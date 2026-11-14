Knowledge Nugget | India’s proposed largest Agriwaste-to-Fuel project: Why does biofuel production matter?

Written by Sanju Singh

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes and developments shaping current affairs every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs Knowledge Nugget for today on agricultural waste-to-bio-crude technology and India’s biofuel ecosystem.

Why in the news?

Greenjoules Private Ltd plans to set up a plant at Khed City, near Pune, to produce up to 2 lakh litres of bio-crude daily from agricultural residues. The company claims to use its proprietary Integrated Catalytic Thermo Cracking (ICTC) technology to convert these residues into bio-crude for further processing into renewable diesel and bio-naphtha.

Beyond the development, the project offers an opportunity to understand the science of converting agricultural waste into biofuels, the role of second-generation biofuels in addressing the food-versus-fuel debate and India’s biofuel policies.

Key Takeaways:

1. Greenjoules claims that every litre of bio-crude refined yields approximately 75% renewable diesel, which can be used in existing vehicles without modification.

2. Greenjoules has secured total financing of Rs 250 crore for the proposed Khed City plant. This includes Rs 100 crore from the Technology Development Board (TDB) under the Union Ministry of Science and Technology and Rs 150 crore through a Series B funding round.

3. Unlike biofuel production based on food crops such as sugarcane and cereal grains, the proposed project uses agricultural residues as feedstock. This can reduce direct competition between food production and fuel production.

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4. What is Integrated Catalytic Thermo Cracking (ICTC)?

— Greenjoules claims to have developed a proprietary Integrated Catalytic Thermo Cracking (ICTC) technology that uses multiple catalysts at approximately 600°C to convert agricultural residues, such as paddy straw and husk, groundnut and cashew shells, and sugarcane bagasse, into bio-crude.

— This bio-crude serves as an intermediate that can be further processed in conventional refineries to produce renewable diesel and bio-naphtha.

5. What is Bio-crude and how it is different from Bio-diesel and Renewable-diesel?

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— Bio-crude is a liquid intermediate produced by thermochemical conversion of biomass. In hydrothermal liquefaction (HTL), biomass is processed in water under high temperature and pressure to produce an organic liquid, which is separated from the aqueous phase.

— Generally viscous but thermally stable, it is easier to pump, store and process than solid biomass. However, it is not readily miscible with petroleum. Its density is slightly higher than petroleum but considerably lower than bio-oil.

— Bio-crude is an intermediate liquid product derived from biomass that requires further upgrading before it can be used as a fuel. Biodiesel is generally produced by chemically processing vegetable oils or animal fats, while renewable diesel is a hydrocarbon fuel obtained by upgrading biomass-derived feedstocks and designed to meet conventional diesel fuel specifications.

(Source: AI Generated Image) (Source: AI Generated Image)

6. National Policy on Biofuels, 2018, categorises biofuels as “Basic Biofuels” viz. First Generation (1G) bioethanol & biodiesel and “Advanced Biofuels” – Second Generation (2G) ethanol, Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) to drop-in fuels, Third Generation (3G) biofuels, bio-CNG etc.

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— First-generation (1G) biofuels: Produced from food-based feedstocks such as sugarcane, maize, rice and vegetable oils.

— Second-generation (2G) biofuels: Derived from non-food biomass, including agricultural residues, crop stalks, husks, bagasse and other lignocellulosic materials. The proposed Greenjoules project falls under this category as it uses agricultural residues as feedstock.

— Third-generation (3G) biofuels: Primarily derived from algal biomass, including microalgae and macroalgae.

Also Read | World Biofuel Day – All you need to know for UPSC Prelims and Mains

7. Environmental significance of biofuels: Story continues below this ad

— Agricultural residue management: Paddy straw and other agricultural residues are often burnt after harvesting due to limited disposal alternatives. This releases particulate matter and gaseous pollutants, contributing to regional air pollution. Converting crop residues into biofuels can provide an alternative economic use for biomass and potentially reduce stubble burning.

— Circular economy and Waste valorisation: A circular economy minimises waste and maximises resource use through reuse, recycling and recovery. Waste valorisation converts discarded materials and industrial by-products into useful products such as biofuels, chemicals and fertilisers. Agricultural and organic waste can be converted into bio-crude, bio-CNG and biogas.

Example-Press Mud to Bio-CNG, Maharashtra: Natural Sugar and Allied Industries in Osmanabad planned to process 100 tonnes of press mud, a sugarcane juice filtration by-product, daily to produce 5-6 tonnes of bio-CNG. Press mud accounts for around 3–4% of crushed sugarcane. The residual slurry could be used to produce liquid and solid fertilisers.

— Climate change mitigation: Biofuels can potentially reduce lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions by substituting fossil fuels. Utilising agricultural residues may also help avoid emissions from open-field burning. However, their climate benefits depend on feedstock collection, transportation, processing energy, chemical inputs, hydrogen consumption and refining.

