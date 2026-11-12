Knowledge Nugget| Global Carbon Budget: Why does the latest emissions assessment matter?

Written by Sanju Singh

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes and developments shaping current affairs every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs Knowledge Nugget for today on global CO₂ emission trends and key climate developments at COP31.

Why in the news?

A new Global Carbon Budget study, released at the COP31 climate meeting in Antalya, Türkiye, projects a 0.4% decline in global fossil fuel-related CO₂ emissions in 2026 to 38.2 billion tonnes, from 38.4 billion tonnes in 2025. India, however, is the only major emitter projected to record an increase.

Beyond this development, the Global Carbon Budget provides an opportunity to understand global CO₂ emission trends, the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C goal, and the significance of COP31 in advancing global climate action and India’s climate commitments.

Key takeaways:

1. The marginal decline is attributed partly to supply shocks caused by the ongoing US-Iran conflict and the growing contribution of renewable energy sources.

2. India is the only major emitter projected to record an increase in fossil fuel-related CO₂ emissions in 2026, rising by 4.4% over 2025 (higher than its preceding decade’s average annual growth of 3.5%).

3. In contrast, China, the US, the EU and Japan are expected to record declines. The projected decline in fossil fuel-related CO₂ emissions in 2026 would be the first since 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic caused a 2% drop, the largest year-on-year decline recorded so far.

Story continues below this ad

4. Researchers caution that a one-year decline does not signal a lasting peak. Sustained reductions require structural energy-system changes, faster adoption of clean energy and reduced fossil fuel dependence.

5. The WMO’s Greenhouse Gas Bulletin reported that atmospheric concentrations of greenhouse gases reached record highs in 2025, with further increases in CO₂ concentrations expected in 2026.

—The WMO’s State of the Global Climate report covers broader climate indicators, including temperatures, ocean heat, sea levels, glaciers and sea ice, while the Global Carbon Budget focuses on CO₂ emissions, atmospheric accumulation and natural carbon sinks.

6. Paris agreement:

Story continues below this ad

— Scientific assessments indicate that global annual greenhouse gas emissions need to be reduced by almost half from 2019 levels by 2030 to give the world a minimal chance of limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

— However, current projections suggest that even in the best-case scenario, annual emissions would decline by no more than 2% by 2030.

7. What is the Global Carbon Budget?

— It is an annual scientific assessment coordinated by the Global Carbon Project (GCP).

— First published in 2006, it accounts for CO₂ emissions from fossil fuel combustion, industrial processes such as cement production, and land-use change such as deforestation. It also estimates atmospheric CO₂ accumulation and absorption by natural carbon sinks, mainly land ecosystems and oceans.

Story continues below this ad

— Remaining carbon budget: The remaining carbon budget is the additional CO₂ that can be emitted while retaining a specified chance of limiting warming to 1.5°C or 2°C. The GCB 2026 estimates the 1.5°C budget at around 150 billion tonnes, or less than four years of emissions at current rates.

— Global Carbon Project is a Global Research Project of Future Earth and a research partner of the World Climate Research Programme. It studies the global biogeochemical cycles of three major greenhouse gases-carbon dioxide (CO₂), methane (CH₄) and nitrous oxide (N₂O)-including their natural and human-induced sources, sinks and drivers.

FYI: COP31-The United Nations Climate Change Conference — COP31 is the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), 1992. Three parallel meetings are taking place: COP31 (UNFCCC), CMP21 (Kyoto Protocol) and CMA8 (Paris Agreement). — COP has been held annually since 1995 and it provides a platform for countries to negotiate global climate action and review commitments. Why is COP31 significant? Story continues below this ad — COP31 is the first UN climate conference since the US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement took effect in January 2026. — The US is a major greenhouse gas emitter and climate finance contributor and its absence has intensified calls for other developed economies, particularly European countries, to fill the gap. — Energy security is another key concern amid the Iran conflict and rising oil and gas prices, bringing renewed attention to fossil-fuel dependence and the transition to cleaner energy. — Türkiye has proposed increasing electricity’s share of global final energy consumption from around 23% to 35% by 2035. Story continues below this ad — Developing countries, including India, are also seeking progress on Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement, which requires developed countries to provide financial resources to developing countries for climate action. What does COP31 inherit from COP30? — COP31 will build on COP30 outcomes in Belém, Brazil, including the Global Mutirão package. — Key outcomes at COP 30, included a call to at least triple adaptation finance by 2035, the Baku-to-Belém Roadmap targeting at least $1.3 trillion in annual climate finance by 2035 from public and private sources, and indicators to track adaptation progress. — However, COP30 did not establish an explicit roadmap for transitioning away from fossil fuels. This remains a major issue for COP31 negotiations.

BEYOND THE NUGGET: What are India’s climate commitments?

India’s third NDC for 2031–2035 is build on the country’s earlier commitments for 2030. (Source: Indian Express File Image) India’s third NDC for 2031–2035 is build on the country’s earlier commitments for 2030. (Source: Indian Express File Image)

1. India’s updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs):

Story continues below this ad

The Union Cabinet approved India’s third NDC for 2031–2035 on March 25, 2026. It builds on the country’s earlier commitments for 2030 and sets three principal quantitative targets:

— Emissions intensity: Reduce the emissions intensity of GDP by 47% by 2035, from the 2005 level.

— Non-fossil electricity capacity: Ensure that 60% of cumulative installed electric power capacity comes from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2035.

— Carbon sink: Create an additional carbon sink of 3.5–4 billion tonnes of CO₂ equivalent through forest and tree cover by 2035, from the 2005 level.

Story continues below this ad

2. India’s net-zero target by 2070:

— At COP26, Glasgow (2021), India announced its commitment to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070 as part of its Panchamrit climate commitments.

— The Panchamrit commitments include achieving 500 GW of non-fossil energy capacity, meeting 50% of energy requirements through renewable sources, reducing projected carbon emissions by 1 billion tonnes and cutting the economy’s carbon intensity by 45% (from 2005 levels), all by 2030.

— Net zero means balancing greenhouse gas emissions released into the atmosphere with removals through sinks or other measures.

— India submitted its Long-Term Low-Emission Development Strategy (LT-LEDS) to the UNFCCC in November 2022, outlining its approach to low-carbon development.

Post Read Question

Consider the following statements with reference to the Global Carbon Budget 2026:

1. India is the only major emitter projected to record an increase in fossil fuel-related CO₂ emissions in 2026.

2. The Global Carbon Budget accounts only for CO₂ emissions from fossil fuel combustion.

3. The remaining carbon budget refers to the amount of additional CO₂ that can be emitted while retaining a specified probability of limiting global warming to a particular temperature threshold.

Which of the statement(s) given above is/ are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 3 only

(d) 1 and 3 only

Answer: (d)

(Source: CO2 emissions from fossil fuels projected to decline in 2026: Study, COP31: What’s at stake at UN climate summit in Antalya, Why climate summits still matter, even as the world misses its targets, India’s new climate targets are modest, but significant. Here’s why?, globalcarbonbudget.org, wmo.int/publication-series, pib.gov.in)

🚨Click here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for October 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or write to us at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com.

🚨Subscribe to our UPSC newsletter. Stay updated with the latest UPSC articles by joining our Telegram channel – Indian Express UPSC Hub, and follow us on Instagram and X