Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget for today on lithium-ion battery black mass.

With an eye on building a resilient domestic ecosystem for battery recycling and refining, the government has banned the export of lithium-ion battery black mass and related battery waste with immediate effect. In this context, let’s know about the black mass and the importance of lithium-ion battery-related waste.

1. Black mass is a powder-like material that remains after waste lithium-ion batteries and consumer electronics are broken down. Apart from lithium, this powder contains critical minerals such as cobalt, manganese, silicon, tin, nickel, rhenium, and graphite, among others. Recycling of black mass can help recover these crucial materials, which can be reused to make new batteries.

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2. There have been concerns within the government over the export of black mass, particularly at a time when several countries have imposed restrictions on its export to retain critical minerals and strengthen their domestic supply chains.

3. India has limited domestic reserves of these minerals that are instrumental to manufacture batteries and remains heavily dependent on imports. Thus, waste streams from electrical and electronic equipment, as well as discarded lithium-ion batteries, are increasingly viewed as an important secondary source of these materials.

4. On the other hand, limited domestic recycling and refining capabilities have been cited as factors behind the export of such waste.

5. The government said export prohibition is intended to ensure that black mass generated in India is recycled and refined within the country. “The measure is expected to assure feedstock availability for domestic recycling and refining units, improve their capacity utilisation and encourage further investment and employment in the sector,” the government said in a statement.

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6. “It will increase domestic recovery of lithium, cobalt, nickel and other critical minerals, thereby reducing import dependence and the associated foreign exchange outgo.” it added.

7. Notably, the ban on these exports comes days after the Union Cabinet approved a new scheme to provide capital expenditure support for critical mineral processing.

What is CAPEX Support Scheme?

8. With an aim of developing domestic critical mineral processing capacity, the Union Cabinet on November 4 approved a new scheme to provide capital expenditure (capex) support for critical mineral processing. With an outlay of Rs 2,814 crore, the scheme will be focused on establishing an ecosystem for lithium and nickel processing.

9. The scheme aims to provide a 30% capital subsidy on eligible investment for setting up four processing plants — two lithium processing plants with a minimum capacity of 30 kilotonnes (kt) each and two nickel processing plants with a minimum capacity of 50 kt each.

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10. The maximum capital support is being capped at Rs 500 crore per lithium beneficiary and Rs 900 crore per nickel beneficiary.

11. The scheme is expected to support sectors such as electric mobility, battery energy storage systems (BESS), electronics, defence and speciality steel, while strengthening India’s domestic critical mineral value chain.

12. The development comes as the government has already identified four states — Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat and Maharashtra — to promote setting up of critical mineral processing plants.

13. The government plans to develop every park as a complete ecosystem for a particular mineral. Accordingly, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh are looking at rare earth processing, while Odisha and Maharashtra are set to focus on nickel and lithium, respectively.

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BEYOND THE NUGGET: What is National Critical Minerals Mission?

1. In January 2025, India launched a National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM) to help achieve self-reliance in the critical mineral sector. In 2023, the Centre also identified 30 critical minerals, including lithium, cobalt, nickel, graphite, tin and copper, which are essential for the country’s economic development and national security.

2. The Rs 16,300-crore NCMM aims to intensify the exploration of critical minerals within the country and in its offshore areas. It plans to create a fast-track regulatory approval process for critical mineral mining projects.

3. The mission aims to strengthen India’s critical minerals value chain by building a technological, regulatory, and financial ecosystem to ensure mineral availability from both domestic and foreign sources. The mission is set to boost access to raw materials used across strategic sectors, from clean energy and electronics to defence and agriculture.

4. The National Critical Minerals Mission also proposes to develop a National Critical Mineral Stockpile Programme for stockpiling critical and strategic minerals. For the development of such a reserve, the government also commits to allocate Rs 500 crore for the mission period of seven years, from 2024- 25 to 2030-31.

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Post Read Question

With reference to lithium-ion batteries black mass, consider the following statements:

1. It is a powder-like material that remains after waste lithium-ion batteries and consumer electronics are broken down.

2. It contains critical minerals.

3. The export of black mass is prohibited in India.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Answer Key

(c)

(Sources: Government bans export of lithium-ion battery waste days after new scheme on critical minerals processing, Critical Mineral push)

Click here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for October 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or write to us at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com.🚨

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