military.

8. He has demanded the release of all political prisoners in his country, including former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, and helped raise funds to support the detainees and their families, the awards body said.

9. In March 2000, Bo Kyi and fellow former political prisoners organized the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which has “devoted itself to documenting political imprisonment, supporting detainees and their families and ensuring the continued visibility of the junta’s political prisoners in Myanmar and around the world,” the awards body said.

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10. Runa Khan, 67, of Bangladesh won the award for “her profound empathy for the poorest of the poor in her country.” Coming from an affluent family, she first served as a teacher to poor children in 1979.

11. In 2002, she established an organization called “Friendship Bangladesh” that helped the most destitute “deal with climate change, educate their children, empower women, create livelihood opportunities and bring social justice to the excluded,” according to the awards body.

What is the Magsaysay Award?

1. Launched in 1958, the Ramon Magsaysay Award, widely considered to be Asia’s equivalent to the Nobel Prize, recognises outstanding leadership and communitarian contributions in Asia.

2. The Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation was established in 1957 by the trustees of the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, with the concurrence of the Philippine government, to honour the memory and legacy of Ramon Magsaysay.

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3. Over 350 organisations and individuals have been recognised over the decades, and the award is announced every year on August 31, on former Philippine President Ramon Magsaysay’s birth anniversary.

4. The RMAF board of trustees select the winners following a confidential nominations process and their investigation.

5. The winners are presented with a certificate and a medallion with an embossed image of Ramon Magsaysay facing right in profile. Both are presented in a formal ceremony in Manila, Philippines, every November of the same year.

6. From 1958 to 2008, the Award was given in six categories annually: Government service, public service, community leadership, journalism, literature, and creative communication arts, peace and international understanding, and emergent leadership.

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7. Starting in 2009, the Ramon Magsaysay Award is no longer being given in fixed Award categories, except for Emergent Leadership.

8. The category of Emergent Leadership was inaugurated in 2000 and is supported by a grant from the Ford Foundation.

Who was Ramon Magsaysay?

9. The official website states that “The life of Ramon del Fierro Magsaysay, the seventh President of the Philippines, is a testament to people’s ability to harness their greatness of spirit.”

10. He was born on August 31, 1907, to a father who worked as a blacksmith and a mother who was a teacher. Magsaysay started as an automobile mechanic before being drafted into the Pacific War (1941-1945) during World War II.

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11. The Pacific War would see the Japanese occupation of the Philippines — then a colony of the US — for nearly four years. The US formally recognised the Philippines as an independent nation in 1946.

12. As a guerrilla leader resisting the Japanese occupation, Magsaysay’s bravery and leadership saw his appointment as a military governor.

13. In 1946, he would be elected under the Liberal Party to the Philippine House of Representatives, where he would serve two terms as a Congressman before being appointed Secretary of National Defence in 1950.

14. In 1953, Magsaysay was elected President of the Philippines as the candidate of the Nacionalista Party. He was inaugurated on December 30, 1953. His presidency was cut short when he died in a plane crash on March 17, 1957.

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Who were the earlier recipients of Magsaysay Award from India?

15. The Foundation to Educate Girls Globally, also known as Educate Girls, was awarded the Ramon Magsaysay Award on August 31, 2025, becoming the first Indian organisation to receive the prize.

16. An official statement from the Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation (RMAF) said it was honouring the group for its “commitment to addressing cultural stereotyping through the education of girls and young women, liberating them from the bondage of illiteracy and infusing them with skills, courage, and agency to achieve their full human potential.”

17. Mother Teresa, Arun Shourie, Jayaprakash Narayan, T.N. Sheshan, Maheshweta Devi, Arvind Kejriwal, Kiran Bedi, Ravish Kumar, Sonam Wagnchuk, social entrepreneur Anshu Gupta are some of the notable recipients of the award from India.

(Reference image generated by AI) (Reference image generated by AI)

BEYOND THE NUGGET: Gandhi Peace Prize

According to the Ministry of Culture website,

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1. Gandhi Peace Prize was instituted by the Government of India in 1995, to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

2. It is an annual international award to recognise individuals and organisations that embody Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals of truth, non-violence, and service to humanity.

3. The award is open to persons, associations, institutions and organisations, regardless of nationality, race, language, caste, creed or gender.

The International Gandhi Peace Prize was instituted by the government on the 125th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and is open to people of all nationalities. The International Gandhi Peace Prize was instituted by the government on the 125th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and is open to people of all nationalities.

4. It carries a prize money of Rs 1 crore, a citation, a plaque and a traditional handicraft/handloom item.

5. Ministry of culture acts as the Secretariat/administrative nodal ministry for the Gandhi Peace Prize and issues the invitation for nominations.

6. The recipient is selected by a five-member jury, consisting of:

(i) Prime Minister of India — Chairperson, ex officio

(ii) Chief Justice of India — Member, ex officio

(iii) Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, or, where there is no such Leader of Opposition, the Leader of the single largest opposition party in the Lok Sabha — Member, ex officio

(iv) Two eminent persons — nominated members.

7. The President of India presents the award at a special ceremony in New Delhi. The selection itself, however, is made by the jury chaired by the Prime Minister.

8. The past awardees include individuals and organisations such as ISRO, Ramakrishna Mission, Grameen Bank of Bangladesh, Akshaya Patra Foundation Sulabh International, Nelson Mandela WHO Goodwill Ambassador Yohei Sasakawa.

Post Read Question

Who amongst the following are members of the Jury to select the recipient of ‘Gandhi Peace Prize’? (UPSC CSE, 2025)

1. The President of India

2. The Prime Minister of India

3. The Chief Justice of India

4. The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha

Select the correct answer using the code given below.

(a) 2 and 4 only

(b) 1, 2 and and 3

(c) 2, 3 and 4

(d) 1 and 3 only

Answer: (c)

(Sources: inputs from PTI, rmaward.asia, culture.gov.in, Indian NGO ‘Educate Girls’ wins Ramon Magsaysay Award: What is this honour, What is the Ramon Magsaysay Award)

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