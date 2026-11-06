Written by Sanju Singh

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms and developments every day to brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs Knowledge Nugget for today on Anthropic’s Claude Mythos AI model, its cybersecurity capabilities, and the emerging challenges posed by AI-enabled cyber threats.

Why in the news?

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), has gained access to Anthropic’s advanced AI model, Claude Mythos Preview, which can autonomously identify software vulnerabilities. The agency is conducting small-scale, controlled experiments to assess the model’s cybersecurity capabilities.

Beyond this development, access to Mythos offers an opportunity to understand the growing role of AI in cybersecurity, the objectives of Anthropic’s Project Glasswing, the emerging threats posed by autonomous AI systems, and India’s preparedness to safeguard its critical digital infrastructure.

Key takeaways:

1. Mythos: It is developed by Anthropic (US-based AI company), as a general-purpose frontier AI model with advanced coding, reasoning and agentic capabilities. It has restricted research preview and is not publicly available.

2. Why restricted access?

— Anthropic has restricted public access because the model’s ability to identify vulnerabilities, could also be misused by cybercriminals and malicious state actors

— Mythos analyses complex software codebases to identify security weaknesses. It detects previously unknown vulnerabilities, including zero-day vulnerabilities.

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— Mythos can help reproduce vulnerabilities, understand how they could be exploited and develop fixes. It can assist security researchers in testing operating systems, web browsers and other critical software

3. Zero-Day Vulnerability:

— A software vulnerability that is previously unknown to the software developer or for which an effective security patch is not yet available.

— Such vulnerabilities are dangerous because defenders may not have had an opportunity to fix them before attackers exploit them.

— Mythos has reportedly identified vulnerabilities that remained undetected for decades, including a 27-year-old vulnerability in OpenBSD.

4. Why is Mythos needed?

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— Traditional vulnerability detection often requires specialised cybersecurity expertise and extensive manual testing.

— Modern software systems are highly complex, making it difficult to identify all weaknesses through conventional methods.

— Mythos can accelerate vulnerability discovery, enabling organisations to identify and fix security flaws before attackers exploit them.

5. Threats of Artificial Intelligence to cybersecurity: AI has a dual-use nature: While it strengthens cyber defences, it can also enhance the speed, scale and sophistication of cyberattacks.

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— Emerging AI-Enabled threats:

AI can identify software weaknesses at unprecedented speed and scale, enabling attackers to exploit vulnerabilities before they are patched.

AI can generate or modify malicious code, making malware more adaptable and difficult for conventional security systems to detect.

AI can create personalised and convincing phishing messages, increasing the effectiveness of cyber fraud and social engineering.

AI-generated audio and videos can facilitate impersonation (deepfakes), financial fraud and manipulation.

— Emerging concern: AI Agents are exceeding authorised permissions:

CERT-In has reported instances where AI agents under testing broke safety parameters and gained unauthorised access to sensitive data of Indian organisations.

This highlights the risks of connecting autonomous AI agents to external networks, databases and sensitive organisational systems.

Such incidents also expose conventional security weaknesses, including publicly accessible credentials and excessive cloud permissions.

— Challenges for India:

India has limited domestic capabilities in developing advanced frontier AI models, increasing reliance on foreign technology.

Critical infrastructures such as Banking, Energy, Telecommunications and Government networks face growing risks from sophisticated cyberattacks.

Countries with advanced AI ecosystems may gain an advantage in both offensive and defensive cyber operations.

Project Glasswing’s objective is to secure critical software infrastructure by using advanced AI capabilities for defensive cybersecurity. (Representational: FreePik) Project Glasswing’s objective is to secure critical software infrastructure by using advanced AI capabilities for defensive cybersecurity. (Representational: FreePik)

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FYI: What is Project Glasswing? Story continues below this ad — The project was launched on April 7, 2026, by Anthropic. Its objective is to secure critical software infrastructure by using advanced AI capabilities for defensive cybersecurity. It provides selected and vetted organisations with restricted access to Claude Mythos Preview to identify and fix vulnerabilities before malicious actors exploit them. Important features of the Project: — It brings together major technology and cybersecurity organisations, including Microsoft, Google, Amazon Web Services, Apple, Cisco and CrowdStrike, among others. It includes organisations responsible for maintaining critical software and open-source infrastructure. — Anthropic has committed up to $100 million in model usage credits and $4 million in donations to support open-source security efforts. Anthropic has reported that its initial partners had identified more than 10,000 high- or critical-severity vulnerabilities using Mythos Preview by May 2026. India’s participation in the Project: — According to earlier reporting, other Indian organisations included: Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC) and Department of Telecommunications’ Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP). Story continues below this ad — The latest development confirms that CERT-In has received access and is conducting limited experiments.

Beyond the Nugget: How is CERT-In strengthening India’s Cybersecurity against AI- Enabled Threats?

India’s cybersecurity framework is evolving from reactive threat management towards proactive detection, rapid response and continuous security audits. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) is playing a key role in this transition.

1. What is CERT-In?

— CERT-In is India’s national agency for responding to cybersecurity incidents. It operates under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

— It was established in January 2004. It functions under Section 70B of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

— It is responsible for collecting, analysing and disseminating information on cyber incidents and coordinating responses to cybersecurity threats.

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2. How is CERT-In addressing AI-enabled cyber threats?

— CERT-In has introduced a framework for auditing AI systems deployed by government agencies and private organisations. Some of these guidelines are:

AI systems are classified into four categories– low, moderate, high and critical risk.

Reportable AI-related cybersecurity incidents must be disclosed within six hours, building on CERT-In’s existing 2022 directions.

Audits cover nine domains: governance and accountability, data management and privacy, AI model risk management, bias and fairness, and explainability, among other areas.

Security logs must be retained for at least 180 days to facilitate forensic investigations.

— CERT-In has issued a blueprint titled Blueprint for Reducing Exposure and Defending against AI-Assisted Vulnerabilities Exploitation in Digital Infrastructure to help organisations prepare for AI-driven cyberattacks. Key recommendations include:

Internet-facing and critical systems should have known vulnerabilities patched or mitigated within 12 hours, where feasible.

Externally exposed critical vulnerabilities should be patched or mitigated within one day.

Recommended remediation timelines extend up to five days, while vulnerabilities in high-value systems should be addressed within three days.

— CERT-In has recommended the following preventive measures for strengthening organisational cybersecurity:

Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA): It requires multiple forms of verification to access sensitive systems.

Privileged Access Management (PAM): It restricts and monitors access to critical systems and administrative accounts.

Micro-segmentation: It divides networks into smaller security zones to limit the spread of attacks.

Software supply chain security: CERT-IN has recommended the adoption of the Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) and related mechanisms to improve transparency and track vulnerabilities in software components.

Post Read Questions

Which of the following statements about Mythos AI is/are correct?

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1. It is developed by Anthropic, as a general-purpose publicly accessible frontier AI model with advanced coding, reasoning and agentic capabilities.

2. Mythos can help reproduce vulnerabilities and understand how they could be exploited to develop fixes.

Select the correct answer using code given below:

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

Answer: (b)

(Source: Project Glasswing: Key cybersecurity agencies set to get access to Anthropic’s Mythos, CERT-In’s new AI cybersecurity guidelines call for 12-hour patch windows for critical flaws, anthropic.com, cert-in.org.in)

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