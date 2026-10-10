Knowledge Nugget | Can the promise of IMEC become a reality? 

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget for today on India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) has gained renewed attention amid the conflicts in West Asia and risks to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. On October 6, 2026, France’s Special Envoy for IMEC highlighted the growing need for a resilient network of alternative trade routes.

1. The following day, reports indicated that Oman, Egypt, Lebanon, Greece and Cyprus were interested in joining the initiative.

2. On the same day, new Finland Ambassador to India, Mikko Kivikoski weighed in on why the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) is stuck in an interview with the Indian Express.

3. The IMEC has been received with enthusiasm and suspicion because of its geoeconomic and geopolitical implications.

4. In a globalised world, economic integration is considered inevitable to bring prosperity, which, in turn, can build economic interdependence and help bridge divides and create shared interests.

What is IMEC?

1. The IMEC is a landmark project announced during the G20 Leaders’ event in New Delhi in 2023. It was aimed at stimulating economic development through enhanced connectivity and economic integration between Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

Story continues below this ad

2. It is a connectivity project that seeks to develop a seamless infrastructure of ports, railways, roads, sea lines and pipelines to enhance trade among India, the Arabian Peninsula, the Mediterranean region and Europe.

3. The IMEC aims to capitalise on the existing trade routes between India and the Arab Gulf and the Eastern Mediterranean and Europe and build the missing infrastructure to link the Gulf and Mediterranean regions.

4. It will have two separate corridors, the east corridor connecting India to the Arabian Gulf and the northern corridor connecting the Arabian Gulf to Europe, along with a railway route for supplementing trade exchanges between India, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Israel, and Europe.

Source: ‘India’s Arab-Mediterranean Corridor: A Paradigm Shift in Strategic Connectivity to Europe’, a paper by Michael Tanchum published by National University of Singapore and Institute of South Asian Studies. Issue No. 14, August 2021. Source: ‘India’s Arab-Mediterranean Corridor: A Paradigm Shift in Strategic Connectivity to Europe’, a paper by Michael Tanchum published by National University of Singapore and Institute of South Asian Studies. Issue No. 14, August 2021.

5. India, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, France, Germany, Italy, the European Union and the United States signed an MoU for its development, linked to the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII).

Story continues below this ad

6. First announced in June 2021 during the G7 (or Group of Seven) summit in the UK, the PGII has been billed as an alternative funding source to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) without directly mentioning it.

What is the significance of IMEC?

7. The IMEC will be a route in the historic sense of the word (with the geopolitical and economic significance that entails), providing transport connectivity to accelerate the development and integration of Asia, the Arabian Gulf, and Europe as a new locus of global power.

8. It envisions a reliable, cost-effective railway and ship-to-rail transit network to supplement maritime and road routes, enabling goods and services to move between participating countries.

9. IMEC links major ports of western India including JNPT, Kochi, Kandla and Mundra with major shipping ports of the Gulf, including Jebel Ali, Fujairah, Ras Al-Khair, Dammam, Duqm, and Salalah.

Story continues below this ad

10. From these ports, cargo will be transported by the Saudi rail network on their north-south line to the port of Haifa in Israel through Jordan.

11. Haifa, being a deep seaport, can handle bulk container trains and post Panamax ships which after transhipment, carry cargo to European ports like Piraeus, Kavala (Greece), Trieste, La Spezia (Italy), Marseille-Fos (France), Barcelona, and Valencia (Spain).

12. Road container trailers or container cargo trains will thereafter transport goods across Europe. It takes 11 days to sail from JNPT in Maharashtra to Suez port, and six days to Dammam.

13. An additional 24-hour transit by railway could land consignments at Haifa, saving three to four days of transit.

Story continues below this ad

14. Overall, the IMEC is expected to cut shipping time from India to Europe by about 40% when compared to the Red Sea route. But since being announced, progress has been limited.

15. It will also be the cornerstone of economic progress across the region by supercharging regional trade, and connecting Asia with Europe through a region that has never, since the ancient Red Sea route, been considered for such connectivity despite its game-changing potential in terms of shorter transits, accessibility, and multimodal connectivity.

