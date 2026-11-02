Knowledge Nugget | Bihar Museum makes it to the world’s top 10: What you must know about its treasures

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget for today on the Bihar Museum and the National Maritime Heritage Complex.

Patna’s Bihar Museum has been ranked the top museum in Asia and ninth globally in a list of the world’s 100 best museums for 2026 by German travel guide and digital magazine Worth a Journey, placing ahead of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art and Paris’s Musée du Louvre. In this context, let’s know about this museum, its significance and the proposed National Maritime Heritage Complex in Lothal.

Key Takeaways:

1. The Bihar Museum in Patna has firmly established itself as a premier global cultural landmark, notably ranking 9th in the world and 1st in Asia on Worth a Journey’s “World’s 100 Best Museums 2026” list.

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2. The Munich-based travel publication said the museum traced Bihar’s history from the Stone Age to modern times through sculptures, coins, manuscripts and folk art. “A spacious building with open courtyards and lawns houses chronological galleries, a children’s gallery and a short history film,” it noted.

3. Highlighting the museum’s primary strengths, the guide made special mention of its ancient sculpture galleries, the children’s gallery, and regional folk art gallery.

The interior layout of the museum serves as an immersive timeline, where the permanent galleries seamlessly take visitors through thousands of years of history. (wikimedia commons) The interior layout of the museum serves as an immersive timeline, where the permanent galleries seamlessly take visitors through thousands of years of history. (wikimedia commons)

4. The state-of-the-art campus seamlessly bridges ancient Indian heritage with cutting-edge global architecture. Notably, Bihar Museum has emerged as the only museum in the continent to secure a position in the top 10.

5. The museum had humble origins with a structure that was locally known as Jadughar or house of magic. In its current form, as a state-of-the-art structure on Patna’s lifeline Bailey Road, the Bihar Museum became fully operational in 2017.

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6. Designed by Pritzker Prize-winning Japanese architect Fumihiko Maki alongside Mumbai’s Opolis Architects, the entire campus spans more than 13 acres.

7. The design avoids a singular, massive block, opting instead for a series of low-slung, interconnected pavilions wrapped in weathering Corten steel. This unique material gives the exterior an earthy, rusted look that honors India’s ancient metallurgical roots while earning a five-star GRIHA rating for sustainable design.

8. The interior layout serves as an immersive timeline, where the permanent galleries seamlessly take visitors through thousands of years of history.

9. Artifacts from the post-1764 colonial and modern eras remain housed at the older Patna Museum. To seamlessly connect this split narrative, a massive 1.4-km underground heritage transit tunnel is being built to physically link both museums, allowing visitors to walk through Bihar’s entire history uninterrupted.

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10. The absolute crowning jewel of the museum’s archaeological collection is the famous Didarganj Yakshi, a 2,300-year-old life-sized sculpture from the Mauryan era. Hand-carved from a single piece of Chunar sandstone, this prized exhibit is universally celebrated for its remarkably polished, mirror-like finish that has survived for millennia.

Didarganj Yakshi. (wikipedia) Didarganj Yakshi. (wikipedia)

11. Alongside the Yakshi, the galleries house an extraordinary collection of ancient Kurkihar bronzes, historical manuscripts, and centuries-old Buddhist sculptures, making it a premier destination for global historians and art enthusiasts alike.

How are the world’s best museums ranked?

12. Worth a Journey publishes ranking lists covering 3,800 venues across 142 countries. The lists are generated using its own algorithm that analyses millions of data points from thousands of venues worldwide and corrects for local factors.

13. Eligible museums were required to have a permanent collection or exhibition open to the public. Categories included art museums, history and archaeology museums, science and natural history museums, technology and transport museums, and open-air museums.

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14. According to the publication, shortlisted venues were subsequently visited in person, after which the algorithm was recalibrated and rankings adjusted if on-the-ground assessments differed from the initial results.

15. Notably, Mexico’s Museo Nacional de Antropología, which is dedicated to anthropology and the country’s pre-Hispanic cultures, topped the ranking. Located in Mexico City, the museum features galleries devoted to the Maya, Olmec, Mexica and other civilisations. Designed by architect Pedro Ramírez Vázquez, the complex surrounds a central courtyard with a fountain.

16. Spain’s Museo del Prado ranked second, followed by Denmark’s Louisiana Museum of Modern Art and Russia’s State Hermitage Museum in third and fourth places, respectively.

