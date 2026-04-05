Knowledge Nugget | India gets its National Repository for Deep-Sea Fauna — what is it, and why does it matter?

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget for today on India’s National Repository for Deep-Sea Fauna.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has officially designated the Centre for Marine Living Resources & Ecology’s (CMLRE) “Bhavasagara” Referral Centre as a National Repository for Deep-Sea Fauna. This designation marks a significant leap forward in India’s deep-sea research capabilities. In this context, let’s know about Bhavasagara and Deep-Sea in detail.

1. The recognition of the “Bhavasagara” Referral Centre as a National Repository for Deep-Sea Fauna is conferred under the provisions of the Biological Diversity Act, 2002. It establishes the Centre as a critical national facility for the preservation, study, and documentation of India’s vast deep-sea biological heritage.

2. According to the Dr. M. Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences “The recognition of ‘Bhavasagara’ as a National Repository is a definitive step toward strengthening India’s blue economy and marine biodiversity framework. By centralizing the custody of deep-sea specimens and their genetic data, we are not only preserving our natural history but also providing a foundational resource for future generations of ocean scientists to unlock the mysteries of the deep sea.”

3. Currently, the “Bhavasagara” Referral Centre serves as a vital scientific hub, housing an extensive collection of taxonomically identified and geo-referenced voucher specimens.

4. Under the Biological Diversity Act, the Repository is vested with the authority to:

📍Capacity Building: Foster expertise in deep-sea taxonomy, aligning with the goals of the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021–2030).

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📍Maintain Secure Custody: Preserve representative biological samples as voucher specimens along with critical associated data, such as DNA sequences, for future scientific reference.

📍Hold Type Specimens: Act as the official custodian for any new deep-sea species discovered within Indian waters.

5. Notably, the CMLRE is a premier institute under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India, dedicated to the exploration, management, and conservation of marine living resources in the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and adjacent deep seas.

Biological Diversity Act, 2002 The Biological Diversity Act, 2002 was born out of India’s attempt to realise the objectives enshrined in the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), 1992, which India ratified in 1994. The key objectives of the Act are – the conservation of biodiversity, sustainable use of its resources, and fair and equitable sharing of benefits arising from the utilisation of genetic resources, through a just process.

What is the deep sea and its significance?

1. The deep sea is the oldest and largest biome on Earth. It generally refers to ocean regions below about 200 meters, extending from the twilight zone to the abyssal plains and deep seabed.

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2. It constitutes nearly 90–95% of Earth’s habitable space. The recent technological advances have significantly enhanced our understanding of its ecological and climatic importance.

3. Despite the low temperatures, extreme ambient pressures, absence of sunlight and low resource availability, the Deep sea supports a rich abundance of life in an array of unique ecosystems.

(Image- Google NotebookLM generated) (Image- Google NotebookLM generated)

4. All life on Earth, including human life, depends on the deep sea. Deep ocean currents redistribute heat around the planet, driving global weather systems. Cold, upwelling waters regenerate nutrients at the ocean’s surface and fuel vital marine food webs.

5. Deep-sea coral and sponge communities are largely untapped sources of microbes and other compounds that can be used in medicines, cosmetics and other commercial products. For example, the famous PCR test used to diagnose and control the spread of COVID-19 was developed using an enzyme isolated from a microbe found in deep-sea hydrothermal vents.

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What are the threats to deep-sea biodiversity?

1. Many vulnerable deep-sea habitats and communities are being destroyed by fishing and are under threat from increasing exploitation of their mineral and living resources.

2. The deep sea is threatened by the commencement of deep-sea mining. Many deep-sea organisms are slow growing, late to reproduce and have limited capacity to recover from disturbance, making them particularly vulnerable to industrial activity.

What is Deep-sea mining (DSM)? It is the process of removing mineral deposits from the deep ocean floor. The minerals targeted contain metals such as nickel, cobalt, copper and manganese. (Image- Google NotebookLM generated)

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BEYOND THE NUGGET: Efforts to conserve and protect the marine environment

1. United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS): Adopted in 1982 and entered into force in 1994, UNCLOS created a legal order to “promote the peaceful uses of the seas and oceans, the equitable and efficient utilization of their resources, the conservation of their living resources, and the study, protection and preservation of the marine environment” (Preamble). Part VII, Section 2 declares that: “All States have the duty to take, or to cooperate with other States in taking, such measures for their respective nationals as may be necessary for the conservation of the living resources of the high seas” (Article 117).

