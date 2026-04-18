Knowledge Nugget: India’s first quantum facility in Amravati — what UPSC aspirants must know

Take a look at the essential concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your knowledge nugget on quantum for today.

India’s first indigenous quantum computing testing facility at SRM University in Amaravati was formally launched by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on 14th April. With the launch of the Amaravati Quantum Reference Facility (AQRA), the CM said, the Amaravati Quantum Valley will emerge as an international quantum computing hub.

1. The AQRA was launched on the World Quantum Day (14th April) and with this India now has open sovereign quantum infrastructure. The initiative features two distinct platforms: the 1Q testbed at Medha Towers and the 1S testbed at SRM University, Amaravati.

2. It was launched under the Andhra Pradesh government’s flagship quantum technology hub which is under India’s National Quantum Mission.

3. National Quantum Mission (NQM): Launched at a total cost of Rs.6003.65 crore from 2023-24 to 2030-31, aims to seed, nurture and scale up scientific and industrial R&D and create a vibrant & innovative ecosystem in Quantum Technology (QT).

4. The mission objectives under NQM:

* Developing intermediate-scale quantum computers with 50-1000 physical qubits in 8 years in various platforms like superconducting and photonic technology.

* Satellite-based secure quantum communications between ground stations over a range of 2000 kilometers within India

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* Developing magnetometers with high sensitivity in atomic systems and Atomic Clocks for precision timing, communications, and navigation.

* Design and synthesis of quantum materials such as superconductors, novel semiconductor structures, and topological materials for the fabrication of quantum devices.

* Development of single photon sources/detectors, and entangled photon sources for quantum communications, sensing, and metrological applications.

India's National Quantum Mission: 4 Pillars Explained SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY — EXPLAINER NQM has set up four Thematic Hubs at India's top institutions — each anchoring one pillar of quantum technology. Here's what each pillar aims to achieve. ◆ Computing ◆ Communication ◆ Sensing ◆ Materials Quantum Computing — IISc Bengaluru PILLAR 1 OF 4 Building India's Quantum Computer The Foundation for QC Innovation at IISc Bengaluru leads this pillar — covering the full stack from physical hardware to the software and algorithms that make quantum computers work. The mission targets end-to-end development of quantum computing devices. ◈ Hardware Developing physical components for quantum computing devices, including processors that operate at quantum scale. ◉ Software Building quantum operating systems and programming frameworks that allow users to harness quantum processing power. ◇ Algorithms Designing quantum algorithms that outperform classical computing for specific problem types — from cryptography to complex simulation. → Protocols Developing operational protocols that govern how quantum devices interact and exchange information securely. Quantum Communication — IIT Madras PILLAR 2 OF 4 An Unhackable Network Spanning 2,000 km IITM CDOT Samgnya Technologies Foundation at IIT Madras targets satellite-based and optical fibre quantum communication — within India and cross-border. Physics-guaranteed secure transmission makes interception detectable, not just difficult. 2,000 km — target QKD range via satellite & optical fibre 2–3 quantum repeater nodes per multi-node network segment ★ Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Inter-city QKD with secured nodes using Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) on optical fibre — any interception is physically detectable. ◆ Entanglement Swapping Two particles that have never interacted can become entangled via a third entangled pair — enabling secure quantum relay across long distances. → Quantum Memories & Repeaters Synchronised repeaters at each node use quantum memories to temporarily store quantum states, enabling faithful long-distance relay. Quantum Sensing & Metrology — IIT Bombay PILLAR 3 OF 4 Measuring the Unmeasurable Qmet Tech Foundation at IIT Bombay uses quantum phenomena to achieve measurement precision far beyond classical instruments. NQM's three targets — in magnetometry, gravity sensing, and timekeeping — each surpass all previous benchmarks. 1 fT/√Hz Magnetometer sensitivity target vs 1 pT/√Hz previously — 1,000× better <100 nm/s² Gravity precision target surpassing previous benchmark 10-19 Atomic clock instability fractional — timing, comms & navigation Quantum Materials & Devices — IIT Delhi PILLAR 4 OF 4 The Building Blocks All Pillars Depend On QMD Foundation at IIT Delhi develops the materials and devices that underpin all of quantum technology. Without breakthroughs in materials science, no quantum device can function reliably at scale — making this pillar foundational to the entire mission. ◈ Superconductors at −273°C Design and synthesis of quantum materials — superconductors operating near absolute zero. Maintaining this temperature is technically challenging and energy-intensive. ◉ Novel Semiconductor Structures Developing new semiconductor configurations purpose-built for quantum device fabrication — going beyond conventional silicon-era materials. ★ Topological Materials Exploring materials with exotic quantum properties that enable more stable, fault-tolerant quantum devices across all four pillars. Source: National Quantum Mission, Department of Science & Technology, Government of India Express InfoGenIE

5. Quantum Technology is often used as an umbrella term for the technological advancements that are specifically governed by the principles of quantum mechanics at its core. It involves developing necessary hardware, software, algorithms, and protocols for the design and development of quantum computing devices like quantum computers.

