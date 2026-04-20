Knowledge Nugget: India’s First 3D Chip Packaging Plant — Technology and Semiconductors Explained

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget for today on India’s first 3D chip packaging plant.

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi and Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw laid the foundation stone for India’s first advanced 3D chip packaging unit in Bhubaneswar, in a big boost to India’s growing semiconductor ambitions. In this context, let’s know about the 3D glass semiconductor technology.

Also, given that semiconductors are emerging as the “new oil”, used in almost all electronic devices, with countries racing each other for a share of the manufacturing and supply network, it is essential to also know about the semiconductors and their significance.

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Key Takeaways:

1. The project is being implemented by the US-based 3D Glass Solutions Inc through its wholly owned Indian subsidiary Heterogeneous Integration Packaging Solutions Pvt Ltd. It is funded by Intel, among others. Intel’s CEO Lip-Bu Tan joined the ceremony virtually.

2. Majhi said the unit, whose Rs 1,934 crore proposal had received approval under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) last year, is expected to produce 70,000 glass panels annually, along with 50 million assembled units. It is among the two plants in the state that had received approval under the ISM and around 13,000 advanced 3DHI modules, Majhi said.

India-US Partnership for Semiconductor On September 9, 2024, the US announced a “new partnership” with India to explore semiconductor supply chain opportunities, which will include a “comprehensive assessment” of India’s existing semiconductor ecosystem, regulatory framework, workforce and infrastructure needs.

What is 3D glass semiconductor technology?

1. 3D glass semiconductor technology is an advanced chip process that utilises specialised glass substrates to enable high-performance, three-dimensional integration of electrical components.

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2. Unlike traditional silicon, glass offers superior radio frequency performance, lower electrical loss, and enhanced thermal stability for passive component integration. The plant in Bhubaneswar will assemble and package these chips.

What are Semiconductors and their significance?

1. Most modern-day semiconductors are integrated circuits, also referred to as semiconductor ‘chips’ — essentially a set of minute electronic circuits comprising transistors, diodes, capacitors, and resistors, and the myriad interconnections between them, layered on a wafer sheet of silicon.

2. Semiconductors occupy a unique position between conductors and insulators. While conductors like copper allow electric current to flow and insulators like glass block it, semiconductors exhibit controlled conductivity.

3. Semiconductors in their natural state are weak conductors of electricity. When certain materials are added to them and an electric field is applied, current can start to flow. Adding phosphorus to semiconducting materials, such as silicon and germanium, for example, allows the flow of a negative current.

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4. Semiconductors are an essential component of electronic devices, enabling advances in communications, computing, healthcare, military systems, transportation, clean energy, and countless other applications. They are highly complex products to design and manufacture, that provide the essential functionality for electronic devices to process, store and transmit data.

India & Semiconductors — UPSC Knowledge Nugget Science & Technology — UPSC Current Affairs Chips, Missions & Milestones: India's Semiconductor Story From the basics of what a semiconductor is, to India's national mission to build them — and the homegrown chip that just made history. What are Semiconductors? India's Mission Vikram 3201 Definition The "New Oil" of the Modern World Semiconductors are integrated circuits — sets of miniature electronic components (transistors, diodes, capacitors, resistors) layered on a wafer of silicon. They sit uniquely between conductors like copper (which freely allow current) and insulators like glass (which block it), exhibiting controlled conductivity. How They Work ⚡ Natural state: weak conductor In their natural state, semiconductors are poor conductors of electricity — neither fully blocking nor freely passing current. ◆ Doping unlocks conductivity Adding certain materials (e.g. phosphorus to silicon or germanium) and applying an electric field allows current to flow — enabling negative current (n-type). ★ Critical to every sector Communications, computing, healthcare, military systems, transportation, and clean energy all depend on semiconductors to process, store, and transmit data. UPSC Tip Statement check: Semiconductors in their natural state are weak conductors — not strong. Adding phosphorus allows negative (n-type) current flow. Both are frequent MCQ traps. Government Initiative India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) Launched in 2021 under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), ISM is India's strategic push to build domestic semiconductor design and manufacturing capability — driving innovation, employment, and economic growth. Semicon India Programme — 4 Schemes 1 Semiconductor Fabs Modified scheme for setting up semiconductor fabrication plants in India with financial incentives. 2 Display Fabs Modified scheme supporting display fabrication facilities — screens and panels manufacturing. 3 Compound Semiconductors / ATMP / OSAT Covers Silicon Photonics, Sensors Fabs, and Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP/OSAT) facilities — including the new Bhubaneswar 3D chip plant. 4 DLI Scheme — Design Linked Incentive Semicon India Future Design scheme supporting chip design startups and R&D through financial and technical support. 🔬 VIKRAM 3201 India's First Indigenous Microprocessor Developed by the Semiconductor Laboratory of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Vikram 3201 was presented by Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Semicon India 2025 on September 2, 2025. 1st Fully indigenous microprocessor in India ISRO Developed by ISRO's Semiconductor Lab 2025 Unveiled at Semicon India, Sep 2 Why it matters A microprocessor is a type of semiconductor chip — the brain of a computing device. An indigenous microprocessor signals India's capability to design, not just assemble, advanced semiconductor components — a leap toward self-reliance in strategic electronics. Sources: Indian Express UPSC Knowledge Nugget · Semicon India 2025 · India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) · MeitY Express InfoGenIE

What is Vikram 3201?

1. Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw presented India’s first fully indigenous microprocessor — a type of semiconductor chip — to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Semicon India 2025 on September 2.

2. The chip, called Vikram 3201, has been developed by the semiconductor laboratory of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

BEYOND THE NUGGET: India’s Semiconductor Push

1. India Semiconductor Mission: The India Semiconductor Mission was launched in 2021. It is a strategic initiative undertaken by the government of India to promote the domestic semiconductor industry.

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— Its goal is to improve semiconductor design and manufacturing capabilities domestically and to encourage innovation, employment, and economic growth.

— The India Semiconductor Mission operates under the guidance of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and other relevant government bodies.

2. Semicon India Programme: The government has launched the Semicon India programme to provide financial support to companies investing in semiconductors, display manufacturing and design ecosystems. This will help in the development of the semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem in the country.

— The following four schemes have been introduced under the Semicon India programme:

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(i) Modified Scheme for setting up of Semiconductor Fabs in India

(ii) Modified Scheme for setting up of Display Fabs in India

(iii) Modified Scheme for setting up of Compound Semiconductors / Silicon Photonics / Sensors Fab and Semiconductor Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) / OSAT facilities in India

(iv) Semicon India Future Design: Design Linked Incentive (DLI) Scheme

Post Read Questions

(1) Vikram 3201 is a:

(a) Human-rated launch vehicle developed by ISRO

(b) Semi-cryogenic rocket engine used in LVM3

(c) Indigenous microprocessor developed for strategic and space applications

(d) Satellite-based navigation system

(2) With reference to the semiconductors, consider the following statements:

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1. In their natural state, semiconductors are strong conductors of electricity.

2. Adding phosphorus to semiconducting materials, such as silicon and germanium, allows the flow of a negative current.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Answer Key 1 (c) 2. (b)

(Sources: Odisha kicks off India’s 1st 3D chip packaging plant, UPSC Issue at a Glance | India’s Semiconductor Push)

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