Knowledge Nugget | Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0: Why the government’s flagship water scheme is back in focus

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget for today on Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0.

(Relevance: Government policies and schemes are an important part of the UPSC CSE exam, and previous years’ questions highlight their significance. In this regard, knowing about the schemes that are in the news becomes important for the UPSC exam.)

Amid concerns over the inflated cost of works undertaken in the first phase of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), the Centre is set to undertake a rationalisation exercise by scrutinising projects costing over Rs 100 crore before funds are released to states, The Indian Express has learnt. In this context, on the occasion of World Water Day (March 22nd), let us take a closer look at the Jal Jeevan Mission — a crucial water-sector initiative of the government that has been in the news.

Key Takeaways:

1. Launched on August 15, 2019, the Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide potable water of at least 55 litres every day to every person through functional tap connection to every rural household.

2. Union Ministry of Jal Shakti is the nodal ministry for implementation of the JMM. Originally scheduled to be completed by 2024, the mission deadline has now been extended to 2028.

3. On April 21, 2025, The Indian Express had first reported that the finance ministry had rejected the Jal Shakti Ministry’s demand for allocation of Rs 2.79 lakh crore for the mission till 2028 amid concerns over irregularities, corruption and poor quality of work.

4. Months after the Centre launched a crackdown on widespread irregularities in the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission, the Union Cabinet on March 10 approved an additional allocation of Rs 1.51 lakh crore for the initiative till 2028 — with digital mapping to ensure “transparency and accountability”.

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5. According to an official statement, a uniform national digital framework called “Sujalam Bharat” will also be set up to digitally map the supply system “from source to tap”. Besides, in the second phase of JJM, separate MoUs will be signed with states within three months to ensure structural reforms.

6. Notably, the Centre has also laid down four conditions for states to receive funds, in an attempt to put safeguards amid concerns over irregularities in the implementation of the JJM.

7. “The release of Central funds under JJM 2.0 will be strictly conditional upon States/UTs meeting four mandatory compliance requirements. These are: signing an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding); creation of Sujal Gaon IDs to ensure complete digital mapping of all rural water supply schemes; timely financial reconciliation, and notification of state operation and maintenance (O&M) policies,” said an official.

8. Till Friday (March 20), eight states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Gujarat, signed the MoU.

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9. According to the Union Jal Shakti Ministry, the MoUs cover the implementation of 11 key structural reform areas aimed at strengthening governance, institutional capacity, and long‑term sustainability of rural drinking water systems.

10. These reforms include institutional architecture for drinking water governance; service utility framework for rural water supply; technical compliance and efficient scheme implementation; citizen‑centric water quality governance; source sustainability and water security framework; digital data governance in rural drinking water systems; participatory governance through Jan Bhagidari; capacity building framework; human resource and skilling ecosystem; operational and financial sustainability of water supply schemes; and research, innovation and knowledge ecosystem.

Sujalam Bharat

1. Under the new digital framework, the official statement said, “every village shall be assigned a unique Sujal Gaon/ Service Area ID, digitally mapping the complete drinking water supply system from source to tap”.

2. “For ensuring transparency and accountability”, Gram Panchayats and Village Water & Sanitation Committees will be involved “in the commissioning and formal handover of schemes,” it said.

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3. “A Gram Panchayat shall certify completion of works and declare itself ‘Har Ghar Jal’ only upon confirmation that adequate in-village operation and maintenance mechanisms have been established by the State Government,” the statement said.

Other Schemes related to water

As among the other schemes of the Jal Shakti Ministry, Namami Gange and the interlinking of rivers are important schemes. Therefore, it is important to not only know about these schemes but also understand what the interlinking of rivers is. Furthermore, previously a preliminary question was also asked on the Godavari and Krishna Rivers interlinking. Therefore, it becomes important to know about the various river linking project.

Namami Gange Programme

1. ‘Namami Gange Programme’, is an Integrated Conservation Mission, approved as ‘Flagship Programme’ by the Union Government in June 2014 to accomplish the twin objectives of effective abatement of pollution, conservation and rejuvenation of National River Ganga.

2. The main pillars of the Namami Gange Programme are sewerage treatment infrastructure, riverfront development, river surface cleaning, biodiversity, afforestation, public awareness, industrial effluent monitoring, and Ganga Gram.

