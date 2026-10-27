Knowledge Nugget | How is Indian Railways rethinking safety and security?

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget for today on Railways safety and security.

Indian Railways is exploring technology-driven security measures, community engagement, and better coordination among security agencies to improve passenger safety. These initiatives were discussed at the 8th All India Conference of Government Railway Police (GRP) Chiefs, which concluded in New Delhi on October 23.

1. The meeting was presided over by RPF Director General Sonali Mishra and attended by Railway Board Chairman and CEO Satish Kumar, members of the Railway Board, and GRP chiefs from various states and Union Territories.

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2. The conference also discussed joint training for RPF and GRP personnel, sabotage prevention and timely information-sharing on narcotics detection.

3. With one of the world’s largest rail networks, securing Indian Railways requires more than physical surveillance– it calls for preventive policing, real-time intelligence, inter-agency coordination and public participation.

4. The developments offer insights into how technology and institutional reforms can strengthen the security of critical transport infrastructure while making passenger protection more responsive and effective.

For UPSC aspirants, the issue connects GS Paper III (infrastructure and security challenges), GS Paper II (Centre–State coordination and governance) and GS Paper IV (public service delivery and accountability).

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What are the new ways Indian Railways is exploring to boost safety and security?

1. Drone-assisted Pink Patrol to strengthen railway security

— One of the key initiatives discussed at the conference was South Central Railway’s ‘Pink Patrol: Eyes in the Sky, SHAKTI on the Ground’. The initiative combines drone-assisted surveillance with rapid-response teams operating under the SHAKTI framework.

— The model highlights the use of technology to support ground-level security operations and improve surveillance. It was presented as an example of a women-led approach to railways security.

2. RailMadad platform to include GRP personnel

— Another important development was the onboarding of GRP personnel onto the RailMadad platform by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS).

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— The move aims to improve passenger grievance redressal, facilitate timely information-sharing and strengthen complaint monitoring.

— Integrating GRP personnel into the platform is intended to improve coordination in handling passenger complaints, the Ministry of Railways said.

3. Focus on preventing stone-pelting on trains

— Stone-pelting on trains was also discussed as a railway security challenge. The conference emphasised hotspot-based patrolling, enhanced surveillance and strict action against offenders.

— The officials also highlighted the importance of engaging young people and raising community awareness to prevent such incidents.

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— Better coordination between the RPF and GRP was identified as another important measure to strengthen preventive action.

4. Crowd management during Diwali and Chhath

— As large numbers of passengers travel during festivals such as Diwali and Chhath, the conference stressed the need for advance planning and effective crowd management at railway stations.

— Northern Railway’s Delhi Division shared its experience of coordinating with Delhi Police, GRP and Delhi Metro authorities to manage passenger movement during peak periods.

— The measures highlighted included CCTV surveillance, public announcements, barricading, designated holding areas and dedicated control rooms.

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— The conference emphasised coordinated deployment of security personnel and efficient passenger-flow management to ensure safe and orderly movement at stations.

5. Project DISHA to promote railway safety among children

— Central Railway’s Pune Division presented Project DISHA, or Dedicated Initiative for Safety, Harmony & Awareness, which focuses on children living near railway tracks.

— The initiative uses educational and recreational activities, safety awareness sessions and community-based interventions to encourage responsible behaviour around railway infrastructure.

— The programme involves collaboration with non-governmental organisations (NGOs), National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers and local communities.

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— It aims to discourage unsafe practices such as trespassing and stone-pelting, as well as theft and other activities that can affect railway safety.

FYI: Sam Pitroda committee on Railway Modernisation — The Expert Group on Modernisation of Indian Railways, headed by Sam Pitroda in 2012, recommended a massive ₹5.6 lakh crore ($200 billion) investment plan to overhaul infrastructure, restructure management, and align fares with inflation. — Describing Railways as a complex organisation with a monolithic structure which is breeding governance disabilities, the Committee pitched for its complete transformation by making the existing Railway Board subservient to an apex management body to be called the Governance Board. — The committee suggested reducing and gradually eliminating induction of unskilled staff and recruiting of suitably qualified professionals from reputed institutions including IITs/IIMs. Story continues below this ad — Importantly, the panel also suggested creation of a Railway Regulatory Authority to coordinate with both the boards. (Infographic generated by AI based on Indian Express reporting) (Infographic generated by AI based on Indian Express reporting) — The Committee’s major recommendations especially regarding safety are: mechanized maintenance of track, installation of wheel impact load detectors, provision of train protection warning system (TPWS), elimination of unmanned level crossings, upgradation / renovation of workshops/coaching depots and use social networks /cameras/videos and other new tools and technologies etc.

BEYOND THE NUGGET: What is KAVACH?

1. Kavach is India’s very own advanced Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system developed by the Research Design and Standards Organisation in collaboration with the Indian industry to prevent train collisions by automatically activating the braking system of the train.

2. This technology features an electronic device linked with radio frequency identification systems positioned at stations, trains and tracks. If a loco pilot inadvertently skips a red signal, Kavach automatically activates and controls the train’s braking systems.

3. Additionally, the system detects any trains approaching the same tracks, taking necessary actions to avert collisions and alerting the loco pilot.

4. Some advantages of KAVACH are:

(i) Allows trains to operate at permissible speeds.

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(ii) Assists loco pilots in preventing Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD).

(iii) Provides continuous speed supervision.

(iv) Displays signal aspects and movement authority in the loco pilot’s cab.

(v) Offers protection against potential collisions.

Post Read Questions

With reference to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP), consider the following statements:

1. The RPF is a Union government force, while the GRP functions under the respective State or Union Territory police administration.

2. The RPF and GRP have identical statutory powers and perform exactly the same functions.

3. Coordination between the RPF and GRP can help improve intelligence-sharing and railways security.

4. The subject of police falls under the State List of the Constitution of India.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 1, 3 and 4 only

(c) 2 and 4 only

(d) 1, 2, 3 and 4

Answer: (b)

(Sources: ‘Eyes in the sky, SHAKTI on the ground’: How Indian Railways is exploring new ways to improve security, Knowledge Nugget | How KAVACH protects India’s trains—and what other countries do?)

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