Knowledge Nugget | Balirajgarh Excavation: How is it connected to Mahajanapadas and why it matters

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget for today on Balirajgarh Excavation.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has begun excavation at Bihar’s historic Balirajgarh site, which is believed to be the gateway to ancient Mithila. In this context, let’s know what is the significance of this site and its connection with the Mahajanapadas.

1. Balirajgarh, located in the Babubarhi block of Madhubani district, holds great mythological and historical significance, with local folklore identifying it as the capital of the legendary King Bali.

2. Some scholars believe the site served as a major administrative hub of the ancient Videha Kingdom. Videha Kingdom was part of the 16 Mahajanapadas.

3. Previous preliminary explorations (2013-2014) indicated a massive brick fortification spanning approximately 176 acres and unearthed small artefacts that hinted at the site’s potential, leading to the current large-scale scientific investigation.

4. Earlier, ASI surveys established a continuous timeline of habitation at the site, spanning several era-defining dynasties: the Mauryan, Sunga, Kushan, and Pala periods. Balirajgarh was declared a protected site by the ASI in 1938.

5. Hari Om Sharan, Superintending Archaeologist of the ASI Patna Circle, said, “Our objective is to reach the virgin soil — the original, undisturbed ground — to determine exactly when human settlement first began. The excavations will help us verify if the site predates the Mauryan era. Preliminary data suggest it could be part of the Iron Age Videha Kingdom, potentially pushing the documented history of the region back by several centuries.”

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6. The ASI team will dig approximately 20 trenches to study the “cultural fabric” and continuity patterns across five distinct phases: Mauryan (NBPW), Sunga, Kushan, Gupta, and Pala periods.

7. Prior digs have yielded a treasure trove of artefacts, including ancient beads, copper objects, bone tools, terracotta figurines, toys, and punch-marked coins. Experts note that these findings prove the region was highly proficient in urban planning even in ancient times. The excavation is expected to solidify Madhubani’s standing as a world-renowned centre of Indian philosophy and cultural heritage.

Videhas of Mithila

1. Mithila is identified with Janakpur, which is located on the border of Nepal. After the monarchy collapsed following the Mahabharata, a republic was established here.

2. Mithila served as the capital of the Videha gana. Videha was also part of the Vajji sangha. Vajji was part of the 16 Mahajanapadas.

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Map of the sixteen mahājanapadas. Note that their borders are approximate. (Credit: NCERT Textbook) Map of the sixteen mahājanapadas. Note that their borders are approximate. (Credit: NCERT Textbook)

Mahajanapadas

1. Early Buddhist and Jaina texts mention, amongst other things, sixteen states known as mahajanapadas. Although the lists vary, some names such as Vajji, Magadha, Koshala, Kuru, Panchala, Gandhara and Avanti occur frequently. Clearly, these were amongst the most important mahajanapadas.

2. Magadha, Anga, Kashi, Kosala, Avanti, Vatsa, Gandhara, Kamboja, Chedi, Vajji, Malla, Kuru, Panchala, Matsya, Surasena, and Assaka were the sixteen Mahajanapadas.

3. While most mahajanapadas were ruled by kings, some, known as ganas or sanghas, were oligarchies, where power was shared by a number of men, often collectively called rajas. In some instances, as in the case of the Vajji sangha, the rajas probably controlled resources such as land collectively. Each mahajanapada had a capital city, which was often fortified.

Vajji Mahajanapada

1. Vajji was an eight-state republic. It extended up to the Nepalese hills, north of the Ganga River. Among these eight states, Lichchhavi, Videha, and Grahtrika were particularly important. Mithila was the capital of Videhas, Vaishali was the capital of the Lichchhavis, and Kundagrama was the capital of the Grahtrikas.

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2. Panini’s Ashtadhyayi mentions Vajji. Later, Magadha’s king Ajatashatru annexed Vajji into his kingdom.

BEYOND THE NUGGET: Archaeological Survey of India

1. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which is part of the Ministry of Culture, is the premier organisation for archaeological research and the preservation of the nation’s cultural heritage.

2. The prime concern of the ASI is maintenance of ancient monuments and archaeological sites and remains of national importance.

3. Furthermore, it governs all archaeological activities in the country in accordance with the provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act of 1958. It also oversees the Antiquities and Art Treasure Act of 1972.

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4. By 1851, the British government in India saw the need for a systematic archaeological survey of the country. Consequently, the ASI was established in 1861. Alexander Cunningham, a protege of Princep, was appointed as the first director-general of ASI.

Post Read Questions

(1) Consider the following mahajanapadas:

1. Gandhara

2. Avanti

3. Magadh

4. Anga

What is the correct chronological sequence of these mahajanapadas from west to east?

(a) 1—2—3—4

(b) 1—4—2—3

(c) 4—1—2—3

(d) 2—1—3—4

(2) With reference to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), consider the following statements:

1. The prime concern of the ASI is maintenance of ancient monuments and archaeological sites and remains of national importance.

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2. It does not regulate the Antiquities and Art Treasure Act, 1972.

3. Alexander Cunningham was appointed as the first Director-General of ASI.

How many of the statements given above are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

Answer Key (a) 2. (b)

(Sources: Administrative hub of Iron Age kingdom? ASI dig at Bihar’s Balirajgarh seeks answers on ancient Mithila history, From Asiatic Society to Archaeological Survey of India)

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