Knowledge Nugget: What is the Bonn Challenge? India’s progress towards its 2030 restoration goal

Take a look at the essential concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget on the Bonn Challenge, steps taken by India for land restoration, and World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought.

India has restored 21.7 million hectares of degraded and deforested land between 2011 and 2020, according to the country’s second progress report on the Bonn Challenge released by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) on 17th June, 2026. This includes restoration through planted forests, natural regeneration, silviculture, agroforestry, and mangrove restoration.

Let’s understand what the Bonn Challenge is. What are the efforts taken by India for land restoration?

UPSC Essentials Quiz: Bonn Challenge & India's Land Restoration Test your knowledge — 6 questions from today's Knowledge Nugget Q1 of 6 In which year was the Bonn Challenge launched? 2000 2011 2015 The Bonn Challenge was launched in 2011 through the efforts of the Government of Germany and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), which also acts as its Secretariat. Next → Q2 of 6 How much land did India restore between 2011 and 2020, per its second Bonn Challenge progress report? 13 million hectares 26 million hectares 21.7 million hectares India restored 21.7 million hectares of degraded and deforested land between 2011 and 2020, according to the second progress report released on June 17, 2026 by MoEFCC and IUCN. Next → Q3 of 6 Which state topped India's land restoration rankings in the report? Madhya Pradesh Gujarat Telangana Telangana topped the list at 4.18 million hectares, driven by an agroforestry push of over 3.6 million hectares. MP, Odisha, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh were among the other leading states. Next → Q4 of 6 What is the Bonn Challenge's restoration target by 2030? 150 million hectares 350 million hectares 500 million hectares The Bonn Challenge commits to restoring 150 million hectares by 2020, with an additional target of 350 million hectares by 2030 — making it a key driver of global Forest Landscape Restoration. Next → Q5 of 6 India revised its Bonn Challenge pledge to 26 million hectares at which UN convention? CBD COP 15, held in Montreal UNFCCC COP 26, held in Glasgow UNCCD COP 14, held in India PM Modi announced India's revised pledge of 26 million hectares at the 14th United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD COP 14), held in 2019 in India. Next → Q6 of 6 What is the theme of World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought 2026? Forests: Restore. Revive. Renew. Land. Life. Legacy. Rangelands: Recognize. Respect. Restore. The 2026 theme highlights the role of rangelands and grasslands in biodiversity, livelihoods and carbon sequestration. The UN has also declared 2026 as the International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists (IYRP). See your score → / 6 correct answers Challenge a friend → WhatsApp X / Twitter Facebook Telegram Read more UPSC Essentials Knowledge Nugget: Seafarers, Abandoned Ships & the Shadow Fleet UPSC Essentials 20 UPSC Current Affairs Pointers: SIPRI & more (June 8–14, 2026) Express InfoGenIE

Key takeaways:

1. The Bonn Challenge is a global initiative launched in 2011, with the efforts of the Government of Germany and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). IUCN acts as the Secretariat of the Bonn Challenge.

2. The Bonn Challenge makes a commitment to restoring 150 million hectares of degraded and deforested landscapes by 2020, and an additional target of 350 million hectares by 2030.

3. It promotes Forest Landscape Restoration (FLR), which prioritises both biodiversity conservation and human livelihoods. IUCN and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) coined the term forest landscape restoration in 2000 as a framework for managing landscapes, complementing both forest conservation and sustainable management.

4. The Bonn Challenge is a direct contribution to the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration. It offers a practical way of achieving international commitments, including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Aichi Biodiversity Targets of the Convention on Biodiversity (CBD), and the Paris Agreement

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India’s Bonn Challenge pledge

1. India had pledged to restore 13 million hectares with an additional eight million hectares by 2030. This was revised to 26 million hectares by 2030 as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 14th United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification held in 2019 in India.

2. In India, 1.45 million hectares, or 0.44 per cent of the total geographical area, experienced degradation between 2011-13 and 2018-19, while 97.85 million hectares, or 29.77 per cent of the country’s geographical area, are affected by land degradation and desertification.

Infographics by NotebookLM Infographics by NotebookLM

3. About 461.14 million tonnes of carbon (343.66 million tonnes, accounting for plantation mortality) were estimated to be sequestered due to the restoration, according to the report. Land Use, Land-use change, and the forestry sector are among the key avenues for sequestering the planet-warming carbon dioxide.

4. Telangana topped the list of states that restored the highest land area at 4.18 million hectares, through an agroforestry push of over 3.6 million hectares. Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh were among the other states leading restoration efforts, according to the report.

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5. The report attributed the progress to the combination of national schemes such as the Compensatory Afforestation Fund, the Green India Mission, the National Afforestation Programme, and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, along with dedicated state-level greening efforts.

What are the efforts taken by the Indian government for land restoration?

📍Green India Mission (GIM): GIM was rolled out in 2014 as one of the eight missions under India’s National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC). Its core aim is to combat climate change by increasing forest and tree cover, and the ecological restoration of degraded ecosystems and forests. It also aims to improve the livelihoods of communities dependent on forest produce.

📍Ek Ped Maa ke Naam: It is a nationwide campaign, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to inspire citizens to plant trees and raise awareness about the environment to promote ecological balance while strengthening the bond of gratitude with one’s mother.

📍Aravalli Green Wall Initiative: In 2025, PM launched the Centre’s Aravalli Green Wall project on June 5 to combat desertification and restore degraded land across four states. While the land restoration project was initially launched in 2023, a detailed action plan for the project was launched in 2025. The project, pegged at Rs 16,053 crore, aims to create a buffer zone of 5 km around the mountain range, covering 6.45 million hectares.

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📍Compensatory Afforestation Fund Act: Under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund (CAF) Act, 2016, project developers, government or private, are obliged to pay a compensation amount and various other fees if the project involves diversion of forest land. According to the Environment Minister, afforestation has been carried out over around 3.20 lakh hectares through CAMPA-supported activities during the past five years.

📍Watershed Development Component of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana: The objective of this scheme is to restore the ecological balance by harnessing, conserving, and developing degraded natural resources such as soil, vegetative cover, and water. The outcomes are prevention of soil erosion, regeneration of natural vegetation, rainwater harvesting, and recharging of the groundwater table.

BEYOND THE NUGGET: World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought

1. June 17 is observed as the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought under the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD). The day serves as a global platform to raise awareness and promote action against desertification, land degradation and drought.

2. The theme for this year is “Rangelands: Recognize. Respect. Restore.” Rangelands and grasslands play an important role in biodiversity conservation, livestock-based livelihoods, regulation of the water cycle, carbon sequestration and climate resilience. The UN has declared 2026 as the International Year of Rangelands and Pastoralists (IYRP).

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3. The UNCCD report defines rangelands as natural or semi-natural ecosystems that are grazed by livestock or wild animals. Rangelands contain vegetation such as grasses, shrubs, bushes, open forests, and agroforestry systems (land which contains trees and crops or pastures). They act as carbon sinks (which absorb more carbon from the atmosphere than they release), storehouses of freshwater, and prevent desertification of land.

Post Read Question

What is/are the importance/importances of the ‘United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification’ ? (UPSC CSE 2016)

1. It aims to promote effective action through innovative national programmes and supportive international partnerships.

2. It has a special/particular focus on South Asia and North Africa regions, and its Secretariat facilitates the allocation of a major portion of financial resources to these regions.

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3. It is committed to bottom-up approach, encouraging the participation of local people in combating the desertification.

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer Key

(c)

(Sources: India restored 21.76 million hectares of land between 2011 and 2020, says report, IUCN, https://www.bonnchallenge.org)

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