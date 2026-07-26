Knowledge Nugget | Investment Friendliness Index: What makes a state investment-friendly?

The Index uses 8 pillars for evaluating the 28 states and eight union territories (UTs). (Image: AI-generated)

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget for today on the Investment Friendliness Index.

Knowledge Nugget: Investment Friendliness Index

Subject: Reports and Indices

Why in the news?

NITI Aayog recently launched a new Investment Friendliness Index 2026. The index covers all 28 states and eight union territories (UTs) and evaluates what makes a state attractive for investors, as well as the challenges investors face.

In this context, let’s know the key highlights of the Investment Friendliness Index 2026 and also about the Fiscal Health Index 2026, another index also released by NITI Aayog.

Key Takeaways:

1. The Investment Friendliness Index seeks to foster competitive and cooperative federalism by encouraging States and Union Territories to adopt best practices and undertake continuous reforms..