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Other schemes related to water (Image: Google NotebookLM generated) Other schemes related to water (Image: Google NotebookLM generated)

Interlinking of rivers

1. River interlinking is a large-scale water management strategy involving human-induced water redistribution from surplus water areas to areas experiencing shortages.

2. The strategy involves connecting two or more basins through a network of canals, reservoirs, pipelines, etc. These inter-basin water transfer (IBWT) projects aim to enhance irrigation potential and flood control and improve water supply in drought-prone areas.

Interlinking Projects under the National Perspective Plan Project State benefitted Ken-Betwa Link Project (KBLP) Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh Mahanadi (Manibhadra) – Godavari (Dowlaiswaram) link Andhra Pradesh and Odisha Godavari (Polavaram) – Krishna (Vijayawada) link Andhra Pradesh Godavari (Inchampalli) – Krishna (Nagarjunasagar) link Telangana Krishna (Almatti) – Pennar link Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka Par-Tapi-Narmada link Maharashtra and Gujarat Bedti – Varda link Karnataka

BEYOND THE NUGGET: Constitutional provisions related to water in India

On the occasion of World Water Day, let us also take a look at what the Constitution of India says about water.

📍Right to Water as a Fundamental Right: In India, the constitutional right to access to clean drinking water can be drawn from the right to food, the right to a clean environment and the right to health, all of which have been protected under the broad heading of the Right to Life, guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.

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Notably, In Narmada Bachao Andolan v. Union of India (2000) case, the Supreme Court observed that “Water is the basic need for the survival of human beings and is part of the right to life and human rights as enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution of India….and the right to healthy environment and to sustainable development are fundamental human rights implicit in the right to “life”.

In the State of Karnataka v State of Andhra Pradesh (2000) case, the Court held that “the right to water is a right to life, and thus a fundamental right.”

📍Article 48A (Directive Principles of State Policy) provides that “The State shall endeavour to protect and improve the environment and to safeguard the forests and wild life of the country.”

📍Article 51A(g) (Fundamental Duties) specifically deals with the fundamental duty with respect to Environment. It states that ” It shall be the duty of every citizen of India to protect and improve the natural environment including forests, lakes, rivers and wild life, and to have compassion for living creatures.

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📍Article 262 talks about the ‘Adjudication of disputes relating to waters of inter-State rivers or river valleys.’ It provides, clause (1) Parliament may by law provide for the adjudication of any dispute or complaint with respect to the use, distribution or control of the waters of, or in, any inter-State river or river valley. clause (2) Notwithstanding anything in this Constitution, Parliament may by law provide that neither the Supreme Court nor any other court shall exercise jurisdiction in respect of any such dispute or complaint as is referred to in clause (1). Using the powers given by this article, Parliament enacted the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, 1956, to deal with disputes.

📍Entry 17, State List (List II), Seventh Schedule of Indian constitution says, “Water, that is to say, water supplies, irrigation and canals, drainage and embankments, water storage and water power subject to the provisions of entry 56 of List I.” It means that states have the authority to legislate on water-related issues such as irrigation, water supply, canals, and embankments within their territory.

📍Entry 56, (List I), Seventh Schedule of Indian constitution provides, “Regulation and development of inter-State rivers and river valleys to the extent to which such regulation and development under the control of the Union is declared by Parliament by law to be expedient in the public interest.” It gives the Union Government power for the regulation and development of such rivers if declared necessary by Parliament.

Post Read Questions

(1) The Sujal Gaon ID is a:

(a) Unique identification number issued to rural households receiving piped water supply

(b) Code used to monitor groundwater extraction in villages

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(c) Identification number assigned to water treatment plants under rural drinking water schemes

(d) Scheme‑based unique digital identifier that enables complete digital mapping of rural piped water supply assets.

(2) Consider the following statements:

1. The Jal Jeevan Mission was launched in 2022.

2. Water is a matter included in the State list in the seventh schedule of the Indian Constitution.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Answer key 1. (d) 2. (b)

(Sources: Govt to scrutinise all Jal Jeevan projects costing Rs 100 crore plus to prevent cost escalation seen in Phase 1, Union Cabinet clears Rs 1.51 lakh crore for Jal Jeevan with digital mapping)

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