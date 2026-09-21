Knowledge Nugget | Global Gender Gap Index 2026: How close is the world to gender parity?

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget for today on Global Gender Gap Index 2026.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) recently released its 2026 Global Gender Gap Report, the 20th edition, covering 145 economies and analysing a longitudinal constant sample of 97 economies included in every edition since 2006. As global indices are important markers for comparative understanding of a country’s progress, the highlights of these reports are also important for adding value to your Mains answers. In this context, let’s know the key highlights of Global Gender Gap index 2026.

Key Takeaways:

1. The Global Gender Gap Index is released every year by the WEF. It was first introduced in 2006 to benchmark the current state and evolution of gender parity.

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2. The Index measures gender parity across four key dimensions: Economic Participation and Opportunity, Educational Attainment, Health and Survival, and Political Empowerment. The index lies between 0 and 1, with 1 denoting complete parity. The gender gap is the distance from full parity.

3. According to the Global Gender Gap Index 2026, globally, 69.2% of the gender gap has been closed, reflecting a slight 0.4% improvement from last year.

4. In 2026, there is no economy that has reached full parity. For the 17th consecutive year, Iceland reports the highest level of gender parity at 93% and remains the only economy to have closed more than 90% of its overall gender gap. Iceland is followed by Finland and Norway.

5. European economies make up the majority of best performers in 2026 and across time. In 2026, Europe represents 70% of the leaderboard between Iceland (93%, 1st), Finland (87.2%, 2nd), Norway (85.7%, 3rd) the United Kingdom (84.2%, 5th), Sweden (82.3%, 7th), Germany (81.7%, 9th), and Ireland (81.4%, 10th).

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6. Completing the top 10 are Namibia (84.5%, 4th), the highest scoring Sub-Saharan economy; New Zealand (82.8%, 6th), in a recurring appearance; and Australia (81.9%, 8th) making its top 10 debut. Eastern Asia and the Pacific economies have the second-highest footprint, with 17% of all top 10.

7. Across the four dimensions of the index, Health and Survival (96.2%) and Educational Attainment (96.9%) are the two dimensions closest to parity, while Economic Participation and Opportunity (61.7%) and Political Empowerment (22.1%) account for the widest gender gaps.

8. Chad ranked lowest (145th), joined by Pakistan and Iran in the bottom three.

What is India’s rank?

9. India has retained its 131st rank out of 145 countries this year with 64.5% gender parity. This marks a 4.3% point improvement since the inaugural 2006 edition, the country still lags behind the global average of 69.2%.

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BEYOND THE NUGGET: Some Important Indices on Gender

1. Gender Inequality Index (GII): GII is published by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in their Human Development Report. It measures gender inequalities in three key dimensions — reproductive health, empowerment, and labour market. The score ranges from 0, where women and men fare equally, to 1, where one gender fares as poorly as possible in all measured dimensions.

2. Gender Development Index (GDI): It is published by UNDP. GDI measures gender inequalities in achievement in three basic dimensions of human development: health, education, and command over economic resources, measured by female and male estimated earned income.

3. Global Gender Parity Index (GGPI): It is a composite scheme developed by UNDP and UN Women to assess the status of women’s achievements relative to men’s in four dimensions of human development: life and good health; education, skill-building and knowledge; labour and financial inclusion; and participation in decision-making.

4. Women’s Empowerment Index (WEI): It is a composite index developed by UNDP and UN Women to measure the level of women’s empowerment across five dimensions: health, education, inclusion, decision-making, and violence against women. A value close to 1 indicates higher empowerment across the five dimensions, and a value close to 0 indicates lower empowerment.

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Post Read Question

Which of the following gives ‘Global Gender Gap Index’ ranking to the countries of the world? (UPSC CSE 2017)

(a) World Economic Forum

(b) UN Human Rights Council

(c) UN Women

(d) World Health Organization

Answer key

(a)

(Sources: http://www.weforum.org, Why Global Gender Gap Report 2025 is important for your UPSC exam)

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