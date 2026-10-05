Knowledge Nugget | CAFE-III norms: What are the new rules and how will they work?

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget for today on new Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) norms.

Recently, the new Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) Norms for passenger vehicles were notified by the Ministry of Power. It will come into effect from 1 April 2027 and remain applicable up to 31 March 2032. The new norms will apply to new passenger vehicles manufactured or imported for sale in India. In this context, let’s know what CAFE norms are and key highlights of CAFE-III norms.

1. CAFE-III is a set of fleet-level fuel-efficiency standards for passenger vehicles. They were first introduced in 2017 under the Energy Conservation Act.

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2. CAFE norms require manufacturers to keep the average fuel consumption — and therefore CO2 emissions — of all eligible passenger vehicles they sell within a prescribed limit, rather than requiring every individual model to meet the same number.

Key Highlights of CAFE-III Norms

3. The CAFE norms will apply from April 1, 2027, to March 31, 2032. They cover M1 category passenger vehicles manufactured or imported for sale in India.

4. The CAFE-III framework will drive progressive improvements in fuel economy through year-on-year tightening of targets across all five years.

5. At the heart of the system is a fleet-wide calculation: a manufacturer’s permitted fuel consumption is determined by the weighted average unladen weight of the vehicles it sells.

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6. The government has set an annual formula for calculating each manufacturer’s target:

Annual average fuel consumption = a × (W − b) + c

Here, W is the weighted average unladen mass of the manufacturer’s eligible vehicles. The reference weight, or b, has been fixed at 1,229 kg. The figure ‘a’ determines how much the fuel-consumption target changes for every kilogram that a manufacturer’s average fleet weight is above or below the reference weight, and ‘c’ is the baseline fuel-consumption target, expressed in litres per 100 kilometres.

7. The new norms provide flexibility to manufacturers to adopt cleaner technologies, alternative fuels and other innovative solutions. It promotes technological innovation in new technologies such as high efficiency air-conditioning for improved fuel efficiency and Solar reflective paints.

8. Through the introduction of the Carbon Neutrality Factor (CNF), the CAFE-III framework recognises the contribution of renewable and low-carbon fuels, including ethanol-blended petrol, biofuels and CBG.

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9. The list of recognised fuel-conservation technologies has been significantly expanded from four to twelve technologies.

10. Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), Range-Extended Electric Vehicles (REEVs), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicles (SHEVs), and Flex-Fuel Vehicles will receive ‘super credits’ that are volume derogation factors in fleet-average calculations.

New CAFE norms for passenger vehicles: what changes from April 2027 Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) norms 2027-28 to 2031-32 apply to new passenger vehicles manufactured or imported for sale in India. Starts: 1 April 2027 Ends: 31 March 2032 What's new? Fuel-saving tech Super credits Meeting targets Existing norms Replaced from 1 April 2027 New norms Apply till 31 March 2032 Stricter targets Higher ambition, more flexibility The overall fleet-average target has been progressively strengthened, while manufacturers get incentives and compliance pathways to choose their own technology route. 4 → 12 Recognised fuel-conservation technologies 1 g CO₂/km Concession per eligible technology 9.0 g CO₂/km Maximum concession allowed Wider choice More approved fuel-saving technologies now earn recognition under the framework. Super credits These vehicles get volume derogation factors in fleet-average calculations, an extra incentive to push cleaner technologies. ◆ Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) ◆ Range-Extended Electric Vehicles (REEVs) ◆ Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) ◆ Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicles (SHEVs) ◆ Flex-Fuel Vehicles 2/3 Compliance blocks Manufacturers can opt for two-year or three-year blocks. ✓ Carry forward credits Beating the target earns credits, usable within the block. ⇄ Exchange or trade credits Manufacturers with a gap can trade with other manufacturers. ★ Buyout mechanism Credits can be bought through the Bureau of Energy Efficiency. Test cycle 1 MIDC Test cycle 2 WLTP Reporting under both tests eases India's gradual move to globally harmonised testing. Express InfoGenIE

11. CAFE-III does not require manufacturers to balance their books completely every year. Manufacturers may opt to meet their obligations over specified two-year/three-year compliance blocks. This allows manufacturers greater flexibility in managing their technology transition and product portfolios over the compliance period.

12. Manufacturers that perform better than their prescribed targets will generate credits, which may be carried forward within the specified compliance blocks.

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13. Manufacturers with a compliance gap may utilise eligible carry-forward provisions, enter into exchange/trade of credits with other manufacturers, or purchase credits through the buyout mechanism administered by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency.

14. Reporting will be done under both the Modified Indian Driving Cycle (MIDC) and the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP).

What is WLTP ? The Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP), which the European Union adopted in 2018, ensures that emissions of carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides (NOx), and particulate matter from vehicles on the road more closely reflect results recorded in laboratory conditions.

BEYOND THE NUGGET: Bharat Stage norms

1. Bharat Stage emission norms are India’s standards for regulating pollution from motor vehicles. They set legal limits on exhaust emissions of pollutants such as carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, nitrogen oxides and particulate matter. Each successive BS tightens these limits, pushing manufacturers to adopt cleaner engine technologies, better exhaust treatment systems and cleaner fuel.

2. India introduced emission norms first in 1991, and tightened them in 1996, when most vehicle manufacturers had to incorporate technology upgrades like catalytic converters to cut exhaust emissions. Fuel specifications based on environmental considerations were notified first in April 1996 — to be implemented by 2000, and incorporated in BIS 2000 standards.

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3. Following the landmark Supreme Court order of April 1999, the Centre notified Bharat Stage-I (BIS 2000) and Bharat Stage-II norms, broadly equivalent to Euro I and Euro II, respectively. BS-II was for the National Capital Region and other metros; BS-I for the rest of India.

4. From April 2005, in line with the Auto Fuel Policy of 2003, BS-III and BS-II fuel quality norms came into existence for 13 major cities, and for the rest of the country, respectively. From April 2010, BS-IV and BS-III norms were put in place in 13 major cities and the rest of India, respectively.

5. The BS IV norms had been enforced across the country since April 2017. In 2016, the Centre had announced that the country would skip the BS-V norms altogether and adopt BS-VI norms by 2020.

6. Major emissions governed under these norms are carbon monoxide emissions, hydrocarbon emission limits. Nitrogen Oxides and particulate matter are also significant metrics. Furthermore, for every step up in standards, an improved standard of fuel is required. For BS-IV compliant vehicles, BS-IV standard fuel is required.

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Post Read Question

With reference to the new Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE-III) norms , consider the following statements:

1. CAFE-III is a set of fleet-level fuel-efficiency standards for passenger vehicles.

2. The CAFE norms will apply from October 1, 2026, to September 30, 2035.

3. The CAFE norms were first introduced in 2017 under the Energy Conservation Act.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Answer Key

(b)

(Sources: What India’s new fuel-efficiency norms mean for carmakers, small cars and EVs)

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