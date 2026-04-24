Knowledge Nugget | BoP basics for your UPSC exam: Current account, capital account and rupee dynamics

Take a look at the essential concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your knowledge nugget for today on Balance of Payment (BoP).

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(Relevance: UPSC has asked questions on this topic in the Prelims examination in the past. Two of the PYQs are given at the end of the article. These are important topics that you should revise before the Prelims 2026.)

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), India’s balance of payment (BoP) data showed that the current account deficit (CAD) has moderated to $30.1 billion or 1% of GDP in the period of April-December 2025 from $36.6 billion (1.3 per cent of GDP) during April-December 2024.

Let’s get back to basics: understand BoP, its components, forex reserve, and look at the BoP crisis of 1991.

Key takeaways:

1. The Balance of Payments (BoP) is essentially a ledger of a country’s transactions with the rest of the world. As Indians trade and transact with the rest of the world, money flows in and out of the country.

2. The BoP shows how much money went out of the country and how much money came in. All the money coming into the country is marked positive and all the money going out is marked negative. The BoP matters because it captures the relative demand of the rupee vis-à-vis the demand for foreign currencies.

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India's Balance of Payments — UPSC Explainer ECONOMY — UPSC ESSENTIALS 2026 Everything you need to know about India's BoP — its components, current data, and the 1991 crisis that changed the economy forever. What is BoP? Current Account Capital Account Key Data Now 1991 Crisis THE BASICS India's national ledger with the world The Balance of Payments records every financial transaction between India and the rest of the world. Money coming in is marked positive. Money going out is marked negative. It captures the relative demand of the rupee vs foreign currencies — a critical indicator of economic health. ◆ Two main accounts BoP has two components — the Current Account (day-to-day trade in goods and services) and the Capital Account (investment flows like FDI and FII). ↕ Exchange rate link If Indians demand more dollars than Americans demand rupees, the dollar gets more expensive. BoP data reflects this push-pull between currencies in real time. ★ RBI's role in a surplus When India runs a BoP surplus, the RBI absorbs excess dollars into forex reserves — preventing the rupee from over-appreciating and undermining export competitiveness. BoP = Current Account + Capital Account CURRENT ACCOUNT Day-to-day trade in goods and services The Current Account records ongoing transactions — trade in physical goods and 'invisible' services. It has two key sub-divisions: the Balance of Trade (goods) and Invisible Trade (services, transfers, income). Current Account = Balance of Trade + Invisibles ◆ Balance of Trade — Goods Export and import of physical goods — cars, wheat, gadgets. A trade deficit (imports > exports) raises demand for dollars and puts downward pressure on the rupee. ◆ Services — Invisibles Trade in IT, banking, and tourism. Called 'invisible' because no physical good crosses the border. India consistently runs a surplus here, led by IT and software exports. ◆ Transfers & Income — Invisibles Transfers include remittances sent home by Indians working abroad — a major inflow for India. Income covers returns earned from overseas investments. CAPITAL ACCOUNT Investment flows, not day-to-day consumption The Capital Account captures cross-border investment activity. Unlike the Current Account, these transactions are about ownership of assets and financial instruments — not purchase of goods or services. ◆ FDI — Foreign Direct Investment Long-term investment in Indian businesses, factories, and assets. More stable and sticky — less likely to exit suddenly during periods of global stress. ◆ FII — Foreign Institutional Investment Shorter-term portfolio flows into Indian stocks and bonds. More volatile — FII outflows can rapidly weaken the rupee during global uncertainty. ! Recent rupee slide: a capital account story India's recent rupee depreciation — amid oil price fears and the West Asia conflict — has been driven more by capital account pressures (FDI/FII outflows) than by the current account deficit. Current Account Deficit (CAD) $30.1bn CAD, Apr–Dec 2025 1% of GDP — down from 1.3% a year ago $36.6bn CAD, Apr–Dec 2024 Forex Reserves — Mar 13, 2026 $709.75bn Total reserves (RBI data) — FCA, Gold, SDRs, IMF RTP 12 mo. Import cover vs 8–10 month global threshold STRUCTURAL PATTERN India has almost always run a deficit In 25+ years, India recorded a current account surplus in only four fiscal years: 2001-02 ($3.4bn), 2002-03 ($6.3bn), 2003-04 ($14.1bn), and 2020-21 ($23.9bn). Every other year has been in deficit. HISTORICAL CONTEXT The crisis that remade India's economy The 1991 BoP crisis is India's most consequential economic turning point — from near-default to a $709bn forex buffer today. Here is how it unfolded. Oil prices spike sharply after Iraq invades Kuwait. India's import bill surges, stressing forex reserves. Gulf War deepens the crisis. Massive capital outflows accelerate. The BoP situation turns unmanageable. Reserves hit rock bottom. Forex cover drops to barely 2–3 weeks of imports. India faces risk of sovereign default and a full crisis of confidence. PM Narasimha Rao & FM Manmohan Singh announce landmark reforms: New Industrial Policy, abolition of trade licences, rupee convertibility on current account, and opening of FDI. Reserves at $709.75bn — covering 12+ months of imports. A complete reversal from the 2–3 weeks of cover recorded in 1991. Sources: Reserve Bank of India · The Indian Express (Harish Damodaran) · UPSC CSE PYQs 2011 & 2014 Express InfoGenIE

3. Let’s understand this through an example. Assume that there are only two countries in the world, India and the US. Every time an Indian wanted to buy an American good or service, or to invest in the US, they would have to hand over a certain number of rupees to first buy the dollars needed to complete that transaction.