16. The maritime corridor between Asia and Europe currently remains rooted in the saturated Suez Canal and Mediterranean shipping routes despite being longer and involving additional logistics costs.

17. Alternatively, a geopolitical view underlines that the idea is rooted in the shared concern among the US, Europe and India on China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) that seeks to build transport and communication networks to connect Eurasia with nodes in southern, central and western Asia, and China, Russia and Europe.

Story continues below this ad

18. Notably, India has opposed the BRI as it included the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which connected Kashgar in China with the Gwadar port in Pakistan via Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

What are the challenges in implementing IMEC?

1. The ongoing war in Gaza and regional hostilities disrupt the core land transit route passing through Jordan and Israel’s port of Haifa, placing the project’s physical continuity “up in the air”.

2. Unlike in 2023, Jordan-Israel relations are presently at a significant low, and are worsening due to the Israeli-American push for Jordan to absorb more of the Palestinian population.

3. Similarly, the potential for Saudi-Israel normalisation is much lower today than in 2023.

Story continues below this ad

4. While the western leg of the corridor is unlikely to materialise in the near future, the IMEC’s eastern leg benefits from the strategic partnerships that India has forged with the Arab states.

5. In the long term, for the IMEC to be realised in its originally envisioned form, a secure and stable Middle East is an imperative.

6. Beyond fast-evolving geopolitics, issues of funding and maintaining global supply chains have also been flagged as some challenges in IMEC.

7. The criticism of IMEC also notes the existing routes passing through the Bab al- Mandab, the Red Sea and the Suez Canal that connect South Asia to Europe through the Arabian Sea.

Story continues below this ad

8. Hence, the IMEC is just a costly infrastructure project that does not consider that large parts of the Arabian Peninsula passing through Saudi Arabia are barren deserts and does not have the economic depth to sustain such a connectivity project.

BEYOND THE NUGGET: International North South Transport Corridor (INSTC)

1. INSTC was initiated by Russia, India, and Iran, as a multi-modal transportation project linking the Indian Ocean and Persian Gulf to the Caspian Sea via Iran, and onward to northern Europe via St Petersburg in Russia.

2. This corridor aims to reduce transit times to about 25 days — 20 days fewer than the Suez Canal route — and cut freight costs by 30 per cent.

3. The INSTC envisages the movement of goods from Mumbai to Bandar Abbas in Iran by sea; from Bandar Abbas to Bandar-e-Anzali, an Iranian port on the Caspian Sea, by road.

4. Goods will then move from Bandar-e-Anzali to Astrakhan, a Caspian port in the Russian Federation by ship across the Caspian Sea; and onward to other parts of the Russian Federation and Europe by rail.

Post Read Questions

(1) India is one of the founding members of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), a multimodal transportation corridor, which will connect: (UPSC CSE 2025)

(a) India to Central Asia to Europe via Iran

(b) India to Central Asia via China

(c) India to South-East Asia through Bangladesh and Myanmar

(d) India to Europe through Azerbaijan

(2) With reference to the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), consider the following statements:

1. IMEC was announced during India’s G20 Presidency in 2023.

2. It comprises an Eastern Corridor connecting India to the Gulf region and a Northern Corridor connecting the Gulf to Europe.

3. The original memorandum of understanding included China and Russia as signatories.

4. The project envisages both railway connectivity and maritime transport.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 1, 2 and 4 only

(c) 2 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2, 3 and 4

Answer: 1. (a) 2. (b)

(Sources: India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor: Significance and Prospects for India, This Word Means: IMEC,How Israel’s Gaza war has thrown future of IMEC up in the air, Knowledge Nugget | International North-South Transport Corridor and Chabahar Port : Must-know for UPSC Exam)

🚨Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for September 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨

Subscribe to our UPSC newsletter. Stay updated with the latest UPSC articles by joining our Telegram channel – Indian Express UPSC Hub, and follow us on Instagram and X