Knowledge Nugget | Trends in International Arms Transfers 2025: Key highlights of SIPRI report

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget for today on the highlights of SIPRI report on Trends in International Arms Transfers for UPSC Exam.

(Relevance: Reports and indices are important for understanding trends in various sectors and a country’s position in them. From time to time, UPSC has asked questions about various reports and indices. The key highlights of these reports are also important for adding value to your Mains answers. In this regard, a comprehensive understanding of reports and indices becomes essential for your exam.)

Why in the news?

The global volume of major arms transfers between states in 2021–25 was 9.2 per cent higher than in the previous five-year period (2016–20), according to the latest report from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). It also stated that arms imports by states in Europe more than trebled between the two periods (+210 per cent). In this context, let’s know the key highlights of the report and what it says about India.

Key Takeaways:

1. The volume of international transfers of major arms in 2021–25 was 9.2 per cent higher than in 2016–20. This was the biggest increase since 2011–15.

2. SIPRI has identified 66 states as suppliers of major arms in 2021–25. The five largest suppliers of major arms in 2021–25 were: the USA, France, Russia, Germany and China. These five countries accounted for 70 per cent of all arms exports.

Global share of exports of major arms by the 10 largest suppliers, 2021–25. (Source: SIPRI Arms Transfers Database, Mar. 2026.) Global share of exports of major arms by the 10 largest suppliers, 2021–25. (Source: SIPRI Arms Transfers Database, Mar. 2026.)

3. US, French, German and Chinese arms exports rose between 2016–20 and 2021–25, while Russian exports fell sharply. Arms exports by the USA increased by 27 per cent between 2016–20 and 2021–25, giving it a 42 per cent share of total global arms exports.

4. Russia was the world’s third largest supplier in 2021–25. Its share of global arms exports fell from 21 per cent in 2016–20 to 6.8 per cent in 2021–25. It was the only supplier among the top 10 globally whose arms exports decreased (–64 per cent) between the two periods.

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Changes in volume of exports of major arms since 2016–20 by the 10 largest suppliers in 2021–25

(Source: SIPRI Arms Transfers Database, Mar. 2026.) Changes in volume of exports of major arms since 2016–20 by the 10 largest suppliers in 2021–25(Source: SIPRI Arms Transfers Database, Mar. 2026.)

5. SIPRI has identified 162 states and 4 non-state armed groups as recipients of major arms in 2021–25. The top five recipients of major arms in 2021–25 were—Ukraine, India, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Pakistan— received 35 per cent of total global arms imports in the period.

6. Ukraine was the world’s largest recipient of major arms in 2021–25, receiving 9.7 per cent of total global arms imports in 2021–25 compared with 0.1 per cent in 2016–20. Ukraine accounted for 8.8% of total arms imports during the period from 2020 to 2024.

7. In 2021–25 Europe was the region with the largest share of total global arms imports (33 per cent) for the first time since the 1960s. Asia and Oceania (31 per cent) was the next largest, followed by the Middle East (26 per cent), the Americas (5.6 per cent) and Africa (4.3 per cent).

Global share of imports of major arms by the 10 largest recipients, 2021–25. (Source: SIPRI Arms Transfers Database, Mar. 2026.) Global share of imports of major arms by the 10 largest recipients, 2021–25. (Source: SIPRI Arms Transfers Database, Mar. 2026.)

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Global position of India

1. India was the world’s second largest recipient of major arms in 2021–25 with an 8.2 per cent share of total global arms imports.

2. Indian arms imports fell by 4.0 per cent between 2016–20 and 2021–25. The decrease can be partly attributed to India’s growing ability to design and produce its own weapons.

3. India has shifted its arms relations away from Russia towards Western suppliers, especially France, Israel and the USA, over the past decade.

4. Russia’s share of Indian arms imports dropped from 70 per cent in 2011–15 to 51 per cent in 2016–20 and then to 40 per cent in 2021–25.

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5. The top 3 arms suppliers to India in 2021–25 were Russia (40%), France (29%) and Israel (15%).

The 5 largest recipients of major arms and their main suppliers, 2021–25. (Source: SIPRI Arms Transfers Database, Mar. 2026) The 5 largest recipients of major arms and their main suppliers, 2021–25. (Source: SIPRI Arms Transfers Database, Mar. 2026)

Do you Know? Pakistan was the 5th largest recipient of major arms globally in 2021–25, up from 10th largest in 2016–20, as its arms imports increased by 66 per cent between the two periods. It received 4.2 per cent of total global arms imports in 2021–25, with 80 per cent of its imports coming from China—up from 73 per cent in 2016–20.

BEYOND THE NUGGET: What is SIPRI?

1. Established in 1966, SIPRI is an independent international institute dedicated to research into conflict, armaments, arms control and disarmament. It provides data, analysis and recommendations, based on open sources, to policymakers, researchers, media and the interested public.

2. SIPRI’s statistical data on arms transfers relates to actual deliveries of major arms, as defined by SIPRI. SIPRI measures the volume of international transfers of major arms using a common unit—the trend-indicator value (TIV).

Post Read Question

Consider the following statements with reference to the Trends in International Arms Transfers (2021–25) report:

1. India was the largest importer of major arms during 2021–25.

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2. The United States accounted for the largest share of global arms exports during 2021–25.

3. Russia’s share in global arms exports increased compared to 2016–20.

4. Europe emerged as the region with the highest share of global arms imports in 2021–25.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

(a) 1 and 4 only

(b) 1, 2 and 3 only

(c) 2 and 4 only

(d) 1, 3 and 4 only

Answer Key (c)

(Sources: Trends in International Arms Transfers, 2025 report, sipri.org)

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Topic: War in the Middle East – Where is it headed, and what happens now

What is the endgame?

Is US & Israel justified in attacking Iran?

What is happening inside Iran?

What will be new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khameini’s strategy?

How does west Asia view the war?

How is India’s position on the war perceived by different nations?

How far is it going to impact India’s economy and its diaspora in the region?

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March 19, 2026 | 5:30 PM | Zoom

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