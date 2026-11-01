Knowledge Nugget | Badrinath to Alaknanda: Understanding the growing threat of hanging glaciers

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget for today on hanging glaciers.

An ice avalanche triggered by the collapse of the largest of three hanging glaciers above Badrinath could damage nearly 398 buildings, 2.66 km of roads, two bridges, a helipad and a parking area in the Himalayan pilgrimage town, according to a worst-case scenario derived by a new modelling study funded by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). In this context, let’s know about the hanging glaciers and understand why they are a major risk for India.

Key Takeaways:

1. Hanging glaciers are ice bodies located on mountain slopes or terminating abruptly at bedrock cliffs, detached from the valley floor.

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2. They are prone to detachment or slope failure, which can lead to ice avalanches that trigger the release of a large volume of water and debris in a short duration.

How are hanging glaciers formed?

3. Unstable glaciers are essentially those whose velocity may change by an order of magnitude and more during a comparatively short period of time. The result is redistribution of ice, accompanied by geometric and structural-and-tectonic shifts.

4. This instability then leads to the development of hanging glaciers on steep slopes. While these glaciers have been extensively studied in the Alps, basin-scale assessments in the Himalayas remain limited.

Types of hanging glaciers. (Image Credit: ‘Basin-scale inventory and exposure assessment of hanging glaciers, Central Himalaya) Types of hanging glaciers. (Image Credit: ‘Basin-scale inventory and exposure assessment of hanging glaciers, Central Himalaya)

What are the risks posed by hanging glacier?

5. Hanging glaciers pose a significant risk of break-offs. The study’s simulations indicated that the resultant avalanche flows could exceed 50 metres in height in Uttarakhand’s Badrinath-Mana sector. Such a severe event would swallow major settlements and infrastructure.

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6. The break-offs from hanging glaciers can also trigger secondary hazards such as glacial lake outburst floods.

Why are ‘hanging glaciers’ a major risk for India?

7. As rising temperatures and shifting regional precipitation patterns reduce the stability of the Himalayan glaciers, some of them could evolve into “hanging glaciers” that can detach and trigger massive avalanches.

8. An April 2026 study published in Nature magazine has found that there are as many as 219 hanging glaciers in the Alaknanda basin of the Garhwal Himalayas. Nearly a third of this unstable ice, according to the study, is concentrated in the Upper Alaknanda basin.

9. The study identified a total of 219 hanging glaciers in the Alaknanda basin of the Garhwal Himalayas, covering 71.7 ± 3.5 sq km, with an estimated ice volume of 2.39 ± 0.42 km³, including 0.74 ± 0.14 km³ of hanging ice mass.

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10. Exposure to avalanche-related risks in this basin is projected to increase over the next decade, with 120% more buildings and infrastructure land area at risk by 2030 compared to 2000, said the study. The number of people living in these at-risk areas, meanwhile, is projected to surge by 17% over the same period.

11. This underscores the need for systematic identification and monitoring of high-risk glaciers, alongside risk-informed land-use planning, to reduce downstream hazards in mountain regions.

BEYOND THE NUGGET: What are glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs)?

1. GLOFs are disaster events caused by the abrupt discharge of water from glacial lakes — large bodies of water that sit in front of, on top of, or beneath a melting glacier. As a glacier withdraws, it leaves behind a depression that gets filled with meltwater, thereby forming a lake.

2. The more the glacier recedes, the bigger and more dangerous the lake becomes. Such lakes are mostly dammed by unstable ice or sediment composed of loose rock and debris. In case the boundary around them breaks, huge amounts of water rush down the side of the mountains, which could cause flooding in the downstream areas — this is referred to as a GLOF event.

International Year of Glaciers’ Preservation Story continues below this ad The United Nations celebrated 2025 as the International Year of Glaciers’ Preservation to raise awareness about the significance of preserving glacier health in a warming world. Also, since 2025, March 21 has been marked annually as the World Day of Glaciers.

3. GLOFs can be triggered by various reasons, including glacial calving, where sizable ice chunks detach from the glacier into the lake, inducing sudden water displacement. Incidents such as avalanches or landslides can also impact the stability of the boundary around a glacial lake, leading to its failure, and the rapid discharge of water.

4. GLOFs can unleash large volumes of water, sediment, and debris downstream with formidable force and velocity.

Post Read Question

Consider the following statements with reference to hanging glaciers:

1. Hanging glaciers are ice bodies located on steep mountain slopes. Story continues below this ad 2. Their detachment can trigger ice avalanches and release large volumes of water and debris.

3. Hanging glacier collapses can trigger glacial lake outburst floods.

How many of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Answer key

(c)

(Sources: What a hanging glacier collapse could do to Badrinath: New study spells out risks, What are ‘hanging glaciers’ and why are they a major risk for India?)

Click here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for October 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or write to us at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com.🚨

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