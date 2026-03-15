Knowledge Nugget | Fiscal Health Index 2026: Key highlights for UPSC and other competitive exams

The 2nd edition of Fiscal Health Index evaluates not only the 18 General Category States but also the 10 North-Eastern (NE) and Himalayan States. (AI generated image)

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget for today on Fiscal Health Index 2026.

Knowledge Nugget: Fiscal Health Index 2026

Subject: Reports and Indices

(Relevance: Reports and indices are important markers of understanding a country’s progress. Previously, from time to time, UPSC has asked questions about various reports and indices. The key highlights of these reports are also important for adding value to your Mains answers. In this regard, the comprehensive understanding of reports and indices becomes essential for your exam.)

Why in the news?

Recently, NITI Aayog released the Fiscal Health Index (FHI) 2026 for the Financial Year 2023-24. This is the second edition of the FHI, which assesses the state-level fiscal performance in India by expanding coverage to the North-Eastern and Himalayan states and refining indicators to better capture fiscal sustainability. In this context, let’s know the key highlights of the index.