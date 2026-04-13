Knowledge Nugget: Bauxite in Focus— Distribution, uses, and tribal opposition in Odisha

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget for today on Bauxite.

(Relevance: UPSC has previously asked application-based questions on various elements and metals; thus, knowing about chemicals and elements that are in the news becomes important.)

Recently, clashes between tribal villagers and police near Kashipur in Odisha’s Rayagada district left at least 40 police personnel and 25 villagers injured on April 7. At the centre of the violence was the construction of a 3 km-long approach road leading to the Sijimali bauxite mine, officials said.

The tribals’ opposition to the road reflects their long-simmering discontent against the bauxite project ever since the mine was handed over to Vedanta Limited in 2023 through an auction. In this context, let’s take a look at bauxite – its composition, distribution and use.

Tribal women in Odisha protest against the Vedanta bauxite mining project. (Video screengrab) Tribal women in Odisha protest against the Vedanta bauxite mining project. (Video screengrab)

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Key Takeaways:

1. Bauxite is an aluminous rock that contains hydrated aluminium oxide as the main constituent and iron oxide, silica and titania as minor constituents present in varying proportions.

2. The iron oxide in bauxite ore is present as haematite or goethite; silica as clay; and free quartz and titania as leucoxene or rutile.

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3. Bauxite is the principal ore of aluminium which is one of the most important non-ferrous metals used in the modern industry. It is also an essential ore for Refractory and Chemical industries.

Distribution of Bauxite

1. According to Indian Minerals Yearbook 2023, by States, Odisha alone accounts for 41% of country’s resources of bauxite followed by Chhattisgarh (20%), Andhra Pradesh (12%), Gujarat (8%), Jharkhand (6%), Maharashtra (5%) and Madhya Pradesh (4%).

2. Major bauxite resources are concentrated in the East Coast bauxite deposits in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. Notably, during 2022-23, Odisha emerged as the leading bauxite producing State accounting for about 73% of the total production.

3. As per the Indian Minerals Yearbook 2023, the world bauxite reserves are estimated at 31 billion tonnes and are located mainly in Guinea (24%), Vietnam (19%), Australia (16%), Brazil (9%), Jamaica (6%) , Indonesia (3%) and China, India & Russia (2% each).

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4. Guinea and Australia together are the top producers which accounted for about 51% (Guinea 26% and Australia 25%) share in the total production, followed by China (19%), Brazil (9%), Indonesia (7%) and India (6%) as per the BGS world mineral production, 2018-2022.

Bauxite: India's Reserves, World's Wealth & the Road to Aluminium Geography & Science — UPSC Current Affairs Tribal clashes in Odisha's Rayagada over the Sijimali bauxite mine put India's most critical mineral back in focus. Here's what the data says. India's Share World Reserves Rock to Metal State-wise Bauxite Resources — India (% of national total) Odisha 41% Chhattisgarh 20% Andhra Pradesh 12% Gujarat 8% Jharkhand 6% Maharashtra 5% Madhya Pradesh 4% 73% of India's total bauxite production came from Odisha in 2022–23 East Coast Major deposits concentrated in Odisha & Andhra Pradesh Source: Indian Minerals Yearbook 2023, IBM World Bauxite Reserves — 31 Billion Tonnes (% by country) Guinea 24% Vietnam 19% Australia 16% Brazil 9% Jamaica 6% Indonesia 3% China/India/Russia 2% each Top Producers (% of world production) Guinea 26% Australia 25% China 19% Brazil 9% Indonesia 7% India 6% Source: Indian Minerals Yearbook ߧ BGS World Mineral Production 2018–2022 THE BAYER PROCESS From Bauxite Ore to Aluminium Metal Bauxite is the only commercial source of aluminium. It takes a two-stage refining process — first into alumina, then into aluminium — and the numbers at each step reveal why bauxite deposits are so strategically significant. ⛶ Bauxite Ore Raw ore mined from the earth. Must contain minimum 40% Al₂O₃ for industrial use. Contains haematite (iron oxide), silica, and titania as minor constituents. ↓ ▲ Alumina (Al₂O₃) Refined via the Bayer process using caustic soda. 3 to 3.5 tonnes of bauxite yield just 1 tonne of alumina. ↓ ▶ Aluminium Metal Smelted from alumina via electrolysis. 2 tonnes of alumina yield 1 tonne of aluminium. It is the 2nd most used metal in the world after steel. Key End-Use Sectors in India ✈ Aerospace & Defence Lightweight, high-strength aluminium is critical in aircraft structures and defence equipment. ⚡ Power & Electronics High conductivity makes aluminium ideal for electrical transmission lines and electronic components. ☀ Solar Energy Aluminium frames and mounting structures are a growing end-use in India's solar expansion. ▴ Auto, Railways & Construction Corrosion resistance and low weight drive adoption in vehicles, rail coaches, and building structures. Sources: Indian Minerals Yearbook 2023 (IBM) · BGS World Mineral Production 2018–2022 · Indian Express Express InfoGenIE

