Written by Sanju Singh

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes and developments shaping current affairs every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs Knowledge Nugget for today on CBD COP 17 and the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

The 17th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD COP 17) was held from 19-30 October 2026 in Yerevan, Armenia, under the theme “Taking Action for Nature.” It was held alongside CP-MOP 12 (Cartagena Protocol) and NP-MOP 6 (Nagoya Protocol).

Beyond this development, CBD COP 17 offers an opportunity to explore the global biodiversity framework, its key protocols, India’s conservation commitments, and the role of institutions and local communities in protecting biodiversity and ensuring equitable benefit-sharing.

Key Takeaways:

1. Yerevan Pathway: COP 17 to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) adopted the Yerevan Pathway, a negotiated response to the first global review of collective progress under the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KMGBF).

— Adopted at CBD COP 15 in December 2022, in Montreal, Canada, the KMGBF is a global agreement involving 196 countries. Its overarching objectives are to: Halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030 and Achieve a world where humanity lives in harmony with nature by 2050.

2. Priorities for action by 2030: The Yerevan Pathway identifies key areas requiring accelerated action:

— Reforming subsidies and incentives harmful to nature.

—Increasing financial, scientific and technological support for developing countries.

—Aligning national budgets and economic decisions with biodiversity goals.

—Strengthening implementation, monitoring, reporting and review mechanisms.

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3. Sevan Guidelines: Parties agreed on the rules of operation for the new permanent subsidiary body on Article 8(j), officially named the Sevan Guidelines.

— It aims to strengthen the participation of Indigenous Peoples and local communities in global biodiversity policymaking.

4. Biodiversity financing: Nearly US$2 billion in new biodiversity funding was announced through various initiatives, including:

— US$560 million under the GEF-9 replenishment and its Global Biodiversity Framework Fund.

— US$500 million through the Species Recovery Alliance.

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— Over US$330 million through the Value Nature Fund to mobilise private capital for nature.

— A biodiversity bond and investment incubator launched by the Asian Development Bank.

5. Four Armenian COP 17 Presidency Initiatives were launched, addressing:

— Technology for biodiversity monitoring, Reform of harmful incentives

—Mountain and freshwater ecosystems

— Other Effective Area-Based Conservation Measures (OECMs)

6. India’s stance and commitments at COP 17:

— National Commitment: Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav reaffirmed India’s commitment to biodiversity conservation and international cooperation.

— KMGBF Implementation: India emphasised that implementation should align with national priorities and legislation, supported by adequate finance, capacity-building and technology transfer from developed countries. It also advocated equitable benefit-sharing from Digital Sequence Information (DSI), including through the Cali Fund, and a science-based approach to biosafety.

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7. How does the CBD shape global biodiversity conservation?

— Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD): CBD is a legally binding international treaty providing a global framework for biodiversity conservation, sustainable use and equitable sharing of benefits arising from genetic resources. It was adopted in 1992, at the Earth Summit, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and entered into force in 1993.

— Key Protocols under the CBD:

Cartagena Protocol on Biosafety (2000): Entered into force in 2003, it ensures the safe handling, transport and use of Living Modified Organisms (LMOs) resulting from modern biotechnology, preventing potential risks to biodiversity and human health.

Nagoya Protocol on Access and Benefit-sharing (2010): Entered into force in 2014, it establishes a framework for access to genetic resources and fair and equitable sharing of benefits arising from their utilisation, including associated traditional knowledge.

— Important global biodiversity frameworks under CBD:

Aichi Biodiversity Targets (2011–2020): Adopted at CBD COP 10 (2010), Nagoya, Japan, the framework comprised 20 targets under five strategic goals, aimed at halting biodiversity loss and promoting resilient ecosystems.

Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (2022–2030): Adopted at CBD COP 15 in December 2022, it replaced the Aichi Targets as the global roadmap for biodiversity action. It aims to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030 and achieve harmony with nature by 2050.

COP 17 emphasised effective implementation through adequate financing, technology transfer, institutional capacity and community participation. Achieving these targets will require coordinated global and national action, with the next CBD COP 18 scheduled for 2028 in Ecuador.

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FYI: Three Rio Conventions Rio Conventions emerged from the 1992 Earth Summit, Rio de Janeiro, and contribute to sustainable development under Agenda 21. —Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), 1992 —United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), 1994: The only legally binding international framework specifically addressing desertification and drought, with particular focus on affected countries, especially in Africa. —United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), 1992: Provides a framework for international cooperation to stabilise greenhouse gas concentrations and prevent dangerous human-induced climate change. —Cooperation among the three conventions: The three conventions promote coordinated action to address interconnected environmental challenges. For this purpose, they established the Joint Liaison Group (JLG) in August 2001 to facilitate information exchange and joint initiatives.

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BEYOND THE NUGGET: How is India strengthening its biodiversity conservation framework?

1. Under the Biological Diversity Act, 2002, India follows a three-tier biodiversity governance structure:

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— National: National Biodiversity Authority (NBA): oversees biodiversity conservation, sustainable use and Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS).

— State: State Biodiversity Boards (SBBs) and UT Biodiversity Councils: implement biodiversity-related priorities.

— Local: Biodiversity Management Committees (BMCs): promote community participation and prepare People’s Biodiversity Registers (PBRs).

2. Role of the Biological Diversity Act, 2002:

— The Act, amended in 2023, is India’s principal legal framework for biodiversity conservation, sustainable use and fair benefit-sharing.

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— Access and Benefit Sharing (ABS) ensures fair sharing of benefits arising from the utilisation of biological resources.

— Section 39-National Repositories provides for designated institutions to maintain and document different categories of biological resources.

— 2023 Amendment seeks to facilitate research and innovation and improve regulatory and compliance efficiency.

3. Finance for biodiversity conservation:

— BIOFIN-India (2015): A UNDP-supported initiative to assess biodiversity financing needs and mobilise resources for conservation.

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— National Biodiversity Fund (NBF): A statutory fund under Section 27 of the Biological Diversity Act, 2002, supporting conservation and benefit-sharing activities.

4. National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP), 2024–2030:

— India’s updated NBSAP translates the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KMGBF) into 23 National Biodiversity Targets. It focuses on reducing threats to biodiversity, promoting sustainable use and benefit-sharing, and strengthening implementation. It also prioritises restoration of at least 30% of degraded terrestrial, inland water, marine and coastal ecosystems.

Post Read Questions

Consider the following statements with reference to the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (KMGBF) and CBD COP 17:

Statement-I: The Yerevan Pathway, adopted at CBD COP 17, seeks to accelerate the implementation of global biodiversity targets by 2030.

Statement-II: The Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework aims to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030 and achieve a world living in harmony with nature by 2050.

Which one of the following is correct in respect of the above statements?

(a) Both Statement-I and Statement-II are correct and Statement-II explains Statement-I.

(b) Both Statement-I and Statement-II are correct, but Statement-II does not explain Statement-I.

(c) Statement-I is correct, but Statement-II is incorrect.

(d) Statement-I is incorrect, but Statement-II is correct.

Answer: (b)

(Sources: With 23 national targets, India submits biodiversity protection plan to global body, pib.gov.in, cbd.int/article/cop-17-closes, iucn.org, http://www.un.org)

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