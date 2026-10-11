Knowledge Nugget | Global Innovation Index 2026: Where India stands and which economies lead the world

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget for today on Global Innovation Index 2026.

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) has released the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2026, which tracks and ranks science and technology hubs across the globe. Let’s know about the index and its key highlights.

1. The 19th edition of the GII ranks the innovation performance of 139 economies, maps the world’s top 100 innovation clusters, and tracks the main global innovation trends.

2. First published in 2007, the GII is considered as the world’s leading reference for measuring innovation. The UN and other member states use the index as a key reference for shaping science and technology policies across the globe.

What are the key indicators of the Global Innovation Index ?

3. The Index ranks world economies on roughly 80 indicators, grouped into two equally weighted sub-indices that together capture innovation ecosystems: the Innovation Input Sub-Index and the Innovation Output Sub-Index. From these, three measures are produced:

4. Innovation Input Sub-Index: five pillars cover the economic conditions that enable innovation. The underlying premise is that today’s investments in scientific capacity, innovation infrastructure, human capital and a supportive innovation environment lay the groundwork for tomorrow’s innovation outputs.

5. Innovation Output Sub-Index: two pillars capture the results of innovative activity in the economy. Although the Output Sub-Index has fewer pillars, it carries the same weight as the Input Sub-Index in the overall GII score, which means output indicators receive proportionally greater weight than do input indicators.

Story continues below this ad

6. Overall GII score: the simple average of the Input and Output Sub-Indices, from which the GII economy rankings are derived.

What is this year’s ranking?

7. For the 16th consecutive year, Switzerland is the most innovative economy in 2026 followed by Sweden and the United States.

8. The leading economies are broadly those of 2025. No new economy enters the top 15, and Europe again accounts for the largest share of the leading group – with 14 economies out of 25 innovation leaders.

9. The main signal at the innovation frontier this year is continuity, rather than the emergence of any single new entrant.

Story continues below this ad

10. Asia is also firmly embedded among the top ranks, with five economies in the top 25. The Republic of Korea and Singapore consolidate 4th and 5th place respectively, China remains 10th, Japan holds 12th and Hong Kong, China climbs to 14th.

11. Switzerland, China, India and Rwanda are leaders of their respective income groups; Thailand ramps up among upper middle-income economies; while Kazakhstan, Bhutan and Saudi Arabia reach the top of their regions.

Where does India rank on the Global Innovation Index 2026?

12. India ranks 38th among the 139 economies featured in the GII 2026. India ranks 1st among the 36 Lower middle-income group economies and among the 11 economies in Central and Southern Asia.

13. India performs better in innovation outputs than innovation inputs in 2026. This year India ranks 49th in innovation inputs. This position is higher than last year. India ranks 25th in innovation outputs. This position is higher than last year.

Story continues below this ad

14. India’s pathway is more strongly shaped by digital services, venture capital and entrepreneurship. It has one of the broadest profiles among the seven middle-income climbers.

15. It leads globally in ICT services exports (1st), ranks 4th in late-stage venture capital deals and performs strongly in intangible asset intensity (13th). These capabilities have helped India reach 15th in Knowledge and technology outputs.

What are the Top Innovation Clusters in Global Innovation Index 2026?

16. Since 2016, the Global Innovation Index has sought to identify innovation clusters using a bottom-up approach. This approach disregards administrative or political borders and instead pinpoints those geographical areas that show a high density of inventors, scientific authors and venture capital deal activity.

17. Three innovation metrics are employed in the compilation of the top 100 GII innovation clusters worldwide:

Story continues below this ad

(i) the location of inventors listed in published patent applications;

(ii) the location of authors listed in published scientific articles;

(iii) the location of firms in receipt of venture capital (VC) investment.

18. According to the report, the Shenzhen–Hong Kong–Guangzhou cluster emerged as the world’s most innovative cluster overall. Tokyo–Yokohama ranked second, followed by San Jose–San Francisco at No. 3, which topped the index for innovation intensity.

Story continues below this ad

Top 5 Innovation Clusters in Global Innovation Index 2026 Rank Country 1. Shenzhen–Hong Kong–Guangzhou 2. Tokyo–Yokohama 3. San Jose–San Francisco 4. Beijing 5. Seoul

19. Bengaluru and Delhi were ranked at No. 25 and No. 27 in the list, respectively.

BEYOND THE NUGGET: What is Readiness for Frontier Technologies’ Index?

1. The 2025 Technology and Innovation Report, issued by UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD), stated that India ranked 36th in 2024 on the ‘Readiness for Frontier Technologies’ index, improving its position from 48th in 2022.

2. The ‘Readiness for Frontier Technologies’ index combines indicators for Information and Communications Technology (ICT) deployment, skills, research and development (R&D) activity, industrial capacity, and access to finance.

What are Frontier Technologies? According to the United Nations Climate Change website, “Frontier technology can be defined as technology that will reshape industry and communications and provide urgently needed solutions to global challenges like climate change and have the potential to displace existing processes.” This type of technology encompasses a range of technologies, including blockchain, Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and Virtual Reality (VR).

3. India ranks 99th for ICT, 113th for skills, 3rd for R&D, 10th for industrial capacity, and 70th for finance.

Story continues below this ad

4. The United States leads the world in terms of private investment in AI. The only developing countries with significant investments were China in second position and India in tenth position.

5. The report noted that Brazil, China, India, and the Philippines are developing countries outperforming in technology readiness. Bhutan, India, Morocco, the Republic of Moldova, and Timor-Leste improved their positions in human capital due to more years of schooling and a greater share of high-skill employment in their working populations, the report said.

Post Read Question

Consider the following statements with reference to the Global Innovation Index (GII),

1. It is published by the World Intellectual Property Organization.

2. The overall GII score is calculated as the simple average of the Innovation Input and Innovation Output Sub-Indices. Story continues below this ad

3. The Innovation Output Sub-Index carries less weight than the Innovation Input Sub-Index in the overall GII score.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Answer Key

(b)

(Sources: wipo.int, Top 10 Innovation Clusters in Global Innovation Index 2026: Bengaluru, Delhi in the top 30, Understanding the Readiness for Frontier Technologies Index — A must-know for UPSC Exam)

Click here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for September 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or write to us at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com.🚨

Subscribe to our UPSC newsletter. Stay updated with the latest UPSC articles by joining our Telegram channel – Indian Express UPSC Hub, and follow us on Instagram and X