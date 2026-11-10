Written by Sanju Singh

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget for today on the Panari Pumped Storage Project and the Panna-Ranipur Tiger Corridor.

Why in the news?

The FAC, under the Union Environment Ministry, recommended in-principle approval for the diversion of 511.91 hectares of forest land in Madhya Pradesh for the 1,800 MW Panari Pumped Storage Project.

Beyond this development, the project brings into focus the ecological significance of tiger corridors, the geography of Panna and Ranipur Tiger Reserves, and the institutional and legal framework governing forest diversion.

Key takeaways:

1. The project spans Satna and Panna districts. Around 211.7 hectares of the project area falls within the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA)-approved North Eastern Tiger Corridor of Panna Tiger Reserve, which connects Panna with Ranipur Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh.

2. The proposal was deferred earlier, pending recommendations from the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (SC-NBWL). The committee recommended wildlife clearance with conditions on July 9, 2026.

3. The project will have two reservoirs: an upper reservoir at Panari village in the North Panna Forest Division and a lower reservoir on the Baghain River in the Satna Forest Division. A pumped storage project uses the difference in elevation between the two reservoirs to store and generate electricity.

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The project will have two reservoirs: an upper one at Panari village in North Panna and a lower one on the Baghain River in Satna. (Source: Express file image) The project will have two reservoirs: an upper one at Panari village in North Panna and a lower one on the Baghain River in Satna. (Source: Express file image)

4. Impact of the project:

— The project may lead to the felling of approximately 1.32 lakh trees across the Satna and North Panna forest divisions, affecting wildlife habitats and ecological balance.

— The project falls within the Panna–Ranipur Tiger Corridor, which facilitates wildlife movement between the two reserves and supports tigers, leopards, dholes, wolves, sloth bears, gaurs, sambar and chital. Some project components also overlap with Panna Tiger Reserve’s satellite core areas.

— A Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) warned that the project could block the corridor, which has seen increased wildlife movement following the Ken-Betwa project, with no alternative dispersal route available.

5. Panna Tiger Reserve:

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— Situated in the Vindhyan ranges of northern Madhya Pradesh, the reserve extends across Panna and Chhatarpur districts. The Ken river enters the reserve from the southern end and passes through it for almost 55 km.

— Panna National Park was established in 1981 and brought under Project Tiger in 1994. It was the fifth tiger reserve in Madhya Pradesh and the 22nd in India.

— The reserve is mainly characterised by dry deciduous forests, including dry teak and mixed forest types. Important tree species include teak, mahua, tendu and dhaw.

— Major wildlife species include tigers, leopards, sloth bears, wolves, hyenas, wild dogs, sambar, chital, nilgai and chinkara.

6. Ranipur Tiger Reserve:

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— Situated in Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh, in the Vindhyan hill ranges of the Bundelkhand region, the reserve comprises dry deciduous forests.

— Notified in October 2022, Ranipur became the fourth tiger reserve in Uttar Pradesh and the 53rd in India.

— The reserve is home to teak, mahua, bamboo, tendu, palash, khair, salai and amla. Its wildlife includes tigers, leopards, sloth bears, wolves, hyenas, wild dogs, chinkara, sambar and chital

— Ranipur is connected to Panna Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh through the Panna-Ranipur Tiger Corridor.

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7. Significance of wildlife corridors: Wildlife corridors are natural or connected stretches of habitat that link two or more wildlife habitats or protected areas.

— Maintaining genetic diversity: Movement between isolated populations supports gene flow and reduces the risks associated with inbreeding.

— Habitat connectivity: They connect fragmented forests and protected areas, allowing wildlife to access larger landscapes.

— Ecological balance: They support the movement of different species and help maintain ecological processes.

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— Human–wildlife coexistence: Corridors also support local communities that depend on forests and natural resources for their livelihoods. Therefore, conservation efforts must consider both wildlife movement and community interests.

It is the first project under the National Perspective Plan for Interlinking of Rivers to enter the implementation stage. (Source: Express File Image) It is the first project under the National Perspective Plan for Interlinking of Rivers to enter the implementation stage. (Source: Express File Image)

FYI: Ken-Betwa Link Project (KBLP) — The project aims to transfer water from the Ken river basin to the Betwa river basin to address water scarcity and irrigation challenges in Bundelkhand, covering parts of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. — It is the first project under the National Perspective Plan for Interlinking of Rivers to enter the implementation stage. — The project includes the Daudhan Dam on the Ken river, the Lower Orr Project, Kotha Barrage and Bina Complex Multipurpose Project, along with modernisation of irrigation infrastructure. Story continues below this ad — Bundelkhand faces recurring droughts, water scarcity and inadequate irrigation. The project aims to improve water availability for irrigation and drinking purposes and provide hydropower benefits. — The KBLP Authority is the implementing agency, while the National Water Development Agency (NWDA), established in 1982, is the nodal agency for interlinking studies. The foundation stone was laid on December 25, 2024. — Environmental concerns: The Daudhan Dam and reservoir involve submergence of forest areas in the Panna landscape. Concerns include habitat loss, wildlife displacement and disruption of ecological connectivity, making the project’s impact on Panna Tiger Reserve and surrounding forests an important conservation issue.

BEYOND THE NUGGET: Institutions and bodies involved in environmental governance and wildlife clearances

1. Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC):

— It administers key laws, including the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980, Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and Biological Diversity Act, 2002.

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— It oversees forest and wildlife conservation policies and the relevant clearance processes.

— The Ministry administers the central forest diversion approval process.

2. Forest Advisory Committee (FAC):

— The FAC is an advisory committee constituted by the Central Government under Section 3 of the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980.

— It examines proposals for diverting forest land for non-forest purposes and advises the Central Government on forest conservation.

— It assesses the impact of proposed projects, considers alternatives and recommends safeguards to minimise damage to forests. Its recommendations are not final forest clearance. The approval is granted by the Central Government.

3. National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA):

— The NTCA is a statutory body established under Section 38L of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, through the 2006 amendment. It functions under the MoEFCC and provides statutory backing to Project Tiger.

— Its functions include approving Tiger Conservation Plans, monitoring tiger populations and habitats, prescribing conservation standards, addressing human-wildlife conflict and assessing activities that may affect tiger reserves and their ecological sustainability.

— Its mandate also covers the protection of corridors connecting protected areas.

4. National Board for Wildlife (NBWL):

— The NBWL is a statutory body constituted under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The Prime Minister is its Chairperson, while the Union Environment Minister is its Vice-Chairperson.

— It advises the Central and State Governments on wildlife conservation, protected area management, habitat protection and measures to control poaching and illegal wildlife trade. It also reviews the progress of wildlife conservation programmes.

— The NBWL can constitute a Standing Committee to exercise powers and perform duties delegated by the Board. It examines proposals involving wildlife-related considerations, including the potential impact of development projects on wildlife and their habitats.

Post Read Question

With reference to Ranipur Tiger Reserve, which of the following statements is/are correct?

1. The reserve is situated in the Vindhyan ranges of northern Madhya Pradesh,

2. It became the 53rd Tiger Reserve in the country.

3. It is connected to Panna Tiger Reserve through a wildlife corridor.

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 2 only

(b) 1 and 2 only

(c) 1 only

(d) 2 and 3 only

Answer: (d)

(Source: Pumped hydro project in Panna-Ranipur tiger corridor gets in-principle forest nod, Despite red flags, panel nod for power project in tiger corridor, What does it take to link two rivers? Rs 44,605-crore, complex engineering— and the people by its banks, forest.mponline.gov.in, pib.gov.in, ntca.gov.in)

Click here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for October 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or write to us at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com.🚨

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