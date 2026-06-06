Knowledge Nugget | E-Governance Awards: How e-governance evolved in India

Take a look at the National Awards for e-Governance, recognising the initiatives towards Vikshit Bharat. Understand e-governance, how it has evolved in India, and what digital public infrastructure (DPI) is for your UPSC preparation.

The Union government has named 17 projects of the Central, state, and local governments across the country as the winners of the National Awards for e-Governance (NAeG). Ten projects would be given the Gold Award, six would be awarded the Silver Award, and one Jury Award during the 29th National Conference on e-Governance (July 1-2, 2026) in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The theme of this year’s conference, “Viksit Bharat 2047: AI-Enabled, Data-Driven and Secure Digital Governance.”

Let’s understand what this award is and how e-governance has evolved in India.

Key takeaways:

UPSC Quiz: e-Governance & Digital Public Infrastructure 5 Questions | UPSC Polity | NAeG 2026 Since which year have the National Awards for e-Governance (NAeG) been presented annually? 2006 2015 2003 Did you know? The NAeG Awards have been presented every year since 2003 by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DAR&PG), Government of India. Next → Which of the following is one of the three foundational registries of AgriStack? Crop Sown Registry Farmers' Aadhaar Database Rural Credit Registry Did you know? AgriStack consists of three registries — Farmers' Registry, Geo-referenced Village Maps, and Crop Sown Registry — all created and maintained by state/UT governments as part of the Centre's DPI Mission in agriculture. Next → What does the acronym SMART stand for in the context of e-governance? Strategic, Monitored, Accountable, Responsive, Transparent Simple, Moral, Accountable, Responsive, Transparent Systematic, Measurable, Accessible, Reliable, Transparent Did you know? E-governance is premised on SMART governance — Simple, Moral, Accountable, Responsive, and Transparent — and its success rests on four pillars: people, process, technology, and resources. Next → Which ministry releases the Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI)? Ministry of Rural Development Ministry of Finance Ministry of Panchayati Raj Did you know? The PAI is released by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj. It assesses rural local bodies on their progress in implementing Localisation of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs) across nine broad themes. Next → What are the three elements that form India's JAM Trinity? Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, Mobile Jan Dhan, AgriStack, Mobile Aadhaar, UMANG, Mobile Did you know? The JAM Trinity — Jan Dhan bank accounts, Aadhaar enrolment, and widespread mobile penetration — formed the base layer of India's digital transformation, enabling direct welfare delivery and reducing intermediaries. See my score → Your Score / 5 correct answers Share your score WhatsApp X (Twitter) Facebook Telegram Read More UPSC India's 100th Ramsar Site: Surha Taal Wetlands — Knowledge Nugget UPSC UPSC Current Affairs Pointers: Weekly Top 20 (May 25–31, 2026) Express InfoGenIE

1. NAeG Awards are presented every year to recognise and promote excellence in the implementation of e-Governance initiatives by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DAR&PG), Government of India. These awards have been given since 2003.

2. The NAeG Awards, 2026 consist of a trophy, certificate and an incentive of Rs 10 lakh for Gold awardees and Rs 5 lakh for Silver awardees. The award money is to be utilised for implementation of a project/programme or bridging resource gaps in any area of public welfare.

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3. The winners of this year include the Agriculture Ministry’s platform for farmers, known as Agri Stack; the Consumer Affairs Ministry’s e-Jagriti platform for filing complaints; Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI) of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and the Prayagraj Mela Authority’s conduct of the Mahakumbh 2025.

e-governance initiatives 📌Agri Stack: AgriStack was launched in 2024 as part of the Centre’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) Mission in the agriculture sector to consolidate data on a single platform. It consists of three foundational agri-sector registries or databases: Farmers’ Registry, Geo-referenced Village Maps, and Crop Sown Registry, all of which are created and maintained by state/ UT governments. Story continues below this ad 📌 e-Jagriti: e-Justice And Grievance Redressal through Information Technology and Innovation is a flagship initiative by the Department of Consumer Affairs, aimed at strengthening the consumer dispute redressal system across the country. It enables consumers to file complaints, track case statuses, and access judgments online. The platform plays a vital role in digitizing consumer commissions and empowering citizens by providing easy access to legal remedies. 📌Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI): The PAI is released by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj. It assesses rural local bodies based on their performance and progress in implementation of Localization of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs) across nine broad themes.

