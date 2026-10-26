Knowledge Nugget | Kashipur Excavations: What links the site to the Mahabharata and Xuanzang?

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s today’s UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget on the Kashipur excavations.

A 90-acre mound near Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur is the Archaeological Survey of India’s latest subject of probe owing to its connection with the Mahabharata as well as Chinese scholar Xuanzang. The excavation in Kashipur started this week and is expected to go on until March, ASI officials said. In this context, let’s know about this archaeological site and its significance.

1. According to mythology and local legend, this site was the training ground and residence of sage Dronacharya from the Mahabharata, and the Pandavas are said to have built the Drona Sagar Lake as ‘guru dakshina’ (an offering) to him, for imparting battle skills to them.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

2. Excavations at Kashipur – also identified as Govisana by Xuanzang who had visited the place in the 6th century – have been conducted by ASI across multiple phases since 1939, uncovering Gupta-to-early-medieval temple complexes, the 90-acre mound near Drona Sagar and rich multi-period artifacts.

3. As per ASI, Kashipur is identified by Alexander Cunningham with Kiu-pi-shwang-na (or Govisana) of Xuanzang. Cunningham, a British Army engineer who founded and served as the first Director-General of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), traced the remains of a large structure at Bhim-Gaja, the highest place at the site.

4. The ASI conducted excavations here in the years 1939-40, 1965-66 and 1970-71 in order to reveal the details of the structure traced by Cunningham.

Excavations revealed a substantial part of the plan of the temple built in three different phases. Excavations revealed a substantial part of the plan of the temple built in three different phases.

5. Excavations revealed a substantial part of the plan of the temple built in three different phases. Initially, the temple appears to have started as a soil-brick-built high platform surmounted possibly by a sanctum during the Gupta period, but later, two encircling walls probably in the 6th-7th century AD, were laid around it.

Story continues below this ad

6. As per ASI records, pottery collected from the site revealed that it remained under occupation from the Painted Grey Ware period to the early medieval period. This Painted Grey Ware culture is associated with early advanced civilisations of northern India, especially the Mahabharata era.

7. In the 1950s, noted archaeologist and ASI chief B B Lal excavated Hastinapur (near Meerut), where he famously discovered Painted Grey Ware, and associated this with the sites and chronology of the Mahabharata.

8. Furthermore, pottery dating back to the Kushan, Gupta, and Medieval periods has also been recovered at this site, implying that the region remained continuously inhabited for thousands of years, with human activity persisting without interruption.

9. However, the recent excavations by ASI’s Dehradun Circle have unearthed brick structures and a circular formation, generating renewed interest in the region’s archaeological narrative, officials say.

Story continues below this ad

Hastinapur

10. Excavations at Hastinapur, in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh, were led by Dr B B Lal, who was at the time Superintendent of the Excavations Branch of the ASI.

11. Hastinapur finds mention in the Mahabharata and the Puranas. One of the most significant discoveries made at this site was of the “new ceramic industry”, which was named the Painted Grey Ware.

12. In his paper titled, ‘Excavation at Hastinapur and Other Explorations in the Upper Ganga and Sutlej Basins 1950-1952: New Light on the Dark Age Between the End of the Harappa Culture and the Early Historical Period’ published in ‘Ancient India’, the bulletin of the ASI, Lal wrote,

“…A conclusion that would appear to force itself on us is: that the sites of Hastinapur, Mathura, Kurukshetra, Barnawa, etc., are identifiable with those of the same name mentioned in the Mahabharata. If that be so, the Painted Grey Ware would be associated with the early settlers on these sites, viz. The Pauravas, Panchalas, etc., who formed a part of the early Aryan stock in India. Such an association may also explain the synchronism between the appearance of the Painted Grey Ware in the Ghaggar-Sutlej valleys and the probable date of the arrival of the Aryans in that area.”

Story continues below this ad

13. Notably, in February this year the Centre announced Hastinapur as one of the 15 archeological sites in the country to be developed as “experiential cultural destination”, the move is expected to give a boost to the Uttar Pradesh government’s “Mahabharata circuit” plan.

14. Hastinapur has the potential to attract not only the tourists but also the pilgrims as the region is believed to house several Mahabharata-era temples, including Vidur Tila, Pandeshwar Temple, Draunadeshwar Temple, Karna Temple, Draupadi Ghat and Kama Ghat.

Do you Know? Hastinapur is among the most important Jain pilgrimage centres in North India, with the Digambar Jain Bada Mandir complex serving as a major religious spot.

BEYOND THE NUGGET: What is the Mahabharata Circuit?

1. The Mahabharat Circuit in UP is spread over seven districts of the state associated with places mentioned in the Hindu epic. Besides Hastinapur in Meerut district, the Circuit comprises Keechakvadh Sthal in Hamirpur district, associated with the slaying of warrior Keechaka who had harassed Draupadi.

2. Present-day Ramnagar in Aonla is considered to be Ahichchhatra, a major kingdom mentioned in the Mahabharata that was ruled by King Nipura, a key ally of the Kauravas.

Story continues below this ad

The Mahabharat Circuit The Mahabharat Circuit

3. The city of Gonda, near Prayagraj, as well as the Sangam area, is traditionally linked to the period of exile and the wanderings of the Pandavas. Handia town in Prayagraj is associated with the exile of Pandavas and Lakshagraha episode in the Mahabharat.

5. Apart from Kampilya in Farrukhabad district, Barnava in Baghpat is also associated with Pandavas exile. Then there is Kaushambi, considered to be the capital of the Kurus after the fall of Hastinapur, and Vidur Kuti in Bijnor district, where Vidura, a minister of the Kuru dynasty, is believed to have spent his later years in exile.

6. The Circuit also comprises Mathura, a significant city in the Mahabharata, known as the birthplace of Lord Krishna, the divine guide of the Pandavas.

Post Read Question

Consider the following statements with reference to the Kashipur excavations:

Story continues below this ad

1. Kashipur is identified with Govisana, mentioned in the account of Chinese traveller Xuanzang.

2. Painted Grey Ware pottery has been associated with this site.

3. The Archaeological Survey of India conducted excavations at Kashipur for the first time in 2020.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 2 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer Key

(c)

(Sources: Did the Pandavas come here? Experts revisit a site steeped in legend, Explained: The five ‘iconic’ archaeological sites mentioned in the Budget)

Story continues below this ad

Click here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for October 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or write to us at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com.🚨

Subscribe to our UPSC newsletter. Stay updated with the latest UPSC articles by joining our Telegram channel – Indian Express UPSC Hub, and follow us on Instagram and X