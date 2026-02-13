Knowledge Nugget: Why CPI with new base year 2024 matters for UPSC exam

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) with base year 2024 has been released. How is its structure different from the earlier series? What other indicators are used to calculate inflation in India?

Written by: Khushboo Kumari
8 min readNew DelhiFeb 13, 2026 02:24 PM IST
cpi, consumer, 2024, base year, economics, upsc, gs 3, inflationSaurabh Garg, Secretary, Ministry of Statistics and. Programme Implementation (MoSPI) with V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor, and others during a press conference on release of Consumer Price Index (CPI) Data - Base Year: 2024, at Ambedkar International Centre, Janpath, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo/Naveen Sharma)
Make us preferred source on Google

Take a look at the essential concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC current affairs knowledge nugget on the new CPI 2024 for today.

Knowledge Nugget: Consumer Price Index (CPI) with new Base year 2024

Subject: Economy

(Relevance: Questions have been asked in Prelims and Mains on this topic. Since the government is implementing methodological changes in the calculation of key economic indicators, understanding these indicators in detail and their differences from previous ones is crucial from an exam perspective.)

Why in the news?

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) released the new Consumer Price Index (CPI) data based on the updated base year 2024, placing retail inflation in January at 2.75%.

Terming the revision of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) an “important development”, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said that inflation signals will now be “more closely matched” to prevailing economic conditions.

Key takeaways:

1. The newest CPI inflation comes after years of work by the statistics ministry to update the base year for prices of the CPI to 2024 from 2012, reconstitute the consumption basket based on the results of the 2023-24 Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES), so that prices are measured as per the latest consumption patterns and not the 2011-12 survey.

2. The new CPI basket contains 358 goods and services, up from 299 in the erstwhile basket, with new goods such as airpods being added to the CPI and obsolete ones like audio cassettes being removed.

3. CPI inflation, which measures the change in consumer prices of hundreds of goods and services in a given month compared to the same month in the previous year, is the most important economic indicator in the country as it directly influences the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Story continues below this ad

4. The central bank has a legal mandate to target a CPI inflation rate of 4% in the medium term within a tolerance band of 2-6%. As such, if inflation is seen above 4% on a sustained basis, the RBI increases its policy repo rate to weaken demand and bring down inflation.

5. The new CPI with the changed “base year” of 2024, which means that the price index is given a value of 100 for 2024 and changes from these price levels are then calculated to arrive at inflation rates for each good or service. This new CPI has included rural house rent for the first time to improve coverage of rural housing consumption.

group-wise weights of CPI 2012 Source: MoSPI

6. The CPI 2024 series adopts the Classification of Individual Consumption According to Purpose (COICOP) 2018, replacing the earlier structure comprising six broad groups. These were the six broad groups—Food and beverages, Pan, tobacco and intoxicants, Clothing and footwear, Housing, Fuel and light and Miscellaneous (services such as education, health care etc.).

7. CPI 2024 uses the latest classification system developed by the United Nations Statistics Division. According to the MoSPI, “under the revised framework, expenditure is classified into 12 divisions at the first level, 43 groups, 92 classes, 162 subclasses, enabling and 358 items at the last level of hierarchy which enables:

* Classification of items according to their usage

* Ensures global comparability of India’s CPI

* Enables more granular dissemination of indices and inflation rates.”

Story continues below this ad
weights of cpi 2024 Source: MoSPI

8. As per the new CPI series released on Thursday, India’s headline retail inflation rate stood at 2.75% in January. This is more than double the 1.33% recorded in the final month of 2025 under the old series.

9. However, making direct comparisons between inflation numbers under the old and new series would not be correct due to changes in the consumption baskets, item weights, and methodologies, although a ‘linking factor’ has been provided by the ministry to connect the old and new data series.

10. CEA Nageswaran said the Indian economy has undergone a “significant transformation” over the past decade, with consumption behaviour, market structures, and composition of household expenditure having evolved over time. These changes, he said, reflect in the new CPI inflation series, with the weight of food coming down from 45.86% to 36.75%, in line with Engel’s Law.

Named after German statistician and economist Ernst Engel, the economic theory states that as the income of a household rises, the proportion it spends on food reduces.

11. Improvement in the measurement of consumer inflation could also enhance the targeting efficiency of welfare schemes, ensuring that benefits, subsidies, and social transfers are better aligned with actual regional price realities.

Story continues below this ad

12. The modernisation of CPI inflation, India’s most important macroeconomic indicator, is part of a larger overhaul of India’s official statistics by MoSPI. Later this month, the new GDP series – with 2022-23 as the base year and sweeping methodological changes – will be released on February 27. Then, in May, the revised Index of Industrial Production will be released, also with a new base year of 2022-23.

BEYOND THE NUGGET: Measuring Inflation

1. Inflation refers to the rate at which the general price level for goods and services increases over a period of time, causing a decrease in purchasing power of money or real income. In other words, as inflation rises, each unit of currency can buy fewer goods and services than before. There are different methods for measuring inflation such as Consumer Price Index (CPI), Wholesale Price Index (WPI), GDP deflator, and more, with each focusing on a specific aspect of price changes.

2. Consumer Price Index (CPI): Inflation relates to consumer prices of all goods purchased by the consumer which may be either domestically produced or imported.

The formula for calculating inflation is ((CPI x+1 – CPI x )/CPI x ))*100.

Story continues below this ad

CPI x = the value of the CPI in the initial/base year x.

3. Wholesale Price Index (WPI): While the CPI measures the price changes in the retail market (maximum retail prices{MRP}, inclusive of taxes), the WPI measures the price changes in the wholesale market. Say, for example, the price of a commodity (such as onions) would vary depending on the fact that it is bought from the wholesale market or retail market.

