Knowledge Nugget | Arctic seals face rising extinction risk: Why are three species threatened by melting sea ice?

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget for today on Arctic seals.

Three species of Arctic seals are facing a greater risk of extinction as global warming continues to shrink the sea ice they depend on for survival, according to an update to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species. In this context, let’s know about these seals and understand why they are at risk.

1. The update, released at the IUCN World Conservation Congress in Abu Dhabi on October 10, 2025, reclassified the hooded seal (Cystophora cristata) from Vulnerable to Endangered. The bearded seal (Erignathus barbatus) and harp seal (Pagophilus groenlandicus) have both moved from Least Concern to Near Threatened.

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2. The changes highlight the growing threat climate change poses to Arctic wildlife, particularly species that depend on sea ice to breed, raise their young and find food.

Why are Arctic seals important for ecosystem?

3. Arctic seals play an important role in maintaining the marine food web. They consume fish and invertebrates and help recycle nutrients, while also serving as a key food source for predators such as polar bears.

4. Indigenous communities across the Arctic also depend on seals. As their influence extends across the ecosystem, arctic seals are considered keystone species. Their decline can therefore affect more than the seals themselves, impacting the wider marine environment.

What are the threats faced by Arctic Seal?

5. The primary threat to these seals is the loss of sea ice caused by global warming. They rely on the ice for several crucial activities, including breeding, raising their pups, moulting, resting and accessing feeding grounds.

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6. As sea ice thins and disappears, these animals have fewer suitable places to carry out these activities. Changes in ice cover can also affect their feeding habits, while retreating ice makes the Arctic more accessible to human activity, adding pressure on their habitats.

7. According to the IUCN, global warming is occurring four times faster in the Arctic than in other regions, rapidly reducing the extent and duration of sea ice cover. The consequences extend beyond these three seal species, threatening other ice-dependent animals, including Arctic walruses and marine mammals, as well as seals in Antarctica and subpolar regions.

8. Climate change is not the only pressure they face. Shipping, noise pollution, oil and mineral exploitation, hunting and accidental capture in fishing gear also threaten their populations.

9. The IUCN identifies protecting key habitats, reducing accidental catches in fisheries, ensuring sustainable hunting practices, and minimising noise from human activities as important steps toward preventing further declines.

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10. The latest assessment underscores how closely Arctic wildlife survival is tied to climate change and the need to protect the habitats these animals depend on.

What is Arctic Amplification and Atlantification?

11. The Arctic is warming more than twice as fast as the global average – a phenomenon known as Arctic amplification. Rising temperatures increase evaporation and precipitation and lead to intensification of ‘atmospheric rivers’, which are relatively long, narrow regions in the atmosphere like rivers in the sky.

12. Rising temperatures also induce thawing of permafrost, which releases iron and other toxic metals, thus rusting rivers, degrading their water quality, habitat and biodiversity.

13. The Arctic generally remains snow-covered for much of the year. During 2025 winters, this snowpack was above average but rapid melting occurred in the following spring months. The snow cover in June 2025 was half of what it was in the 1960s. Losing snow cover in late spring and summer months also means exposed surface, which lowers the albedo of the region. This results in more absorption of direct sun rays, further increasing the warming of the region.

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14. The sea ice is also vanishing faster, as seen in March 2025, a month which registered the maximum snow extent of the year, recorded its lowest in the 47-year satellite record. The oldest and thickest Arctic sea ice (ice with more than 4 years of lifespan) has witnessed more than 95 per cent decline since the 1980s. Thus, shrinking glaciers, continued warming of the ocean, unprecedented extreme weather events, as well as record heat and record low sea ice are among the major drivers behind the changes in this once reliably frozen region.

15. Another significant consequence is Atlantification – a process where water properties of the Atlantic Ocean located in lower latitudes reach into the Arctic Ocean. Driven mostly by climate change, this phenomenon is increasing and has reached the central Arctic Ocean, causing significant changes like ocean warming, increased mixing of layers of different densities, sea ice loss, shifts in natural ecosystems and threatening ocean circulation patterns.

16. The warmer Arctic is witnessing a rise in phytoplankton productivity and chlorophyll, reshaping fisheries and food security. But these physical and ecological transformations have direct geopolitical consequences, too.

BEYOND THE NUGGET: What is IUCN?

1. Created in 1948, IUCN is the world’s largest and most diverse environmental network committed to the protection of nature. The Union has created the fertile ground that links governments, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and Indigenous Peoples under one roof working together to conserve the integrity and diversity of nature.

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2. Today, it comprise of 160 member countries and hundreds of civil society groups that work together towards environmental and biodiversity protection.

3. It has seven expert commissions: Commission on Education and Communication, Commission on Environmental, Economic and Social Policy, Commission on Ecosystem Management, Species Survival Commission, World Commission on Environmental Law, World Commission on Protected Areas, and Climate Crisis Commission.

Post Read Question

With reference to the species of Arctic seals and their IUCN status, consider the following pairs:

1. Hooded seal (Cystophora cristata) – Vulnerable

2. Bearded seal (Erignathus barbatus) – Least Concern

3. Harp seal (Pagophilus groenlandicus) – Near Threatened

How many of the pairs given above are correctly marked?

(a) Only one pair

(b) Only two pairs

(c) All three pairs

(d) None of the above pairs

Answer Key

(a)

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(Sources: IUCN, Why three Arctic seal species are increasingly at risk)

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