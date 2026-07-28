Knowledge Nugget | Chandipura Virus: A silent viral threat behind India’s recent outbreaks

Written by Raveena Baneta

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget for today on Chandipura virus threat.

The recent deaths of two children from Rajasthan and multiple laboratory-confirmed cases of Chandipura virus in Gujarat have prompted state health authorities to enhance surveillance. The outbreak has renewed focus on a rare little-known virus that particularly affects children and is dreaded for its high mortality rate.

1. Chandipura virus (CHPV) has reemerged as a serious human pathogen related to acute encephalitis outbreaks. As of Friday (July 24), nine confirmed CHPV deaths have been reported in the current outbreak, of which seven are from Gujarat and two from Rajasthan.

2. The CHPV infection was first isolated in 1965 while investigating a dengue/chikungunya outbreak in Maharashtra. The virus gets its name from the geographical site where it was first detected (Chandipura in Northern Maharashtra).

3. CHPV is a virus of the Rhabdoviridae family, which also includes other members such as the lyssavirus that causes rabies. Several species of sandflies, like Phlebotomine sandflies and Phlebotomus papatasi, and some mosquito species, such as Aedes aegypti (which is also the vector for dengue), are considered vectors of CHPV.

4. The virus resides in the salivary glands of these insects and can be transmitted to humans or other vertebrates, like domestic animals, through bites. The infection caused by the virus can then reach the central nervous system, which can lead to encephalitis — inflammation of the active tissues of the brain.

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What are symptoms of CHPV infection?

5. The CHPV infection presents initially with flu-like symptoms, such as acute onset of fever, body ache, and headache. It may then progress to altered sensorium or seizures and encephalitis.

6. Retrospective studies from India have also reported other symptoms such as respiratory distress, bleeding tendencies, or anaemia. The infection often progresses rapidly after encephalitis, which may then lead to mortality within 24-48 hours of hospitalisation, according to studies. Susceptibility has largely remained limited to children below 15 years.

What are viruses? — The name virus was coined from the Latin word vīrus which means poison, venom, or noxious slime/liquid. Viruses swing on the boundary of what is considered life. They are generally much smaller than bacteria. — One one hand, these acellular infectious agents are composed of genetic material (DNA and/or RNA) — key elements that make up all living organisms. On the other hand, they lack the capacity to grow and reproduce outside of a host body, which can be any living organism. In nature, they exist in a dormant or inactive stage. — Free virus particles (called virions) are inert and do not perform any metabolic activity. They get active by taking over the cellular machinery of the host cell and releasing new viral particles infecting more cells and causing illness. — They enter the host’s body through respiratory passages or open wounds. Certain viruses can also enter the host’s body through an insect’s saliva, after the insect bites. Yellow fever and dengue fever are examples of such viral infections. Story continues below this ad — Most emerging human viruses spill over from animal reservoirs like bats, rodents, pigs, camels and birds due to environmental changes and human encroachment. Mammals and birds alone are thought to host about 1.7 million undiscovered types of viruses. Ebola and SARs (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) carried to humans through bats, MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome) through Camels, HIV through chimpanzees, etc, are some such examples. — Not all viruses are harmful to humans. Some viruses are helpful as they kill some harmful bacteria or fight against more dangerous viruses. Bacteriophages (or “phages”) are viruses that infect and destroy specific bacteria. These are found in the mucus membrane lining in the digestive, respiratory and reproductive tracts of humans. These are a part of our natural immune system. — Phages have been used to treat dysentery, sepsis, salmonella infections and skin infections for nearly a century. These viruses were isolated from sources, like local water bodies, sewage or even from infected patient’s body fluids, purified and then used for treatment. Phages have also been used successfully to treat drug-resistant infections.

Why are certain regions more vulnerable?

7. One of the most significant outbreaks of the disease in India was seen in 2003-04 in states such as Maharashtra, northern Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, with the three states reporting more than 300 deaths of children.

8. Gujarat, during the 2004 outbreak, saw a case fatality rate (CFR) of around 78% while CFR in Andhra Pradesh, during the 2003 outbreak, was pegged at around 55%.

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9. The infection has largely remained endemic to central India, where the population of CHPV infection-spreading sandflies and mosquitoes is higher.

10. According to medical experts, the outbreaks are often reported in rural, tribal and peripheral areas, and the same may have a correlation with the prevalence of sandflies in these areas. There is also a seasonal aspect to the infection where outbreaks are reported more when the sandflies’ population increases.

11. As per Gujarat based pediatrician Dr Rajesh Jeswani, a lot of kutcha houses also use cow dung paint or maybe making cow dung cakes, which in turn attracts sandflies. Additionally, the outbreaks are more pronounced because sandflies multiply more during the monsoon season.

