Knowledge Nugget | What is the difference between arrest, detention, and preventive detention? 

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget for today on Detention, Preventive Detention and Arrest.

Police detained more than 100 people, including Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke and All India Students’ Association president Neha Bora, as protesters gathered in and around Connaught Place in the heart of the Capital Friday evening, responding to the CJP call for a ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Detention and preventive detention have emerged as a focal point of intense legal scrutiny and public debate following these high-profile detentions linked to recent political protests. For the UPSC CSE exam, the key is to distinguish three things: ordinary arrest under criminal law, short-term detention under BNSS, preventive detention, and the constitutional safeguards that apply differently to each.

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Key takeaways:

1. Bora was released after the formalities related to her detention under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act were completed.

2. The action was initiated against Dipke under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), following which he was subsequently arrested.

3. The Constitution guarantees citizens the right to speech and peaceful assembly. But these rights are not absolute, and the police are not required to wait for violence before acting: preventive policing is both a power and, in certain circumstances, a statutory duty.

What is detention?

4. Police, under the law, are empowered to maintain law and order, particularly during protests and demonstrations. In practice, this may sometimes look like an arrest and at other times a detention, often because these terms are used interchangeably.

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5. Unlike an arrest, detention is a precautionary measure to prevent a future threat.“Arrest” is a formal act of police taking a person into custody in connection with an offence, marking the beginning of criminal proceedings.

6. Once a person is arrested, a range of constitutional and statutory safeguards immediately come into play.

7. Short-term police detention to prevent an imminent offence is different from detention under special preventive-detention laws such as the National Security Act (NSA).

8. The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (or BNSS, which replaced the Code of Criminal Procedure or CrPC) does not define “detention” per se.

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9. Instead, it gives police a set of powers that allows them to stop, remove or temporarily hold people in certain situations, including when a crime has actually taken place. For instance, Section 170 of the BNSS allows preventive action before any offence is committed.

10. A police officer, “knowing of a design to commit any cognizable offence may arrest, without orders from a magistrate and without a warrant, the person so designing, if it appears to such officer that the commission of the offence cannot be otherwise prevented”.

11. A cognizable offence is one for which police can arrest without a warrant.

12. Section 172 of the BNSS says that a police officer “may detain or remove any person resisting, refusing, ignoring or disregarding” a lawful direction. The officer must then take the person before a magistrate or, in petty cases, release them within 24 hours.

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13. Unlike the earlier CrPC, this provision expressly allows police to “detain or remove” a person who refuses to comply with a lawful direction. “Section 172(2) BNSS is new. The CrPC had no equivalent,” Senior Advocate Hegde said.

14. “The CrPC let police prevent cognizable offences and arrest to prevent them. It did not bind citizens to obey police directions, nor let police detain those who refused. Section 172 adds both… The idea came from state police statutes, not the CrPC. The 24-hour limit was itself a late addition, ” according to Senior Advocate Sanjay Hegde.

15. On October 2, the Delhi Police imposed Section 163 of the BNSS across New Delhi. If protestors refuse to disperse or continue activities prohibited by such an order, police may invoke preventive powers to remove them from the spot or hold them temporarily.

16. Disobeying such an order is itself an offence under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (or BNS, which replaced the Indian Penal Code or IPC). That is the point at which a detention can turn into an arrest with an FIR (first information report).

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17. As per Senior Advocate Hegde, the law on safeguards applicable to such short-term detentions remains largely untested; no short-term detention and the consequences of not following safeguards have been litigated up to the Supreme Court.

18. This position is different from “preventive detention” which allows a person to be held without trial under special laws such as the National Security Act.

(AI generated infographic) (AI generated infographic)

What is preventive detention under Article 22?

1. Article 22 is one of the most important constitutional safeguards governing personal liberty in India.

2. It addresses a difficult constitutional question: How far can the State restrict an individual’s liberty to maintain public order and security, and what safeguards must protect that individual from arbitrary detention?

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3. In cases of ordinary arrest, Article 22 generally guarantees the right to be informed of the grounds of arrest, to consult and be defended by a lawyer of one’s choice, and to be produced before a magistrate within 24 hours, excluding necessary journey time.

4. However, these safeguards under Article 22(1) and (2) do not apply to persons detained under a law providing for preventive detention.

5. Preventive detention is subject to a separate constitutional framework. Article 22 requires the grounds of detention to be communicated to the detainee as soon as may be and provides the earliest opportunity to make a representation against the order.

6. Certain information may be withheld where disclosure is considered against the public interest. The Constitution also prescribes safeguards concerning the duration of detention and review by an Advisory Board, subject to the applicable constitutional provisions and exceptions.

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7. The Supreme Court has repeatedly emphasised that preventive detention is an extraordinary measure that must be used strictly within the limits of the law and cannot ordinarily serve as a substitute for the regular criminal justice process.

8. Its constitutional validity depends on compliance with the applicable statute, procedural safeguards and judicial review.

BEYOND THE NUGGET: Right to Protest

1. Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution protects the right to free speech and expression. Clause (b) guarantees the right to assemble peacefully and without arms.

2. These provisions protect a citizen’s ability to gather and express dissent. But neither right is absolute.

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3. Article 19(2) permits restrictions on speech on specific grounds, including public order, while 19(3) allows “reasonable restrictions” on peaceful assembly in the interest of public order.

(Infographic generated by AI) (Infographic generated by AI)

4. The Supreme Court, in its 2018 ruling in Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan, set out how the two fit together.

5. The matter pertained to a challenge to repeated Delhi police orders restricting public meetings, processions, and demonstrations in Central Delhi under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (now Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, or BNSS) without written permission.

6. The court heard the matter alongside an appeal against a National Green Tribunal Order that had directed a halt to protests on Jantar Mantar Road after residents complained of noise, litter and occupation of public space.

7. A bench comprising Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan said: “Undoubtedly, holding peaceful demonstrations by the citizenry in order to air its grievances and to ensure that these grievances are heard in the relevant quarters is its fundamental right.”

Post Read Questions

With reference to India, consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE, 2021)

1. Judicial custody means an accused is in the custody of the concerned magistrate and such accused is locked up in a police station, not in jail.

2. During judicial custody, the police officer in charge of the case is not allowed to interrogate the suspect without the approval of the court.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Answer: (b)

(Sources: CJP protest: How does detention differ from arrest, what rights do detainees have?, CJP protest: The right to protest, and what happens when police deny permission, Protest vs public order: How far can police go to prevent ‘trouble’?)

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