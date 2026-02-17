Knowledge Nugget | Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2025: Key highlights for UPSC and other competitive exams

The 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index shows that corruption remains a serious threat in every part of the world. What are the key highlights of the Index? Where does India stand? Here's what you need to know. Also, go 'Beyond the Nugget' to know about the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act of India.

Written by: Roshni Yadav
6 min readNew DelhiFeb 17, 2026 02:19 PM IST
Knowledge Nugget | Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2025: Key highlights for UPSC and other competitive examsThe Corruption Perceptions Index revealed a troubling downward trend, with the global average score falling to 42 out of 100. (Representational image/AI generated)
Make us preferred source on Google

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget for today on Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2025.

Knowledge Nugget: Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2025

Subject: Polity and Governance

(Relevance: Corruption is closely linked to governance issues. India’s performance in the Corruption Perceptions Index also highlights the government’s seriousness in implementing policies and schemes. Therefore, it becomes important to understand the CPI and the measures—such as the Lokpal Act—taken by the government to curb corruption in the country.)

Why in the news?

Transparency International’s 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index was published recently. The index shows that corruption globally is worsening, even in advanced democracies, as the number of countries scoring above 80 has decreased from 12 a decade ago to just five this year. In this context, let’s know the key highlights of the Index and where India stands.

Key Takeaways:

1. The index focuses on perceptions of domestic public-sector corruption, including low-level administrative corruption. It evaluated 182 countries based on perceived public sector corruption, using a scale  of 0 to 100, where 0 is highly corrupt and 100 is corruption clean. The rank tells the country’s position relative to other countries in the index

2. Denmark, maintaining its eight-year streak, tops the Corruption Perceptions Index 2025 with the highest score of 89, followed closely by Finland (88) and Singapore (84).

3. South Sudan and Somalia, both scoring 9, tied at rank 181. Venezuela ranks slightly higher at 180 with a score of 10, placing these three nations at the bottom of the index.

4. The index revealed a troubling downward trend, with the global average score falling to 42 out of 100—the lowest in over ten years. Additionally, it further pointed out that 122 countries, which are more than two-thirds of the total, scored under 50 in the 2025 CPI.

Story continues below this ad
Top 5 Countries with Lowest Corruption 2025
Transparency International CPI • Cleanest Governance
42
Global Average
182
Countries Evaluated
91st
India's Rank (39)
#1
Denmark
Northern Europe
CPI Score 2025
89
out of 100 • 8-year streak
#2
Finland
Northern Europe
CPI Score 2025
88
out of 100
#3
Singapore
Southeast Asia
CPI Score 2025
84
out of 100
#4
New Zealand
Oceania
CPI Score 2025
81
out of 100
#5
Norway
Northern Europe
CPI Score 2025
81
out of 100
Source: Transparency International CPI 2025 • 0=Highly Corrupt, 100=Very Clean • Only 5 countries above 80
Indian Express InfoGenIE

5. However, there are some signs of progress, with the report indicating that around 31 countries have substantially lowered their levels of corruption since 2012.

6. Notably, Estonia (rank: 12, score: 76), Bhutan (rank: 18, score: 71), South Korea (rank: 31, score: 63), and more have shown the long-term gains of sustained anti-corruption measures.

ALSO READ | Knowledge Nugget | India AI Impact Summit 2026 begins : What are the must-know AI-related initiatives that you must know?

7. In 2025, India ranked 91st globally on the Corruption Perceptions Index, scoring 39 out of 100, which is a slight improvement from the previous year. In 2024, India’s overall score was 38.

Knowledge Nugget | Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2025: Key highlights for UPSC and other competitive exams Number of countries that improved or declined in each region since 2012 plus average CPI 2025 scores. (Source: Corruption Perceptions Report 2025)

BEYOND THE NUGGET: Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act

1. The idea of a Lokpal — the central anti-corruption ombudsman — first came up in 1963 during a discussion on Budget allocation of the Union Law Ministry. Bills seeking an ombudsman were introduced in Parliament eight times between 1968 and 2001 but were not passed, noted a 2020 report by anti-corruption organisation Transparency International India.

Story continues below this ad

2. However, over the years, different states set up their own Lokayuktas — the state equivalent of the Lokpal. Maharashtra was first in this respect with its Lokayukta body established in 1971 under the Maharashtra Lokayukta and Upayukta Act.

3. The Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, subsequently came into force on January 16, 2014. The Act provides for establishing a Lokpal headed by a Chairperson, who is or has been a Chief Justice of India, or is or has been a judge of the Supreme Court, or an eminent person who fulfills eligibility criteria as specified. Of its other members, not exceeding eight, 50% are to be judicial members, provided that not less than 50% of the members belong to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs, minorities, and women.

4. The Lokpal Act covers a wide range of public servants — from the Prime Minister, ministers, and MP, to groups A, B, C, and D officers of the central government. “Lokpal shall inquire or cause an inquiry to be conducted into any matter involved in, or arising from, or connected with, any allegation of corruption made in a complaint” in respect of the Prime Minister, the Act says.

5. The Act does not allow a Lokpal inquiry if the allegation against the Prime Minister relates to international relations, external and internal security, public order, atomic energy and space. Also, complaints against the Prime Minister are not to be probed unless the full Lokpal bench considers the initiation of an inquiry and at least two-thirds of the members approve it.

Story continues below this ad

6. The Lokpal chairperson and the members are appointed for a term of five years or serve till they are 70 years old, whichever is earlier. The first Lokpal chairperson was former Supreme Court Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose.

