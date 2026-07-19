Knowledge Nugget: How Argentina’s FIFA semifinal win brought Falkland Islands dispute into spotlight

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget for today on the Falkland Islands dispute.

After Argentina overhauled a 1-0 deficit against England into a statement 2-1 victory in the FIFA World Cup semi-finals, some of their players made a statement of another kind. Giovani Lo Celso and Nicolas Otamendi brought a banner onto the pitch of the Mercedes Benz Arena that said ‘Las Malvinas son Argentinas’ (The Falkland Islands are Argentine).

The banner was a reference to the Falkland Islands (as known in England while in Argentina the island is called Islas Malvinas) which had led to a 74-day conflict between the two countries 44 years ago. The conflict had led to over 900 people — 649 Argentinians and 255 Britons — losing their lives.

In this context, let’s know what the Falkland Islands are and what the related dispute is.

Key Takeaways:

1. Since the 18th century, the Falkland Islands (also known as the Malvinas Islands) located off the coast of Argentina in the south Atlantic Ocean, have always been subjected to colonisation and conquests by Britain, France, Spain and Argentina.

2. Prior to the 1700s, the islands were uninhabited, with France first establishing a colony there in 1764. The next year, when the British arrived to claim the islands for themselves, it marked the start of a dispute that has been ongoing ever since.

3. By 1811, colonial powers had left, with the islands largely being used and visited by sealing and whaling ships. But in November 1820, an American privateer David Jewett once again kick-started a fresh dispute that till then had significantly subsided, by claiming possession of the islands on behalf of Argentina. There are varying opinions by academics on whether this possession was undertaken specifically on instructions from Argentina or whether Jewett unilaterally made such a decision.

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Distances from British airbases to the Falklands. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) Distances from British airbases to the Falklands. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

4. Over a period of two decades, minor conflicts followed between Argentina and Britain, with both asserting dominance over the other, alternatively finding victory in the conflict. That ended in 1840, when the Falklands became a Crown colony and Britain sent Scottish settlers to officially establish a community, one that was largely pastoral.

Do you Know? The showing banner could land the Argentine football team in trouble with FIFA’s rules on political messaging. FIFA’s code of conduct also says fans cannot “curse or chant in a political, offensive and/or discriminatory manner.”

5. Strategically, the Falkland Islands were important to Britain and that was evident in how they were used by London as a military base in the South Atlantic Ocean, both during the First and Second World War. However, following the end of the Second World War, the islands once again became a cause of dispute between the United Kingdom and Argentina, with both asserting sovereignty over the islands.

6. The dispute continued in the post WWII global scenario. Argentina’s assertion of sovereignty over the Falkland Islands during the presidency of Juan Perón briefly soured relations with the United Kingdom.

7. In December, 1965, the United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 2065, a non-binding resolution that recognized the existence of a sovereignty dispute between the United Kingdom and Argentina over these islands, that urged both countries to find a peaceful solution to the dispute.

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8. Over the next three years, both Argentina and the United Kingdom held talks about the islands, but those were impeded because settlers in the Falklands, who were originally from the United Kingdom dissented, forcing a halt to all negotiations between the countries till 1977.

9. In the run up to the war, the United Kingdom’s Thatcher government strongly considered handing over the Falkland Islands to Argentina because of difficulties in financially maintaining the islands. In the background of these developments, conflict between the two countries over these islands were bubbling beneath the surface.

What happened during the 1982 Falklands War?

1. Insisting that the United Kingdom had illegally taken the Falkland Islands from them, Argentina invaded the islands in 1982, sparking the Falklands War.

2. The United Kingdom was not prepared for the attack and plans had to be rapidly put into motion. London was at a disadvantage because of the geographical location of the islands, approximately 7,000 nautical miles away. A little over two months after it broke out, the war ended with the United Kingdom’s victory. Argentina still considers the British protectorate essential to their national identity.

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3. Argentina has maintained that the Falklands were illegally taken from it in 1833 and invaded the British colony in 1982.

BEYOND THE NUGGET: FIFA World Cup 2026

1. The FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 11 with Mexico taking on South Africa at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

2. The World Cup is the international soccer tournament that has been held every four years by FIFA since 1930. The last FIFA World Cup was held in Qatar in 2022.

3. The games are hosted across 11 cities in the United States. These cities are Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York New Jersey, Philadelphia, Seattle, and the San Francisco Bay Area.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 official ‘Maple’ the Moose (Canada), ‘Zayu’ the Jaguar (Mexico), and ‘Clutch’ the Bald Eagle. (Image: FIFA) FIFA World Cup 2026 official ‘Maple’ the Moose (Canada), ‘Zayu’ the Jaguar (Mexico), and ‘Clutch’ the Bald Eagle. (Image: FIFA)

4. The 2026 FIFA World Cup features three official mascots to represent the three host nations: ‘Maple’ the Moose (Canada), ‘Zayu’ the Jaguar (Mexico), and ‘Clutch’ the Bald Eagle (United States).

Post Read Question

Consider the following statements with reference to the Falkland Islands dispute:

1. The Falkland Islands are located in the South Atlantic Ocean.

2. The 1982 Falklands War ended with Argentina regaining control of the islands.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Answer key

(a)

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(Sources: Argentina players taunt England with Falkland banner after FIFA World Cup win, Why has the UK objected to China backing Argentina’s claim to the Falkland Islands?)

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