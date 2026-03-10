Knowledge Nugget | India’s Push for Electric Vehicles: Types of EVs and policy measures

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget for today on India’s Push for Electric Vehicles.

(Relevance: The topic electric vehicles (EVs) has become increasingly important for the UPSC exam due to its intersection with key areas such as environment, energy security, economy, government policy and science & technology. In the UPSC Prelims 2025, there was also a question on the EVS; in 2024 prelims, as well, there was a question on this theme.)

Under its upcoming policy for electric vehicles, the Delhi government is planning to extend the exemption of road tax and registration fee benefits, which are currently in place for battery electric vehicles (BEVs), for strong hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). The Union Government is also pushing for electric mobility. In this context, understanding the types of EVs and the policy framework supporting them becomes relevant.

Key Takeaways:

Before understanding the types of electric vehicles, first let’s have a quick recap of how petrol and electric vehicles work.

1. Petrol vehicles work on petrol engines and use combustion to power the vehicle. Here, controlled burning of fuel inside the car releases energy in the form of both heat and motion, the latter of which is converted to the spinning of the wheels, via a complex mechanism of pistons, shafts, gears and axles. Thus, petrol vehicles convert chemical energy in fuel into mechanical energy through combustion.

2. Electric vehicles operate using electric motors powered by rechargeable batteries instead of fuel-based engines. In an electric car, the power comes from a rechargeable battery, and the vehicle moves with the help of an electric motor. The electric motor converts electrical energy directly into mechanical energy, which rotates the wheels. Notably, there are various types of EVs.

Types of EVs

According to the e-AMRIT portal, there are four types of electronic vehicles available:

1. Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV): It replaces the internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, with Li-ion making it fully powered by electricity. It is more efficient compared to hybrid and plug-in hybrids.

2. Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV): These vehicles use both an internal combustion engine and a battery charged from an external socket (they have a plug). The battery of the vehicle is charged with electricity rather than the engine.

— According to NITI Aayog’s e-Amrit portal, a PHEV starts in all-electric mode and makes use of electricity until the battery pack is depleted. Once the battery gets drained, the engine takes over, and the vehicle operates as a conventional, non-plug-in hybrid. It is more efficient than HEVs but less efficient than BEVs.

3. Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV): It uses both the internal combustion (usually petrol) engine and the battery-powered motor powertrain. The petrol engine is used both to drive and charge when the battery is empty. These vehicles are not as efficient as fully electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles.

4. Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV): It uses chemical energy to generate electric energy. Hydrogen FCEV uses hydrogen and air to generate electricity, producing only heat and water in the process. Since they are powered entirely by electricity, FCVs are considered EVS-but unlike BEVs, their range and refuelling processes are comparable to conventional cars and trucks.

Government Initiatives

The Government of India has set a target to achieve 30% EV penetration by 2030, aligning with the global EV30@30 initiative. Notably, India aims to cut the economy’s carbon intensity to below 45% by 2030 and ultimately transform into a net-zero nation by 2070.

1. Production Linked Incentives (PLI) for Automobile and Auto Component Industry in India (PLI-Auto): Since its launch in April 2020, the PLI scheme covers 14 sectors as of now. It provides financial incentives to boost domestic manufacturing of Advanced Automotive Technology (AAT) products with minimum 50% Domestic Value Addition (DVA) and attract investments in the automotive manufacturing value chain.

2. e-AMRIT: It is a web portal on EVs which was launched at the COP26 Summit in Glasgow. Developed by NITI Aayog, the portal provides information on EV adoption, purchase, investment opportunities, policies, and subsidies.

3. PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-Drive): It was launched on October 1, 2024 to replace previous flagship initiatives such as the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) policy, which expired in March, and the three-month Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS), which ended on September 30, 2024. It provides upfront incentives for purchase and supporting the installation of critical EV charging infrastructure.

Do you Know? On August 26 last year, the Prime Minister inaugurated and flagged off the “e Vitara” , Maruti Suzuki ’s first Made-in-India global Battery Electric Vehicle at the Suzuki Motor plant in Hansalpur, Ahmedabad .

4. PM e-Bus Sewa-Payment Security Mechanism (PSM) Scheme: It was approved last year with an outlay of Rs. 3,435.33 crore, for procurement and operation of e-buses by Public Transport Authorities (PTAs). The scheme will support deployment of more than 38,000 electric buses in the country.

BEYOND THE NUGGET: India Electric Mobility Index

1. NITI Aayog unveiled the India Electric Mobility Index (IEMI) in August 2025 to track, measure, and compare how States and Union Territories are progressing on their electric mobility ambitions.

2. The index tracks 16 unique performance indicators under three thematic categories- Transport Electrification Progress, Charging infrastructure readiness, and EV Research and Innovation Status.

3. A higher score signals a stronger, more advanced electric mobility landscape. Based on these results, regions are ranked as frontrunners with thriving ecosystems, performers steadily progressing, and aspirants that need targeted support to accelerate their journey.

4. IEMI scores are updated annually, reflecting the results of quarterly assessments. Delhi, Maharashtra and Chandigarh are leading as ‘Frontrunners’ in the latest IEMI score.

Post Read Questions

(1) Which one of the following is the exhaust pipe emission from Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles, powered by hydrogen? (UPSC CSE 2024)

(a) Hydrogen peroxide

(b) Hydronium

(c) Oxygen

(d) Water vapour

(2) Consider the following types of vehicles: (UPSC CSE 2025)

1. Full battery electric vehicles

2. Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles

3. Fuel cell-electric hybrid vehicles

How many of the above are considered as alternative powertrain vehicles?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All the three

(d) None

Answer key 1. (d) 2. (c)

(Sources: What are Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and how do they work?, iemi.niti.gov.in, Why are hybrid vehicles expected to get road tax exemption in new Delhi EV policy)