2. UN Fish Stocks Agreement: In 1995, the UN Agreement for the Implementation of the Provisions of UNCLOS relating to the Conservation and Management of Straddling Fish Stocks and Highly Migratory Fish Stocks (known as the UN Fish Stocks Agreement, or UNFSA) was adopted. It entered into force on 11 December 2001 and led to the creation of regional fisheries management organizations (RFMOs) with mandates to regulate high seas fisheries and conserve the ecosystems they depend on.

3. Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD): Adopted in 1992, CBD entered into force on 29 December 1993. It has three main objectives: the conservation of biological diversity; the sustainable use of the components of biological diversity; and the fair and equitable sharing of the benefits arising out of the utilization of genetic resources. Article 3 of the Convention says that States have “the responsibility to ensure that activities within their jurisdiction or control do not cause damage to the environment of other States or of areas beyond the limits of national jurisdiction”.

4. Sustainable Development Goals: In 2015, the adoption of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development laid out 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). SDG 14 commits States “to conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development”. In addition, SDG 12 commits States “to ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns”, and SDG 8 to “endeavour to decouple economic growth from environmental degradation”.

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Global Ocean Governance Protecting Our Oceans: Key International Frameworks From UNCLOS to the High Seas Treaty — four decades of marine conservation law IN FORCEJan 17, 2026 High Seas Treaty is now legally binding60 ratifications triggered 120-day countdown — governments must now accelerate implementation Five Landmark Frameworks 1982 / In force 1994 UNCLOS Created global legal order for peaceful use of seas, conservation of living resources & protection of marine environment. UN Law of the Sea 1992 / In force 1993 Convention on Biological Diversity 3 goals: conserve biodiversity, sustainable use, and equitable sharing of genetic resource benefits. Biodiversity 1995 / In force 2001 UN Fish Stocks Agreement Led to creation of RFMOs — regional bodies to regulate high seas fisheries and protect their ecosystems. Fisheries 2015 SDG 14 — Life Below Water Commits states to conserve & sustainably use oceans. SDG 12 & SDG 8 further link sustainable consumption & growth. UN 2030 Agenda High Seas Treaty — 4 Core Pillars (2023) Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) demarcation Sustainable use & benefit sharing of marine genetic resources Environmental impact assessments for ocean activities Capacity building & technology transfer 🇮🇳 India signed the High Seas TreatySigned at UNGA, New York — September 25, 2024 Indian Express InfoGenIE

5. High Seas Treaty: The treaty, which was concluded in March 2023, deals only with oceans that are outside the national jurisdiction of any country. Areas outside of EEZs (Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of a country extends from the baseline of its coast to 200 nautical miles into the sea) of every country are known as high seas or international waters. The High Seas Treaty has four main objectives:

➤ Demarcation of marine protected areas (MPAs), rather like there are protected forests or wildlife areas;

➤ Sustainable use of marine genetic resources and equitable sharing of benefits arising from them;

➤ Initiation of the practice of environmental impact assessments for all major activities in the oceans; and

➤ Capacity building and technology transfer.

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— Notably, India signed the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Agreement, or the High Seas Treaty at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 25, 2024.

— On 19 September 2025, the High Seas Treaty reached the milestone of 60 state ratifications needed to trigger its entry into force. Following the 120-day countdown, the High Seas Treaty officially entered into force on 17 January 2026 and is now legally binding. Governments must now accelerate implementation and continue ratifying to strengthen global ocean protection.

Post Read Question

With reference to the deep sea, consider the following statements:

1. It refers to ocean regions below about 200 meters.

2. It constitutes nearly 90–95% of Earth’s habitable space.

3. All deep-sea organisms are fast-growing and quickly recover from disturbances.

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How many of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Answer Key (b)

(Sources: Knowledge Nugget | International Maritime Laws: From UNCLOS, SOLAS to MARPOL and what they mean, PIB, deep-sea-conservation.org)

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