4. In the end, the exchange rate would be determined by the relative demand of the two currencies — if Indians demanded more dollars than Americans demanded rupees, the ‘price’ (or the exchange rate) of the dollar relative to the rupee would go up.

5. Constituents of the BoP: It has two main ‘accounts’ — Current Account and Capital Account.

(i) Current Account: It records transactions that are of a ‘current’ nature. There are two subdivisions of the current account: the trade of goods, and the trade of services.

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(a) The trade or merchandise account refers to the export and import of physical goods (cars or wheat or gadgets, etc), which determines the ‘balance of trade’. If India imports more goods than it exports, it is running a trade deficit, which is shown by a negative sign.

A trade deficit is a situation when a country buys more (imports) than it sells (exports). Rise in trade deficit leads to depreciation of rupee against dollar, as India would end up buying more dollars to pay for the imports as against what it earns from exports. The increase in demand for dollars puts pressure on rupee and leads it to lose value.

(b) Trade of services: It is made up of ‘Invisibles’ trade as it refers to trade in services and other transactions that are typically ‘not visible’ in the same way as trade of goods. It includes services (e.g., banking, IT, tourism, etc.); transfers (e.g., Indians working in foreign countries sending back money to families back home); and incomes (such as the income earned from investments).

(ii) Capital Account: The capital account captures transactions that are less about current consumption and more about investments, such as Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and Foreign Institutional Investments (FII).

BoP = Current Account (Balance of Trade + Invisible Trade) + Capital Account

6. When there is a BoP surplus — net of current and capital account — implying billions of dollars coming into the country, the RBI sucks up these dollars and adds to its foreign exchange reserves. If the RBI did not do this, the rupee’s exchange rate would appreciate — and undermine the competitiveness of India’s exports.

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7. Harish Damodaran in The Indian Express has written that India has a structural CAD problem in its external balance of payments (BOP) transactions. In the last 25 years and more, there have been only four fiscal years (April-March) of surpluses on the current account: 2001-02 ($3.4 billion), 2002-03 ($6.3 billion), 2003-04 ($14.1 billion) and 2020-21 ($23.9 billion). In all other years, the current account has been in deficit.

8. From a strictly BOP perspective, the CAD has rarely posed problems for the Indian economy, while actually falling from $25.3 billion in April-September 2024 to $15.1 billion in April-September 2025.

9. The rupee’s slide in the past one year and recent depreciation amid the rise in oil prices and fears over inflation in the wake of the West Asia conflict, has been more courtesy of the capital, not current, account of the BOP, writes Damodaran.

10. Forex reserves were at $709.75 billion as of March 13, 2026, according to RBI data This can cover roughly over 12 months of imports, which is considered very comfortable — anything above 8–10 months is typically strong by global standards.

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India’s foreign exchange reserves comprise foreign currency assets (FCA), gold, special drawing rights (SDRs) and reserve tranche position (RTP) in the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

BEYOND THE NUGGET: BoP crisis in 1991

1. The ongoing West Asian conflict is not the first instance of India facing pressure on the rupee and foreign exchange reserves. Since the 1991 balance of payments crisis in India, the country has encountered similar stresses on multiple occasions.

2. In 1991, during the balance of payments crisis, India’s foreign exchange reserves had fallen to critically low levels — barely enough to cover about 2–3 weeks of imports. Since then, the Asian financial crisis, global financial crisis, the taper tantrum in the US, the COVID pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war have put pressure on the rupee and forex reserves.

3. A sharp jump in oil prices in August 1990 had led to an acute economic crisis, turning the balance of payment situation unmanageable, depleting foreign exchange reserves along with massive capital outflows and pushing India closer to a possibility of default.

4. By mid-1991, the BoP crisis turned into a crisis of confidence in the country’s ability to manage the BoP. Signs of the payment crisis became evident in the second half of 1990–91 when the Gulf war led to a sharp increase in the oil prices.

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5. The crisis then forced the government — led by then Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and Finance Minister Manmohan Singh — to announce the new Industrial Policy Resolution, abolition of most trade licences, full rupee convertibility on the current account, and opening up the country to foreign direct investment.

Post Read Question

With reference to Balance of Payments, which of the following constitutes/constitute the Current Account? (UPSC CSE 2014)

1. Balance of trade

2. Foreign assets

3. Balance of invisibles

4. Special Drawing Rights

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3

(c) 1 and 3

(d) 1, 2 and 4

(2) Consider the following actions which the Government can take: (UPSC CSE 2011)

1. Devaluing the domestic currency.

2. Reduction in the export subsidy.

3. Adopting suitable policies which attract greater FDI and more funds from FIIs.

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Which of the above action/actions can help in reducing the current account deficit?

(a) 1 and 2

(b) 2 and 3

(c) 3 only

(d) 1 and 3

Answer key 1. (c) 2. (d)

(Sources: How to read India’s Balance of Payments, Why the rupee has a capital account problem, Iran war stress on rupee: How India has used forex reserves to tide over past global uncertainties, Rupee breaches the 90-mark: What’s driving the slide against the dollar)

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