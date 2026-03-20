Knowledge Nugget: BHAVYA Scheme – Why this new push for industrial infrastructure matters for UPSC

Take a look at the essential concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your knowledge nugget for today.

(Relevance: Government schemes are important from the exam perspective. Questions have been asked directly from the schemes in the Prelims and Mains. Therefore, having a comprehensive understanding of these new schemes is essential for your upcoming UPSC Prelims 2026.)

Recently, the government has approved Rs 33,660 crore Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojna (BHAVYA) to develop 100 plug-and-play industrial parks across the country. The scheme aims to develop world-class industrial infrastructure, unlocking manufacturing potential and driving India’s growth story.

1. Under the scheme, industrial parks ranging from 100 to 1,000 acres will be taken up for the development with financial support of up to Rs 1 crore per acre. These parks will have core infrastructure like internal roads, underground utilities, drainage, common treatment facilities, ICT and administrative systems.

2. The BHAVYA scheme is expected to generate large-scale employment, creating significant direct and indirect job opportunities across manufacturing, logistics, and services while attracting substantial investments which will be implemented across all states and Union Territories.

3. There would be ready-built factory sheds, built-to-suit units, testing labs, warehousing and social infrastructure, including houses for workers. Leveraging the success of Industrial Smart Cities developed under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP) framework, BHAVYA will be implemented in partnership with states and private sector players.

4. The project selection under the scheme will be undertaken through a challenge mode, ensuring that only high-quality, reform-oriented and investment-ready proposals are taken forward.

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5. Under the scheme, industrial parks ranging from 100 to 1000 acres will be taken up for development. Financial support of up to Rs. One crore per acre will be provided for Core infrastructure, Value-added infrastructure, and Social infrastructure. The support for external infrastructure will also be provided up to 25% of the project cost.

The National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited (NICDC), under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, is spearheading the development of world-class greenfield industrial smart cities to enhance manufacturing competitiveness, attract investments, and generate employment. NICDC is currently implementing 20 projects across 13 states.

6. The industrial parks will be designed as futuristic and sustainable ecosystems, aligning with the PM GatiShakti Principles to enable seamless multimodal connectivity and efficient last-mile access.

7. Logistics broadly includes facilities crucial to trade: transport services for the movement of goods, storage facilities that are particularly essential for trade in perishable goods such as food items, fruits, and vegetables, and smooth functioning of government services that facilitate trade such as licensing and customs.

8. To strengthen the logistics sector, the government has launched the National Logistics Policy (NLP) and PM Gati Shakti national master plan. The targets of the NLP are: Reduce cost of logistics in India; improve the Logistics Performance Index ranking – endeavor to be among top 25 countries by 2030; and create data driven decision support mechanism for an efficient logistics ecosystem.

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9. Last year, on the occasion of marking a decade of “Make in India,” the government launched the report on Assessment of Logistics Cost in India. It aims to provide for the first time a comprehensive and scientifically derived estimate of logistics costs, using a hybrid methodology that combines secondary data with nationwide surveys.

10. As per the current assessment prepared by National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), for DPIIT, logistics costs in India are estimated at about 7.97% of total GDP.

BEYOND THE NUGGET: RELIEF scheme

1. In the wake of trade disruptions due to the ongoing war in West Asia, the Commerce and Industry Ministry has announced a Rs 497-crore RELIEF scheme to ease pressure on exporters facing trade disruption due to widespread logistical challenges, including near doubling of freight and fuel costs.

2. The RELIEF scheme would include automatic extension of export obligations, logistical support, and potential financial measures to manage shipping delays and would mainly include consignments destined for delivery or trans-shipment to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, Iran, Israel and Yemen.

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3. It is announced under the Export Promotion Mission (EPM). The Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (ECGC) of India has been designated as the nodal implementing agency responsible for verification, claim processing, disbursement, and monitoring.

4. There are three key components of the scheme:

* Enhanced insurance coverage: Exporters with existing ECGC insurance will receive up to 100% risk coverage for eligible consignments shipped between February 14 and March 15, 2026, without additional cost.

* Support for upcoming shipments: Exporters planning shipments between March 16 and June 15, 2026, can avail up to 95% risk coverage with government support, helping sustain trade flows.

* Relief for MSMEs: Small exporters without ECGC cover during the disruption period will be eligible for partial reimbursement of up to 50% of increased freight and insurance costs, subject to a ceiling of ₹50 lakh per exporter.

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Post Read Questions

(1) Consider the following statements about the BHAVYA scheme:

1. Aim to develop 100 plug-and-play industrial parks across the country

2. Project selection will be undertaken through a challenge mode.

3. The funding involves a partnership between the Centre, State governments and private players.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 3 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 2 only

(d) 1, 2, and 3

(2) The RELIEF Scheme, which was recently in the news, is related to

(a) Rescue operation for Indian citizens stuck in Iran

(b) Streamlining the social welfare schemes of the Central government

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(c) Ease pressure on exporters facing trade disruption due to the crisis in West Asia

(d) Decrease the burden of the board examination on Class 10 and Class 12 students

Answer key 1. (d) 2. (c)

(Sources: Cabinet approves Rs 33,000 crore BHAVYA scheme to develop ‘100 plug-and-play industrial parks’, West Asia crisis: Govt launches Rs 497-cr scheme to give relief to affected exporters )

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