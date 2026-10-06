Knowledge Nugget | How should you read Maharashtra’s drought

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget for today on Drought.

On September 26, the Maharashtra government declared a drought in 265 out of the state’s 358 talukas, across its 36 districts, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis terming the crisis the worst the state has endured since 1972.

1. With no rainfall in over 20 days during the crucial kharif crop season and the Southwest monsoon receding, the crisis is expected to worsen in the summer months next year.

2. The Maharashtra government has directed all municipal corporations, municipalities, and gram panchayats to impose a minimum 10 percent water cut from October 16, citing water storage, drought-like conditions, and the possibility of El Niño-related water stress extending into next year.

3. From June 1 to September 26, Maharashtra has received 798.2 mm of rainfall against a normal 970.9 mm, a deficit of 18%.

4. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), 31 of 36 districts in Maharashtra are rain-deficient, with 20 of these facing a deficit of 25 to 58 per cent.

5. Beyond the deficit, shifting rain patterns have added to the damage: in more than 100 of the state’s 355 drought-hit talukas, gaps between rain spells have stretched to 40–60 days.

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6. As a result, the main kharif crop, sown across 147 lakh hectares, has withered. Maharashtra’s agriculture is largely rain-fed; its irrigation potential, at under 20 per cent, is much lower than in states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

What is drought? —Drought is a rainfall scarce period, affecting the availability of water for irrigation, drinking etc. —Ministry of Agriculture is the nodal Ministry in respect of monitoring and managing drought conditions. It classifies droughts into meteorological droughts, hydrological droughts and agricultural droughts. —Meteorological drought is classified based on rainfall deficiency w.r.t. long term average – 25% or less is normal, 26-50% is moderate and more than 50% is severe. It is usually the starting point of drought conditions, indicated by prolonged dry spells. Story continues below this ad —Hydrological drought is best defined as deficiencies in surface and sub-surface water supplies leading to a lack of water for normal and specific needs. —Such conditions arise even in times of average (or above average) precipitation when increased usage of water diminishes the reserves. It can develop after prolonged rainfall deficiency or excessive withdrawals. —Agricultural drought is identified by 4 consecutive weeks of meteorological drought. Scarcity of water and inadequate soil moisture for normal crop growth starts affecting agricultural production. (Infographic generated by AI) (Infographic generated by AI)

Which regions in Maharashtra are prone to drought and why?

7. Marathwada and Vidarbha, the two rain-shadow regions of the state which traditionally are drought-prone, have received very little rainfall.

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8. Marathwada is particularly affected, having received 38% less rainfall than normal, while Vidarbha has a 27% deficiency.

9. The big deficit is in seven districts — Solapur, Dharashiv, Latur, Hingoli, Jalna, Beed and parts of Nanded, which are away from Godavari river — where rainfall has been just around 50% of normal. Except Solapur, all these districts fall in Marathwada region.

Map showing drought-hit Marathwada districts. Map showing drought-hit Marathwada districts.

10. Vidarbha region is a little less affected, while western Maharashtra, which is the sugarcane and onion producing zone, is in a relatively comfortable position. Nashik district, known for onion production, has received 37% excess rainfall till now.

11. In Vidarbha, the average deficit across 11 districts is 27%, with the shortfall ranging from 26% in Yavatmal to 42% in Amravati.

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Did you know? — A drought year is especially hard on the women. While most of them work on fields along with the men of the household, their days start much before daybreak, usually around 4 am — a relentless cycle of cooking, cleaning, tending to the children and livestock, besides spending backbreaking hours on the land they till but don’t own.

What are the relief measures undertaken by the Maharashtra government?

12. The declaration, under the Drought Management Code, 2016, will trigger crop-loss surveys and a package of immediate concessions, including waiver of land revenue, restructuring of crop loans, a stay on recovery of agriculture-related loans and relaxation of Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB–G RAM G) norms.

13. The government has also provided for concessions on electricity bills for agricultural pumps, with bills for pumps up to 7.5 HP already waived and concessions to apply to pumps above that capacity.

14. Financial assistance for crop losses will be decided separately after the assessment is completed, government officials said.

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15. For farmers and rural households, the immediate relief measures announced with the drought declaration include a waiver of land revenue, restructuring of crop loans and a stay on recovery of agriculture-related loans.

16. Other measures include a waiver of examination fees for school and college students, deployment of tankers for drinking water wherever required, no disconnection of electricity supply to agricultural pumps in villages declared to be facing shortages, and arrangements for foodgrains and fodder.

17. The government has also directed authorities to plan drinking water and livestock water supply and undertake water conservation works in affected areas. The measures are intended to provide immediate relief while the crop-loss assessment is carried out.

18. The extent of compensation to individual farmers will depend on the findings of the surveys and the separate government order to be issued on crop damage assistance.

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BEYOND THE NUGGET: How is a drought declared?

1. Under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) rules, drought declaration for kharif (the monsoon cropping season, which runs from June to October) requires an assessment that can begin from October 5, once the monsoon starts to withdraw.

2. For rabi, (the winter cropping season from October to April), assessment can be held in March 2027.

3. There is no single definition of drought accepted across India. States have the authority to declare a drought based on local conditions.

4. But the state government’s report should conform to parameters specified under NDRF norms, and disaster relief funds can be unlocked by the Centre.

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5. Under NDRF rules, drought declaration is based on crop loss, the moisture adequacy index (used to assess soil health), and rainfall deficit, along with decline in food production and labour migration in search of work.

6. Sowing must fall below 50 per cent of total cultivable kharif/rabi area, drinking water shortage must be severe, groundwater tables must be shrinking, there must be fodder shortage, and rainfall deficit must be up to 70 per cent.

Post Read Question

With reference to drought in India, consider the following statements:

1. The State Government is the final authority for declaring an area drought-affected.

2. Rainfall deficiency is the sole criterion for declaring drought.

3. Crop conditions, soil moisture and socio-economic indicators can also be considered in drought assessment.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 3 only

(b) 1 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer: (a)

Sources: Maharashtra is parched, but here’s why drought can’t be declared before October, Maharashtra declares drought in 75% of state amid rainfall deficit,Three kinds of drought, Behind Maharashtra drought crisis, sharp regional variation in rainfall

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