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6. This technology exploits the principles of quantum mechanics, which include superposition, quantum entanglement, and interference to achieve greater efficiency in large-scale computations.

7. Superposition refers to a quantum system existing in multiple possible states simultaneously until measured. This phenomenon persists only until the particle is observed. Once observed, the particle appears at one location and ceases to exist in the others.

8. In classical computing, the fundamental unit for computation is a ‘bit’, represented by either ‘0’ or ‘1’. A bit can only take either of these two values because these are the only possibilities. In contrast, quantum computing uses ‘qubit’ (or quantum bit) as its fundamental unit. Unlike classical bits, qubits can exist in a superposition of both ‘0’ and ‘1’ (described by a linear combination of ‘0’ and ‘1’ and represented through the probabilities of the qubit being in the ‘0’ or ‘1’ state when measured).

9. Entanglement: It is a phenomenon that explains how two subatomic particles get linked to each other irrespective of distance such that a level of change in one particle gets reflected on the other. This intriguing property can help in preventing security breaches in quantum communication by entangling qubits of sender and receiver.

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10. Interference: It is a wavelike superposition of subatomic particles’ states that affect the probabilities of states of these particles when measured. While entanglement is a phenomenon between two particles, interference is an effect of many particles surrounding each other.

Interference can be constructive as well as destructive which makes it suitable for use in quantum algorithms for improving accuracies by suppressing less probabilistic outcomes and amplifying high probabilistic outcomes.

BEYOND THE NUGGET: Ultracold atoms

1. Ultracold atoms sit at the heart of the quantum-technology revolution. India has built a strong and growing presence in cold- and ultracold-atom physics, with leading groups at institutions such as Tata Institute of Foundational Research Mumbai, IISc Bengaluru, IISER Pune, and the Raman Research Institute.

2. TIFR was the first laboratory in India to create a Bose–Einstein condensate, marking a major milestone in the field, and continues to work on ultracold atoms and molecules.

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3. In physics, the coldest possible temperature is called absolute zero, which is −273.15°C. At this temperature, atoms – which normally jiggle around providing temperature to matter – will, at that point stop moving. They are as still as nature allows.

4. Scientists have learned how to bring atoms incredibly close to this limit – just a few billionths of a degree above absolute zero. In that frozen-still world, atoms stop behaving like tiny billiard balls and start acting like waves that overlap and interfere.

5. Quantum mechanics, which normally hides at the scale of electrons and atoms, suddenly becomes visible on a human scale. Atoms are slowed so much that their quantum nature dominates their behavior.

6. At ultralow temperatures, an atom’s wave-like nature expands and overlaps. If enough atoms are cold enough, they all fall into the same quantum state and begin behaving as one. This state of matter is called a Bose–Einstein Condensate. Instead of billions of atoms doing their own thing, they act like a single “super-atom.”

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7. In quantum technology, by arranging cold atoms in regular patterns using laser light, physicists can create artificial materials that mimic the behavior of exotic solids, superconductors, or even black-hole-like systems. These “quantum simulators” allow scientists to explore problems that ordinary computers cannot handle.

8. Cold atoms are also being developed as building blocks for quantum computers, which promise to solve certain problems — such as molecular design or cryptography — far faster than today’s machines.

Post Read Questions

(1) Consider the following statements:

1. India has launched the National Quantum Mission in the Union Budget 2025-26.

2. Superposition refers to the ability of particles to exist in multiple locations simultaneously.

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3. At a temperature close to absolute zero, atoms start acting like waves that overlap and interfere.

Which of the statements mentioned above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

(2) Which one of the following is the context in which the term “qubit” is mentioned? (UPSC CSE 2022)

(a) Cloud Services

(b) Quantum Computing

(c) Visible Light Communication Technologies

(d) Wireless Communication Technologies

Answer key 1. (b) 2. (b)

(Sources: Amaravati: India’s first quantum computing testing facility launched, Ultracold atoms: From the world’s best clocks to future quantum computers, National Quantum Mission: How does India seek to harness the potential of quantum technology, https://dst.gov.in)

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