Top 10 Museums in the World 2026 Rank Museum Country 1. Museo Nacional de Antropología Mexico 2. Museo del Prado Spain 3. Louisiana Museum of Modern Art Denmark 4. State Hermitage Museum Russia 5. Kunsthistorisches Museum Austria 6. Şanlıurfa Archaeology Museum Türkiye 7. Museum of the Second World War Poland 8. National WWII Museum United States 9. Bihar Museum India 10. Metropolitan Museum of Art NY, United States

BEYOND THE NUGGET: National Maritime Heritage Complex and Lothal

1. National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) is under construction in Gujarat’s Lothal. India has collaborated with Vietnam to showcase India’s 4,500-year-old diverse maritime heritage. The proposed complex will have several components including a Lighthouse Museum and a five-dimensional theatre offering interactive experiences.

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Graphic rendering of the upcoming National Maritime Heritage Complex in Lothal. (Image source: Architect Hafeez Contractor) Graphic rendering of the upcoming National Maritime Heritage Complex in Lothal. (Image source: Architect Hafeez Contractor)

2. Lothal was one of the southernmost sites of the Indus Valley civilization, located in the Bhāl region of what is now the state of Gujarat. It is situated between the Sabarmati and Bhogavo rivers in Gujarat’s Saurashtra region. The port city is believed to have been built in 2,200 BC.

3. Lothal was a thriving trade centre in ancient times, with its trade of beads, gems and ornaments reaching West Asia and Africa. The meaning of Lothal (a combination of Loth and (s) thal) in Gujarati is “the mound of the dead”. Incidentally, the name of the city of Mohenjo-daro (also part of the Indus Valley Civilisation, now in Pakistan) means the same in Sindhi.

Lothal on map. Lothal on map.

4. Lothal was first discovered in 1954 by Archaeologist SR Rao, who discovered over 30 Harappan sites. It is he who identified the excavated Lothal structure as a dockyard.

5. According to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Lothal had the world’s earliest known dock, connecting the city to an ancient course of the Sabarmati River.

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6. Other evidence that Lothal served as a hub for maritime commerce came from the presence of seals — more than in any other site in Kathiawar/Saurashtra — that were likely used to seal documents or mark packages, the discovery of various items that were likely traded, a warehouse, and what Rao referred to as stone anchors for ships.

7. But not everyone was convinced. In 1968, anthropologist Lawrence S Leshnik posited the “port” was actually a reservoir for drinking water and irrigating crops. He held that the dimensions of the inlet for ships to dock were inadequate to support the draught (hull) of seafaring vessels. As was the depth of the “dock”. He also questioned the inlet’s orientation.

8. These doubts have been addressed by a new study by the Indian Institute of Technology-Gandhinagar (IITGn) that has found fresh evidence that can confirm the dockyard’s existence. The study has revealed that the Sabarmati River used to flow by Lothal (currently, it flows 20 km away from the location) during the Harappan Civilisation.

Lothal stands out for its engineering marvels, including the world’s oldest dockyard, measuring 214×36 metres, with an innovative water-locking mechanism. Artefacts such as bead necklaces crafted from amethyst, axes and fish-hooks of copper or bronze point to maritime trade with ancient civilisations like Mesopotamia, Egypt, and Persia.

9. Lothal’s archaeological record indicates its settlements were rebuilt multiple times. Rao identified five distinct phases in the site’s stratigraphic record dated circa 2400-1900 BCE. At its peak, late 3rd millennium BCE, Lothal may have been home to 15,000 people.

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10. The decline, and eventual destruction of Lothal, occurred due to catastrophic flooding, and the Sabarmati changing course. As Rao noted in Lothal: A Harappan Port Town (1979), circa 2000 BCE, Lothal was submerged in a catastrophic flood — the acropolis was levelled and flood debris and silt destroyed buildings. Although people remained on site, the settlement was reduced to “an ill-planned village lacking essential civic amenities”.

Post Read Question

Consider the following statements with reference to the Bihar Museum:

1. The museum is located in Patna and became fully operational in 2017.

2. It was designed by Japanese architect Fumihiko Maki in collaboration with Mumbai-based Opolis Architects.

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3. The museum houses the Didarganj Yakshi, a life-sized sculpture belonging to the Gupta period.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

(a) 1 and 3 only

(b) 1 and 2 only

(c) 2 and 3

(d) 1, 2 and 3

Answer key

(b)

(Sources: Bihar Museum beats Met, Louvre on global top 10 list, Knowledge nugget of the day: Lothal)

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