Uses of Bauxite

1. Bauxite is primarily used to produce alumina through the Bayer process. Aluminium Industry normally uses bauxite containing a minimum 40% Al2 O3 . However, slightly inferior grades with a suitable blend are also used depending upon other characteristics, such as solubility in caustic soda and absence of silica.

2. In the Steel Industry, bauxite is used as a slag corrector in place of fluorite.

BEYOND THE NUGGET: Aluminium

1. Aluminium is the fastest-growing non-ferrous metal in India. It possesses several properties, such as high conductivity, ease of recycling, and corrosion resistance, enabling a wide range of uses.

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2. Aluminium is the most abundant metal in the Earth’s crust (in terms of weight, it accounts for nearly 8% of the earth’s crust) and the third most common element, after Oxygen and Silicon.

3. The aluminium industry in India is one of the largest producers in the world. India’s rich bauxite mineral base renders a competitive edge to the industry as compared to its counterparts globally.

4. Alumina is refined from bauxite ore and used to produce aluminium, which is instrumental in making everything from soda cans to aircraft.

UPSC Essentials Alumina Alumina is produced from bauxite. About one tonne of alumina is produced from 3 to 3.5 tonnes of bauxite and about one tonne of aluminium is produced from about two tonnes of alumina.

5. Aluminium is the second most used metal in the world after steel. It is more environmentally friendly than steel, plastic and other materials.