4. GDP deflator: Another measure of inflation relates to the rate at which the prices of all domestically produced goods and services change. The price index used in this case is the GDP deflator. The GDP deflator (also called implicit price deflator) is the ratio of the value of goods and services an economy produces in a particular year at current prices to that at prices prevailing during any other reference (base) year.

GDP Deflator = ((Nominal GDP/real GDP))*100.

Post Read Questions

(1) Consider the following statements:

1. The new CPI has a base year of 2024.

2. The new series includes six broad groups in the structure.

Story continues below this ad

3. Rural house rent is included for the first time in the new CPI.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

(2) Consider the following statements: (UPSC CSE 2020)

1. The weightage of food in Consumer Price Index (CPI) is higher than that in Wholesale Price Index (WPI).

2. The WPI does not capture changes in the prices of services, which CPI does.

3. The Reserve Bank of India has now adopted WPI as its key measure of inflation and to decide on changing the key policy rates.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 only

(c) 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer key
1. (c)       2. (a)

 

Story continues below this ad

(Sources: India’s January CPI inflation at 2.75% under new inflation series, How inflation affects cost of living, New CPI improves information basis for monetary, fiscal policy: CEA Nageswaran, MoSPI)

Subscribe to our UPSC newsletter. Stay updated with the latest UPSC articles by joining our Telegram channel – IndianExpress UPSC Hub, and follow us on Instagram and X.

🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for February 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨

Khushboo Kumari
Khushboo Kumari

Khushboo Kumari is a Deputy Copy Editor with The Indian Express. She has done her graduation and post-graduation in History from the University of Delhi. At The Indian Express, she writes for the UPSC section. She holds experience in UPSC-related content development. You can contact her via email: khushboo.kumari@indianexpress.com ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...

UPSC Magazine

UPSC Magazine

Read UPSC Magazine

Read UPSC Magazine
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
m k stalin
Rs 5,000 before sunrise: Stalin makes early morning move to rewrite Tamil Nadu’s election script
Epstein files fallout: Priyanka demands Puri’s resignation
Epstein files fallout: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demands Hardeep Puri’s resignation
Hrithik Roshan breaks silence, says he is not part of Ranveer Singh, farhan Akhtar feud.
'Unverified, false': Hrithik Roshan dismisses Ranveer Singh's claim that Farhan Akhtar approached him for Don 3
Farhan Akhtar's return to direction is stalled after Ranveer Singh walks out of Don 3.
Farhan Akhtar's never-ending road of return to direction: Jee Le Zaraa delays, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh quitting Don 3
Deepinder Goyal Zomato
Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal gets 8,000 emails after calling ex-employees back: ‘Find my number and WhatsApp me’
Shanghai road collapse
Massive sinkhole swallows Shanghai road near metro site, viral CCTV captures terrifying moment
AUS vs ZIM LIVE Score Updates: Follow Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: ZIM face depleted AUS, eye massive upset
Following the stampede during RCB’s victory parade, both the state government and the BCCI revoked all permissions for hosting matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium. (File Photo)
RCB given Karnataka state government nod to play IPL 2026 matches at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium
India-US deal could have been a moment missed. It is a moment seized
As world adjusts to US power politics, India’s task is to secure market access, investment
The inscription cited in the research on Tamil in Egypt.
How Tamil, Sanskrit and Prakrit names ended up on the walls of Egyptian Pharaohs’ tombs
rasgulla, GI tags, what are GI tags, Indian sweets with GI tags
What’s in a name? From rasgulla to champagne, why authenticity matters
As AI adoption accelerates, India is rapidly expanding its data centre capacity to meet rising enterprise and cloud demand. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
‘There is a lot of AI demand from enterprises…will start seeing localisation of infrastructure: Lenovo's top executives on why India is becoming the top AI destination
Advertisement
Must Read
Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: ZIM face depleted AUS, eye massive upset
AUS vs ZIM LIVE Score Updates: Follow Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
RCB given Karnataka state government nod to play IPL 2026 matches at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium
Following the stampede during RCB’s victory parade, both the state government and the BCCI revoked all permissions for hosting matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium. (File Photo)
What's wrong with Sanju Samson? The answer is in his feet
India's Sanju Samson scored 22 off 8 against Namibia during T20 World Cup 2026 game in New Delhi. (PHOTO: AP)
‘There is a lot of AI demand from enterprises…will start seeing localisation of infrastructure: Lenovo's top executives on why India is becoming the top AI destination
As AI adoption accelerates, India is rapidly expanding its data centre capacity to meet rising enterprise and cloud demand. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Google Photos may finally fix its most annoying sharing hurdle with a new ‘Copy’ button
The feature works similar to the system-wide copy and paste buttons on Android.
Big-screen foldables may grab 65% market share in 2026, flip phones to decline
With Apple's entry in the segment, large-screen foldables may get a huge boost.
What’s in a name? From rasgulla to champagne, why authenticity matters
rasgulla, GI tags, what are GI tags, Indian sweets with GI tags
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal gets 8,000 emails after calling ex-employees back: ‘Find my number and WhatsApp me’
Deepinder Goyal Zomato
Massive sinkhole swallows Shanghai road near metro site, viral CCTV captures terrifying moment
Shanghai road collapse
This autorickshaw driver's daughter always travels with him; the reason has moved thousands
autorickshaw driver's daughter travels with him
30 years, 1 room, no help: The touching story of Howrah’s 70-year-old rice hotel owner who sleeps on plywood
70-year-old woman runs tiny ‘rice hotel’ in Howrah
Bihar Police aspirant abducted and drugged in latest ‘Pakadwa Vivah’ shocker
He was assaulted, administered intoxicants, and taken to a temple in Morwa
Feb 13: Latest News
Advertisement