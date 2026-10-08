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Recently, the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) biennial Living Planet Report, 2026, has been released. For three decades, this WWF Report has tracked the state of the natural world. The latest edition reveals the scale of nature’s decline but it also highlights something equally important: it is possible for nature to recover when we act together. In this context, let’s know the about the Living Planet Report 2026 and its key findings.

Key Takeaways:

1. The WWF utilises the Living Planet Index (LPI) to track average trends in wildlife populations.

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2. The LPI is a measure of the state of the world’s biological diversity based on population trends of vertebrate species from terrestrial, freshwater and marine habitats. It measures the average rate of change in population size across the species monitored.

3. The LPI was first developed in 1998 by WWF to monitor the changing state of nature. Zoological Society of London (ZSL) has been managing the LPI in a collaborative partnership with WWF since 2006.

4. The LPI was adopted by the Convention of Biological Diversity (CBD) as an indicator of progress towards its 2011-2020 targets and it is now an indicator in the post-2020 Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

Key Findings of the Living Planet Report 2026

5. The average size of monitored vertebrate populations declined 73% over 52 years between 1970 and 2022, according to the Living Planet Report, 2026. This is based on scientific monitoring data from 35,803 populations and 5,790 species of amphibians, birds, fishes, mammals and reptiles.

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6. As part of the LPI, average changes in the size of wild populations of vertebrate species are measured over time, tracking variations in relative abundance rather than absolute numbers. This means that the size of these populations fell by, on average, 73% during the assessment period, and it does not reflect the number of individual animals lost, nor the number of populations lost.

7. The strongest declines were seen in freshwater ecosystems with average population sizes plunging 85%, followed by terrestrial ecosystems, at 69% and marine ecosystems at 59%.

8. At a regional level, the steepest declines since 1970 have been recorded in Latin America and the Caribbean (-95%), Africa (-80%), and Asia and the Pacific (-49%).

9. Habitat loss and degradation, overexploitation of resources, climate change, impact of invasive species, pollution and disease are some of the dominant drivers of changes across ecosystems and wildlife populations.

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10. The way the world produces and consumes food is the single largest driver of biodiversity loss. The food and agriculture system is the leading cause of habitat destruction, overharvesting, and a major source of greenhouse gas emissions.

11. Even as the report noted the declining trends in wild populations, it also noted that nature can recover if society follows a clear pathway to trigger positive tipping points in the energy, food and finance systems that drive biodiversity loss.

12. The report highlights recoveries in populations of green turtles, bluefin tuna, tigers and southern African elephants, which, it said, demonstrate that targeted conservation interventions can deliver proven results. The report noted rise in global wild tiger numbers between 2010 and 2025 — from 3,200 to around 5,700 individuals.

BEYOND THE NUGGET: What is the Convention on Biological Diversity?

1. The Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) came out of the same 1992 Rio Earth Summit that gave rise to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). CBD aims to protect global biodiversity, restore natural ecosystems, and ensure that benefits from the world’s biological resources are equitably distributed.

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2. Countries, including India, had agreed to CBD in 1994. There was a general agreement on three things:

(i) Indiscriminate use of biological resources needs to be halted,

(ii) Sustainable use of these resources, for their medicinal properties, for example, needed to be regulated,

(iii) People and communities helping in protecting and maintaining these resources needed to be rewarded for their efforts.

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3. The CBD is not just about the conservation and restoration of ecosystems. It is also about the sustainable use of natural resources and equitable sharing of benefits from the use of these resources.

4. The CBD has given rise to two ‘supplementary’ agreements — the Cartagena Protocol of 2003 and the Nagoya Protocol of 2014. Both agreements take their names from the places where they were negotiated.

Convention on Biological Diversity: how the global biodiversity framework shapes India's laws and plans Tap a tab to move from the global plan to India's own biodiversity rules. What is CBD? 3 pillars Two protocols India's laws India's plan Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD): what it is 1992 Born at the Rio Earth Summit, the same summit that gave rise to the UN climate convention (UNFCCC) Protect global biodiversity Restore natural ecosystems Share fairly Benefits from the world's biological resources must be equitably distributed Parties meet every two years, not annually like the climate meetings. What countries agreed on under the CBD 1 Halt indiscriminate use The indiscriminate use of biological resources needs to stop. 2 Regulate sustainable use Sustainable use of these resources, for their medicinal properties for example, needs to be regulated. 3 Reward the protectors People and communities who help protect and maintain these resources should be rewarded. Cartagena vs Nagoya: the CBD's two supplementary agreements Cartagena Protocol 2003 · Biosafety Protects biodiversity from genetically modified organisms through safe handling, transport and use. Nagoya Protocol 2014 · Access and Benefit Sharing Covers commercial use of genetic resources. Access must be legal, fair and non-arbitrary, with benefits shared equitably. Both take their names from the places where they were negotiated. India's legal toolkit for biodiversity Article 48-A Directive Principles The state must protect and improve the environment and safeguard forests and wildlife. Article 51-A(g) Fundamental Duties Every citizen must protect the natural environment and have compassion for living creatures. 1897 Fisheries Act 1972 Wildlife Protection Act 2002 Biological Diversity Act Born from India's attempt to realise the CBD's objectives India's National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP) NBSAP formulated to implement CBD mandates. NBSAP updated. Amended to align with the Aichi targets adopted at CBD COP 10, Nagoya, 2010. Launched at COP 16, Cali, with 23 national targets, aligned to the Kunming-Montreal framework that replaces the Aichi targets. Express InfoGenIE

5. The Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety seeks to protect biodiversity from genetically modified organisms by ensuring their safe handling, transport and use. Genetically modified crops, for example, can interfere with natural ecosystems in ways that might not yet be fully understood. That is the reason why GM crops are cultivated on segregated farms.

6. The Nagoya Protocol on Access and Benefit Sharing deals with the commercial utilisation of biological and genetic resources. It lays down the general principles of the rights and claims of countries on their bio-resources and rules for their commercial utilisation.

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7. Under this mechanism, biodiversity-rich countries needed to provide access to their biological resources to those wanting to use them for research or commercial reasons, and the user agencies, in turn, were mandated to share the benefits of their use with the local communities. This access and benefit-sharing works at both the domestic and the international levels.

8. Notably, signatories to the CBD meet every two years — not annually like the climate meetings — to work on a global plan to halt biodiversity loss and restore natural ecosystems.

Post Read Question

With reference to the Living Planet Report 2026, consider the following statements:

1. It is World Wildlife Fund’s (WWF) biennial report.

2. The way the world produces and consumes food is the single largest driver of biodiversity loss.

3. Freshwater wildlife populations have declined the most.

Which of the following statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2, and 3

Answer key

(d)

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(Sources: http://www.livingplanetindex.org, Average 73% decline in wildlife population sizes between 1970 and 2022: WWF report)

Click here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for September 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or write to us at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com.🚨

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