What is e-governance?

1. E-governance, or electronic governance, refers to using digital technologies such as the internet and other Information and Communication Technology (ICT) tools by governments to deliver public services, provide information and communication, conduct transactions, and promote active citizen participation in governance. The most important goal of e-governance is to improve transparency, accountability, and responsiveness.

2. The ultimate aim of e-governance is to bridge the gap between the state and society by creating an effective, participatory and inclusive system of administration. This goal is operationalised through different features of e-governance such as the creation of single-window access to services, simplified communication and coordination between different departments, real-time information dissemination, and platforms for citizen feedback and grievance redressal.

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3. Premised on the idea of SMART governance (Simple, Moral, Accountable, Responsive, and Transparent), the success of e-governance rests on four fundamental pillars: people, process, technology, and resources.

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How has e-governance evolved in India?

1. Although the concept of e-governance and its potential to transform the interaction between the state and citizens emerged later, India’s journey towards e-governance can be traced back to the computerisation of government offices in the 1970s.

2. The establishment of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) in 1976 laid the foundation for the integration of ICT into public administration. During the 1980s and 1990s, India witnessed steady progress in the automation of government processes and the networking of administrative offices.

3. A major turning point came with the launch of the National e-Governance Plan (NeGP) in 2006. An important and successful component of NeGP was the establishment of Common Service Centers (CSCs), which helped enhance public access to these services.

4. The Digital India Mission in particular has played a key role in enhancing digital infrastructure for governance and empowerment. Several flagship initiatives under this mission have shaped the e-governance scenario in India.

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5. Aadhaar, the world’s largest biometric identification system, has streamlined the welfare delivery process and reduced leakages. The UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) platform offers single-window access to a range of government services.

6. The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has brought transparency to public procurement, while initiatives like e-Courts, and e-Office have increased efficiency and accountability in various domains.

7. But there are certain challenges as well that are hindering the effective implementation of e-governance. Digital literacy is one such factor. According to the State of India’s Digital Economy (SIDE) Report 2025, India ranks only 28th in terms of per capita digitalisation. In addition, the digitalisation of sensitive data raises concerns regarding cybersecurity, privacy, and data protection.

8. To attain the full potential of e-governance, a multipronged approach seems to be essential. Initiatives to bridge the digital divide through last-mile connectivity and ensuring affordable access to the internet and digital devices are the need of the hour.

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BEYOND THE NUGGET: Digital Public Infrastructure

1. According to the United Nations, DPI is a set of foundational digital systems that forms the backbone of modern societies. DPI enables secure and seamless interactions between people, businesses and governments. From verifying identity and opening bank accounts to enabling instant digital payments and safe data exchange, DPI shapes everyday life.

2. The foundation of India’s DPI was the convergence of identity, banking and connectivity through the JAM trinity. Jan Dhan bank accounts, Aadhaar enrolment and widespread mobile phone penetration created the base layer for India’s digital transformation.

3. It connected individuals to the state in a direct and verifiable manner. Through JAM, welfare benefits began to move straight into bank accounts. Intermediaries were reduced. Delays narrowed. Leakage declined. The scale of this integration laid the foundation for what would later evolve into a comprehensive DPI ecosystem.

4. Building on this foundation, the government has created an “Indiastack” on open APIs (Application Programming Interface) and public digital goods. It has gradually expanded beyond digital identity and financial inclusion into payments, welfare delivery, health, education, skilling and governance platforms.

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5. India has also signed strategic agreements for cooperation in digital infrastructure. As of February 2026, the government has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) and agreements with 24 countries for cooperation on India Stack and Digital Public Infrastructure. These partnerships focus on sharing technical knowledge and supporting replication of digital governance platforms.

Post Read Question

Consider the following statements:

1. The National Awards for e-Governance have been given every year since 2015.

2. e-Jagriti portal is an immediate alert system for women’s safety.

3. Agristack was launched in 2024 as the government’s DPI in the agriculture sector.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 3 only

(d) 1 and 3 only

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Answer key (c)

(Sources: How e-governance advances Viksit Bharat goal, What structural factors hinder effective implementation of e-governance, How e-governance reimagines relationship between state, technology, and citizens)

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