— Food-versus-Fuel debate and sustainable feedstock utilisation: First-generation biofuels use food crops such as sugarcane, maize and rice, potentially creating competition between food and fuel production. Second-generation biofuels use non-food biomass, including crop residues, husks and bagasse, reducing direct competition.

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— However, residues also serve as animal feed, compost and soil amendments. Excessive removal can reduce soil organic carbon, affect nutrient recycling and undermine soil health.

FYI: Technology Development Board (TDB) — Technology Development Board (TDB) is a statutory body under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Ministry of Science and Technology. — It was constituted under the Technology Development Board Act, 1995. — TDB provides financial assistance to Indian industrial concerns and other agencies involved in the commercial application of indigenous technologies, as well as the adaptation of imported technologies for wider domestic applications. It provides financial assistance through three principal modes: Loans: Soft loans to eligible industrial concerns for technology development and commercialisation

Equity: Equity participation in industrial concerns at their commencement, start-up or growth stages.

Grants: Financial assistance to industrial concerns and R&D institutions developing indigenous technologies, particularly in exceptional cases involving national interest. — Investment Committee (IC) of TDB: Story continues below this ad Under the Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund, TDB has an Investment Committee comprising industry and technology professionals with experience in investment and innovation. The committee evaluates and recommends private-sector companies for funding.

The final funding decision rests with the Second-Level Fund Manager (TDB), following the prescribed assessment process.

BEYOND THE NUGGET: How is India building its biofuel ecosystem?

1. National Policy on Biofuels, 2018 (amended in 2022):

— The policy promotes biofuels to reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels, boost domestic production and diversify feedstocks.

— It covers bioethanol, biodiesel and advanced biofuels derived from agricultural and other lignocellulosic residues.

— The 2022 amendment advanced the indicative target of 20% ethanol blending in petrol from 2030 to Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2025–26. The indicative target for biodiesel blending in diesel remains 5% by 2030.

2. Pradhan Mantri JI-VAN Yojana:

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— The scheme provides financial support to integrated bioethanol projects, particularly those using lignocellulosic biomass and other renewable feedstocks.

— Modified in August 2024, it expanded to cover agricultural and forestry residues, industrial waste, synthesis gas and algae, and was extended by five years, up to 2028–29.

— It promotes advanced biofuel technologies, adds value to agricultural residues and strengthens energy security.

3. GOBARdhan initiative:

— Launched in 2018, GOBARdhan (Galvanising Organic Bio-Agro Resources Dhan) promotes converting cattle dung and other biodegradable waste into biogas, bio-slurry, compost and bio-CNG/CBG.

— It links waste management with clean energy, organic manure and rural livelihoods. In August 2026, the Union Cabinet approved a new national scheme for the CBG sector, with an outlay of ₹23,731 crore over ten years (FY 2026–27 to FY 2035–36).

— It includes assured CBG offtake, pricing support, capital assistance and pipeline connectivity.

Also Read | Harnessing waste-to-energy for sustainable growth in India

India’s blending targets must be aligned with vehicle technology, infrastructure and consumer interests. (Source: Express File Image) India’s blending targets must be aligned with vehicle technology, infrastructure and consumer interests. (Source: Express File Image)

4. Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme:

— Implemented through public-sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), the programme promotes ethanol blending with petrol.

—The government advanced the 20% ethanol blending (E20) target from 2030 to ESY 2025–26, achieving it five years ahead of schedule (as per the Government update). Under the EBP Programme, blending increased from less than 1.5% in 2013–14 to 20% in 2025–26.

Best Practices: Brazil’s ethanol model (lessons for India): Key factors behind Brazil’s wider adoption of ethanol-blended fuels: — Flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs): Brazil encouraged the widespread adoption of FFVs, which can run on different petrol-ethanol blends, including high-ethanol fuels. This gave consumers greater flexibility in fuel choices. — Consumer choice and price incentives: Brazilian motorists can choose between ethanol-blended petrol and nearly pure ethanol (E100), depending on availability and price. Government support and price incentives have encouraged ethanol adoption. India needs a phased transition, greater availability of flex-fuel vehicles, adequate vehicle-readiness standards, consumer awareness and transparent communication about fuel efficiency and compatibility. Blending targets must be aligned with vehicle technology, infrastructure and consumer interests

Post Read Question

With reference to the classification of biofuels, consider the following statements:

1. First-generation biofuels are generally derived from food crops such as sugarcane, maize and vegetable oils.

2. Second-generation biofuels are produced from non-food biomass, including agricultural residues and lignocellulosic materials.

3. Algae-based biofuels are generally classified as second-generation biofuels.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 2 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer: (c)

(Source: Rs 250 crore funding for India’s proposed largest agriwaste-to-fuels plant, World Biofuel Day – All you need to know for UPSC Prelims and Mains, Is GOBARdhan a strategic bet for turning waste into energy security?, India’s ethanol leap and the emerging trade-offs, tdb.gov.in, pib.gov.in, task34.ieabioenergy.com)

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