Post Read Question

With reference to the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), consider the following statements:

1. It evaluates countries on a scale of 0 to 100, where higher scores indicate lower corruption.

2. Denmark has topped the Corruption Perceptions Index 2025 with the highest score of 89.

Story continues below this ad

3. India ranked 91st globally on the Corruption Perceptions Index with a score of 39.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer Key
(d)

(Sources: transparency.org, Corruption Perceptions Index)

Subscribe to our UPSC newsletter. Stay updated with the latest UPSC articles by joining our Telegram channel – Indian Express UPSC Hub, and follow us on Instagram and X.

🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for February 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨

Roshni Yadav
Roshni Yadav

Roshni Yadav is a Deputy Copy Editor with The Indian Express. She is an alumna of the University of Delhi and Jawaharlal Nehru University, where she pursued her graduation and post-graduation in Political Science. She has over five years of work experience in ed-tech and media. At The Indian Express, she writes for the UPSC section. Her interests lie in national and international affairs, governance, the economy, and social issues. You can contact her via email: roshni.yadav@indianexpress.com. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...

UPSC Magazine

UPSC Magazine

Read UPSC Magazine

Read UPSC Magazine
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu had said that the preliminary probe report on the Learjet 45 crash was expected to be released “very soon”.
Ajit Pawar plane crash | Foreign technical support called in to retrieve cockpit recorder data: AAIB
The land was alleged to have a market value of around Rs 1,800 crore but was reportedly acquired for Rs 300 crore by Amedia Enterprises LLP. (Photo/X @parthajitpawar)
Kharage panel clears Parth Pawar in Rs 1,800-crore Pune land deal row
salim khan hospitalised
Salman Khan rushes to Mumbai hospital as Salim Khan admitted to ICU
Seyon teaser: According to the makers, the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer will blend rooted emotions, mass appeal, and wholesome entertainment for audiences across generations.
Seyon teaser: Kamal Haasan hands over 'Virumaandi' baton to Sivakarthikeyan as he gears up to 'unleash hell'. Watch
SZA Mahashivratri viral video
'Can I Get a Shiv Shambhu?': Grammy winner SZA stuns fans with all-night Mahashivratri celebration in Coimbatore
In mid-January, Punch was introduced to a group of macaques at the zoo
Abandoned at birth, this baby monkey found a 'mother' in a stuffed orangutan
NZ vs CAN Live Score Updates: Follow New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 match. (PHOTO: AP)
New Zealand vs Canada LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Canada to bat first; NZ captain Santner out after eating 'dodgy burger'
Much of Samra's innings came in a 116-run opening stand between him and captain Dilpreet Bajwa. (PTI Photo)
Canada's 19-year-old Yuvraj makes history with 58-ball century vs New Zealand, 2nd to score ton in 2026 T20 World Cup
To reclaim the republic, we need, first of all, a shared language and humility
To reclaim the Indian republic, we need a shared language and humility
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Rajkummar Rao
Rajkummar Rao shuts down health speculation amid weight transformation, says 'was eating 2 pizzas, lot of sweets and my fav aloo parathas, biryani'
Apple may also unveil new iPads, including a base model with an A18 chip and an M4-powered iPad Air. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Apple sets surprise March 4 event; entry-level MacBook and iPhone 17e in focus
Advertisement
Must Read
New Zealand vs Canada LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Canada to bat first; NZ captain Santner out after eating 'dodgy burger'
NZ vs CAN Live Score Updates: Follow New Zealand vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026 match. (PHOTO: AP)
Canada's 19-year-old Yuvraj makes history with 58-ball century vs New Zealand, 2nd to score ton in 2026 T20 World Cup
Much of Samra's innings came in a 116-run opening stand between him and captain Dilpreet Bajwa. (PTI Photo)
Pathum Nissanka stuns Australia: Signed at a temple, delivered at T20 World Cup
Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka slammed 100 off 52, helping his team chase down 182 vs Australia. (PHOTO: AP)
Apple sets surprise March 4 event; entry-level MacBook and iPhone 17e in focus
Apple may also unveil new iPads, including a base model with an A18 chip and an M4-powered iPad Air. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
ChatGPT gets a security boost with lockdown mode and risk warnings
lockdown mode tightly limits how ChatGPT interacts with external systems.(File Photo)
India will shape global AI governance, says ElevenLabs’ head of global affairs Alex Haskell
India’s scale and diversity are influencing how ElevenLabs builds voice AI worldwide, shared Alex Haskell.
Rajkummar Rao shuts down health speculation amid weight transformation, says 'was eating 2 pizzas, lot of sweets and my fav aloo parathas, biryani'
Rajkummar Rao
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'Can I Get a Shiv Shambhu?': Grammy winner SZA stuns fans with all-night Mahashivratri celebration in Coimbatore
SZA Mahashivratri viral video
Abandoned at birth, this baby monkey found a 'mother' in a stuffed orangutan
In mid-January, Punch was introduced to a group of macaques at the zoo
Ishan Kishan meets his doppelganger: Hanumankind sets stage on fire before batter's fireworks against Pakistan
The two share a hug and exchange a few words before Kishan walks off the ground
Bryan Johnson just finished his social media ‘fast’, reveals striking results
Bryan Johnson described how habitual behaviours can create cycles of anticipation, reward, and guilt
Ind vs Pak: Pakistani YouTuber smashes cake on his sister’s face after T20 World Cup loss to India
Ind vs Pak ICC Twenty20 World Cup
Feb 17: Latest News
Advertisement