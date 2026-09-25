Knowledge Nugget | How KAVACH protects India’s trains—and what other countries do?

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget for today on KAVACH.

KAVACH Version 4.0 has been recently (September 23) commissioned for the first time on the South Central Railway (SCR). The upgrade from KAVACH Version 3.2 to Version 4.0 has been completed over 108 Route Kilometres on the Malkajgiri–Kamareddi section of the Hyderabad Division.

1. Kavach is India’s very own advanced Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system developed by the Research Design and Standards Organisation in collaboration with the Indian industry to prevent train collisions by automatically activating the braking system of the train.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

2. This technology features an electronic device linked with radio frequency identification systems positioned at stations, trains and tracks. If a loco pilot inadvertently skips a red signal, Kavach automatically activates and controls the train’s braking systems.

3. Additionally, the system detects any trains approaching the same tracks, taking necessary actions to avert collisions and alerting the loco pilot.

4. Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS) or Kavach includes the key elements from already existing, and tried and tested systems like the European Train Protection and Warning System, and the indigenous Anti Collision Device.

5. Some advantages of KAVACH are:

(i) Allows trains to operate at permissible speeds.

(ii) Assists loco pilots in preventing Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD).

(iii) Provides continuous speed supervision.

Story continues below this ad

(iv) Displays signal aspects and movement authority in the loco pilot’s cab.

(v) Offers protection against potential collisions.

6. The Kavach makes rail operation safer by applying brakes in trains in critical situations. The system automatically protects against Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD), Head-on and rear-ends collision risks.

7. Moreover, Overspeeding is continuously monitored and controlled and Safety is ensured even in low visibility and adverse weather conditions. It complies with SIL-4 safety standards, the highest level of safety integrity globally.

What is KAVACH Version 4.0?

8. The latest version incorporates technological improvements based on the experience gained from deploying KAVACH Version 3.2 across 1,465 route kilometres on the South Central Railway.

Story continues below this ad

9. The move will significantly enhance passenger safety by preventing train collisions and over-speeding. It will also strengthen safe and reliable train operations across the region.

10. KAVACH Version 4.0 has been developed, tested and is being deployed by Indian Railways as an Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system.

11. It includes enhanced safety features, improved reliability and upgraded technology for train operations, and is planned for wider deployment across Indian Railways.

12. It incorporates key improvements like:

i) Greater location accuracy, enabling more precise train positioning.

ii) Improved identification of signal aspects in larger yards, supporting better situational awareness during train operations.

Story continues below this ad

iii) Station-to-station KAVACH connectivity through Optical Fibre Cable (OFC), facilitating communication and system integration.

iv) Direct interface with existing Electronic Interlocking Systems, enabling integration with existing signalling infrastructure.

13. India is not alone in using technology to prevent train collisions and improve operational safety. Countries with advanced railway networks have developed distinct Automatic Train Protection (ATP) and signalling systems tailored to their own operating conditions. From Europe’s ETCS to Japan’s ATC, here are the major railway safety systems used around the world:

# 1) Europe—European Train Control System (ETCS):

— ETCS is an Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system under the broader European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS), designed to standardise train control and improve interoperability across European railway networks.

Story continues below this ad

— It continuously supervises the train’s speed and Movement Authority (MA)—the distance up to which the train is permitted to proceed—and calculates the required braking curve.

— It involves intermittent track-to-train transmission and continuous communication between train and trackside through railway radio and enables cab signalling. If the driver exceeds the permitted speed or fails to respond appropriately, ETCS can automatically apply the brakes.

# 2) Japan—Automatic Train Control (ATC)

— Japan operates the Shinkansen high-speed network using the Automatic Train Control (ATC) system which replaces conventional lineside signals with cab-based speed information and automatically applies brakes if the train exceeds the permitted speed.

— Japan also uses early earthquake detection systems, including the Urgent Earthquake Detection and Alarm System (UEDAS), to detect initial seismic waves and rapidly initiate train-stopping measures, helping reduce the risk of derailment during earthquakes.

Story continues below this ad

# 3) United States—Positive Train Control (PTC)

— The US approach is centred on Positive Train Control (PTC). According to the Federal Railroad Administration, PTC uses processor- and communication-based technology.

— It is designed to prevent four major categories of accidents: (i) train-to-train collisions; (ii) overspeed derailments;(iii) incursions into established work zones; and movements through switches left in the wrong position.

— Unlike a single technical system used uniformly across the network, the US PTC framework includes different federally approved implementations.

BEYOND THE NUGGET: Sam Pitroda committee on Railway Modernisation

1. The Expert Group on Modernisation of Indian Railways, headed by Sam Pitroda in 2012, recommended a massive ₹5.6 lakh crore ($200 billion) investment plan to overhaul infrastructure, restructure management, and align fares with inflation.

Story continues below this ad

2. Describing Railways as a complex organisation with a monolithic structure which is breeding governance disabilities, the Committee pitched for its complete transformation by making the existing Railway Board subservient to an apex management body to be called the Governance Board.

3. The committee suggested reducing and gradually eliminating induction of unskilled staff and recruiting of suitably qualified professionals from reputed institutions including IITs/IIMs.

4. Importantly, the panel also suggested creation of a Railway Regulatory Authority to coordinate with both the boards.

5. The Committee’s major recommendations especially regarding safety are: mechanized maintenance of track, installation of wheel impact load detectors, provision of train protection warning system (TPWS), elimination of unmanned level crossings, upgradation / renovation of workshops/coaching depots and use social networks /cameras/videos and other new tools and technologies etc.

Story continues below this ad

(Infographic generated by AI based on Indian Express reporting) (Infographic generated by AI based on Indian Express reporting)

Post Read Question

Consider the following statements:

1. Indian Railways have prepared a National Rail Plan (NRP) to create a future ready railway system by 2028.

2. ‘Kavach’ is an Automatic Train Protection system developed in collaboration with Germany.

3. ‘Kavach’ system consists of RFID tags fitted on track in station section.

Which of the statements given above are not correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer: (a)

(Sources: Automatic train protection system: Kavach 4.0 commissioned over 472 Km – Here’s how the rail safety system works, How the Indian Railways moves closer to becoming net-zero carbon emitter by 2030, How India is modernising railways, the ‘transport lifeline of the nation’, Pitroda Committee calls for major overhaul of Railways management structure).

🚨Click here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for September 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or write to us at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com.

🚨Subscribe to our UPSC newsletter. Stay updated with the latest UPSC articles by joining our Telegram channel – Indian Express UPSC Hub, and follow us on Instagram and X