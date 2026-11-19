Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget for today on India’s first sustainable aviation fuel plant.

The country’s first commercial-scale plant for manufacturing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is ready and has received all the requisite approvals to start commercial production ahead of the likely SAF-jet fuel blending mandates for international flights from January, said Indian Oil Corporation’s chairman Arvinder Singh Sahney. In the view of this development, let’s know about the plant and sustainable aviation fuel.

1. The 30,000-tonnes-per-annum unit at Indian Oil’s Panipat refinery uses used cooking oil as feedstock, and would be sufficient to meet nearly the entire SAF requirement in India for 2027 going by the proposed blending mandates.

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2. The plant produced its first batch of SAF on November 16, and has also received the requisite approvals from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

What is sustainable aviation fuel?

3. SAF, also known as aviation biofuel, is a biofuel that is produced from sustainable feedstocks and has chemistry similar to conventional aviation turbine fuel (ATF) or jet fuel, which is derived from crude oil.

4. It is a ‘drop in’ fuel, meaning it can be blended with ATF without requiring any change in the existing machinery of aircraft. For instance, Airbus claims that all its aircraft are capable of flying on a maximum 50% blend of SAF and conventional fuel.

5. SAF can be derived from a range of materials, including oils and fats such as Used Cooking Oil (UCO), oil-rich seeds from plants, algae oils, animal fats, Municipal Solid Waste (MSW), agricultural and forestry residues such as wood waste, sugarcane bagasse, corn stover, husks and straw, sugars and starches.

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6. There are various methods to produce SAF, with each using different combinations of raw materials. However, for SAF to be truly sustainable, it is important that the feedstock used in its production does not compete with food production, cause deforestation, or harm biodiversity.

What are the benefits of SAF?

7. Aircraft emit water vapour, soot, sulfur aerosols, nitrogen oxides (NOₓ), which contribute to the formation of contrails – clouds that form when water vapour condenses and freezes around small particles (aerosols) in aircraft exhaust. All of these factors have additional warming effects on the atmosphere. In this context, SAF has emerged as a credible alternative with the potential to reduce aviation-related emissions.

8. According to aviation industry and energy experts, SAF alone is likely to account for over 60 per cent of the global aviation industry’s decarbonisation efforts.

9. SAF offers multiple benefits. It is estimated that SAF has the potential to reduce GHG emissions in air travel by up to 80 per cent compared to conventional jet fuel.

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10. Diversification of fuel sources in the aviation sector can also help reduce import dependence and protect the sector from global oil price volatility. This, in turn, could lead to a more stable aviation sector, possibly making air travel accessible to larger sections of society. Moreover, SAF adoption will also generate employment opportunities in the sustainability sector.

What is ISCC CORSIA?

11. ISCC CORSIA is a certification system for compliance with the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) criteria for SAF.

12. It is a prerequisite for commercial SAF production. Notably, the year 2027 will be an important one for adoption of SAF globally with the mandatory phase of CORSIA kicking in.

13. CORSIA, which applies to international flights, would require airlines globally to offset any growth in carbon dioxide emissions beyond the 2020 levels. Using jet fuel blended with SAF is one of the ways through which carriers can keep their emissions under permissible levels.

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14. Adoption of SAF is slated to pick up globally amid a push by the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) to decarbonise the global civil aviation sector. Some countries, notably the UK, European Union member states, Japan, and Singapore, have already announced SAF blending mandates, while the US is promoting SAF use through production incentives.

What are India’s indicative targets for blending of SAF?

15. India, too, will have to comply with the mandatory phase of CORSIA starting 2027. In line with the CORSIA framework, India’s National Biofuel Coordination Committee (NBCC) has set the initial indicative targets for blending of SAF with jet fuel 2027 onwards, starting with international flights.

16. The indicative targets are: 1 per cent blending in 2027 and 2 per cent in 2028, and 5% in 2030 for international flights. The government is expected to announce SAF blending mandates for domestic flights in India as well, but only after blending for international flights begins 2027 onwards.

BEYOND THE NUGGET: What are the challenge related with the adoption of SAF?

1. The cost of producing these biofuels, which is more than double that of conventional fuels, makes its large-scale adoption difficult for airlines without passing the burden onto consumers.

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2. The production, storage, blending, and transportation of SAF require the development of new infrastructure, which would add significantly to the initial cost of adoption.

3. Another key issue is the availability and sustainability of feedstock required for SAF production. The characteristics and variety of necessary feedstock mean that there is no guarantee of year-round supply.

Post Read Question

Consider the following statements with reference to Sustainable Aviation Fuel:

1. It can be produced from used cooking oil, agricultural residues and municipal solid waste.

2. It is a drop in fuel.

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3. The use of SAF can potentially reduce greenhouse gas emissions from air travel.

How many of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Answer key

(c)

(Sources: Used cooking oil to fuel for planes: India’s first sustainable aviation fuel plant to start production by year-end, India’s first sustainable aviation fuel plant ready)

Click here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for October 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or write to us at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com.🚨

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