How is the Chandipura virus managed?

12. The infection can only be symptomatically managed as currently there is no specific antiretroviral therapy or vaccine available for treatment. As a result, it becomes crucial to manage brain inflammation to prevent mortality.

13. Disease progression can be as rapid as a patient reporting high fever in the morning, and their kidneys or liver being affected by the evening. This makes it harder to manage the symptoms, according to several paediatricians.

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Why do vector-borne diseases peak during and post monsoon?

15. Monsoon amplifies the conduciveness for mosquitoes and other disease-carrying insects to multiply, making diseases like dengue, malaria, chikungunya, Japanese encephalitis, and Chandipura virus more common.

16. Heavy rain and waterlogging create the ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes as water accumulates in puddles, drains, flower pots, tyres, coolers, tanks, and construction sites. Moreover, mosquitoes multiply quicker when warm weather is followed by rain.

— For example, Dengue cases have risen 1,312% from 1996, and now have a presence in every state and UT in the country. Recent studies point to a climate change link – warmer temperatures have helped mosquitoes spread, thrive and multiply.

17. Several studies have also shown that climate change has helped mosquitoes to thrive and multiply even in areas where they weren’t present before. This has led to an increasing number of outbreaks of infections such as Zika virus, chikungunya, malaria and dengue, around the world.

18. Climate change induced warm temperatures and extreme rainfall events help spread many vector-borne diseases. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), changes in rainfall and temperature can increase the spread of disease-carrying insects and extend the transmission season.

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What is encephalitis? — Encephalitis means inflammation (swelling) of the brain. It is a clinical condition, not a disease caused by a single pathogen. Encephalitis can result from several viruses, bacteria, parasites, or autoimmune disorders. — Chandipura virus is a neurotropic virus, meaning it can infect the nervous system. After entering the body, the virus multiplies and can cross into the brain. It infects brain cells, triggering inflammation and swelling, leading to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).

BEYOND THE NUGGET: What is one health approach?

1. As zoonotic diseases, antimicrobial resistance (AMR), climate change, and environmental degradation pose new and severe public health challenges (like Covid-19), the need for a unified health approach has become increasingly evident.

2. According to the World Health Organisation— One Health is an integrated, unifying approach that aims to sustainably balance and optimize the health of people, animals and ecosystems. It recognizes that the health of humans, domestic and wild animals, plants, and the wider environment (including ecosystems) are closely linked and interdependent.

3. The overarching purpose is to encourage collaborations in research and sharing of knowledge at multiple levels across various disciplines like human health, animal health, plants, soil, environmental and ecosystem health in ways that improve, protect and defend the health of all species.

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4. The Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) introduced the term “One World-One Health” in 2007 along with 12 recommendations (the Manhattan Principles) that focused on establishing a more holistic approach to preventing epidemic disease and maintaining ecosystem integrity.

5. By linking humans, animals and the environment, One Health can help to address the full spectrum of disease control – from prevention to detection, preparedness, response and management – and contribute to global health security.

6. In India, the impacts Covid pandemic, outbreaks of Lumpy Skin Disease in cattle and the constant threat of Avian Influenza demonstrate the need to address diseases across all sectors.

7. Considering this, The Prime Minister’s Science, Technology, and Innovation Advisory Council (PM-STIAC) approved the National One Health Mission with a cross-ministerial effort which will serve to coordinate, support, and integrate all the existing One Health activities in the country and fill gaps where it is appropriate. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is the implementing agency for One Health Mission.

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8. The Mission seeks to strengthen coordination among the human, animal and environmental health sectors to improve pandemic preparedness and integrated disease control. It also aims to establish early warning systems through integrated surveillance and enhance preparedness for endemic diseases as well as emerging epidemic and pandemic threats.

Post Read Questions

(1) With reference to the Chandipura virus (CHPV), consider the following statements:

1. It belongs to the Rhabdoviridae family of viruses.

2. It is transmitted primarily by sandflies, although some mosquito species may also act as vectors.

3. A licensed vaccine is available for its prevention.

How many of the statements given above is/are incorrect?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

(2) Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), frequently mentioned in news, refers to:

(a) A disease caused exclusively by Chandipura virus.

(b) Inflammation of the liver caused by viral infection.

(c) A clinical syndrome characterised by inflammation of the brain that can have multiple causes.

(d) A bacterial disease transmitted by mosquitoes.

Answer Key

1. (a), 2. (c)

(Sources: 2 children from Rajasthan die of Chandipura virus: What is the infection and who is susceptible to it?, Knowledge Nugget | From Hantavirus to COVID-19: Understanding viral diseases in news, Mosquitoes & climate change: How rising temperatures are adding to the bite and buzz)

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