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Aluminium: The Metal That Runs the Modern World MATERIALS & INDUSTRY — EXPLAINER From Earth's crust to aircraft and soda cans — why aluminium is the world's fastest-growing non-ferrous metal and what makes it indispensable. What is Aluminium? How It's Made Where It's Used India & the World THE BASICS Earth's most abundant metal — and the third most common element Aluminium makes up nearly 8% of the Earth's crust by weight, making it the most abundant metal and the third most common element overall, after Oxygen and Silicon. It is the second most used metal in the world, after steel, and is more environmentally friendly than steel and plastic. ~8% Share of Earth's crust by weight #3 Most common element (after O & Si) #2 Most used metal in the world Key Properties ⚡ High Electrical Conductivity Widely used in power transmission lines and electrical wiring for its ability to conduct electricity efficiently. ♻ Ease of Recycling More environmentally friendly than steel and plastic — can be recycled repeatedly without loss of quality. ◆ Corrosion Resistance Naturally resists rust and corrosion, making it ideal for outdoor, marine, and aerospace applications. → Light Weight, High Strength An ideal substitute for steel and iron — its lower self-weight and high strength properties make it versatile across industries. THE PRODUCTION CHAIN Three steps from ore in the ground to metal in your hands Aluminium is never found in pure form in nature. It must be refined from bauxite ore through a two-stage industrial process — first into alumina, then smelted into aluminium metal. Each stage requires significant quantities of raw material. 1 Bauxite — the raw ore Mined from the Earth's surface. India has rich bauxite mineral reserves, giving the industry a global competitive edge. 2 Alumina — the intermediate Bauxite is refined into alumina (aluminium oxide) through the Bayer process. 3–3.5 tonnes of bauxite → 1 tonne of alumina 3 Aluminium — the final metal Alumina is smelted via electrolysis to produce aluminium — used in everything from soda cans to aircraft. ~2 tonnes of alumina → 1 tonne of aluminium 3–3.5x Bauxite needed per tonne of alumina 2x Alumina needed per tonne of aluminium APPLICATIONS From kitchen foil to fighter jets — aluminium is everywhere Aluminium's combination of light weight, strength, conductivity, and recyclability makes it the material of choice across a remarkable range of industries — both everyday consumer products and the most advanced industrial sectors. Key Industry Applications ✈ Aerospace & Defence Preferred structural material for aircraft and defence equipment due to its high strength-to-weight ratio. ⚡ Electrical Power Transmission Heavily used in overhead power lines and electrical grids — lighter than copper but comparably conductive. ★ Packaging & Consumer Goods Used extensively in food and beverage packaging, household products, and electronics. ◆ Transportation & Construction Used in automobiles, railways, and building construction — especially where weight reduction matters. Aluminium vs Steel Aluminium Lighter, corrosion-resistant, highly recyclable, ideal for aerospace & EVs Steel Higher tensile strength, better machinability, dominates heavy construction & infrastructure GLOBAL LANDSCAPE China dominates — but India holds a strong hand In 2022, China was both the largest producer and consumer of aluminium globally, accounting for 57% of world production and 55% of world consumption. India, backed by its rich bauxite reserves, is one of the world's largest producers and has a growing domestic demand pipeline. 57% China's share of world aluminium production (2022) 55% China's share of world aluminium consumption (2022) India's Key Demand Sectors (as per Indian Minerals Yearbook 2023) ☀ Solar Energy Aluminium frames and mounting structures are central to India's solar panel expansion. ★ Auto, Power & Electronics Three of the largest demand drivers — EVs, grid infrastructure, and consumer electronics all rely on aluminium. ◆ Railways, Aerospace & Defence India's expanding defence and rail programmes are creating sustained long-term demand for aluminium. → Construction & Packaging Urbanisation and the shift to sustainable packaging are driving aluminium consumption in building and FMCG sectors. Sources: Indian Minerals Yearbook 2023 · UPSC Essentials Research Notes Express InfoGenIE

6. It is used in various applications such as packaging, household products, electronics, and transportation. It is also used in the Aerospace Industry as well as other industries requiring light metal. It is heavily used in electrical power transmission, machinery and equipment and construction.

7. According to the Indian Minerals Yearbook 2023, key sectors to drive aluminium consumption in India are auto, power, electronics, railways, aerospace and defence construction, solar energy and aluminium packaging.

8. In 2022, China was the largest producer as well as consumer, contributing about 57% share of the world production and 55% of the world consumption of aluminium.

9. Notably, aluminum also carries drawbacks such as moderate tensile strength and moderate machine ability. This limits its direct usage in various end-user industries. But it is an ideal substitute for materials such as steel and iron, primarily due to its lower self-weight and high strength properties.

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Post Read Questions

(1) Which of the following minerals are found in a natural way in the State of Chhattisgarh? (UPSC CSE, 2008)

1. Bauxite

2. Dolomite

3. Iron ore

4. Tin

Select the correct answer using the code given below:

Code:

(a) 1, 2 and 3 only

(b) 1 and 3 only

(c) 2 and 4 only

(d) 1, 2, 3 and 4

(2) Consider the following statements regarding bauxite:

1. Bauxite is the principal ore of aluminium and contains hydrated aluminium oxide as its main constituent.

2. Odisha accounts for the largest share of India’s bauxite resources and production.

3. Bauxite is primarily used in the steel industry as a substitute for limestone.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

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Answer Key (d) 2. (b)

(Sources: In clashes between police and tribals in Odisha, the issue of bauxite mining, Indian Minerals Yearbook 2023)

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