Knowledge Nugget | Why does a dedicated growth fund matter for SMEs?

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget for today on Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Growth Fund.

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Growth Fund (SGF) with an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore to provide equity support to small and medium enterprises. The fund was first announced in the Union Budget for 2026-27.

1. Under the initiative, the government will provide an aggregate commitment of Rs 10,000 crore to the Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) established under the SGF framework.

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2. A majority of the fund’s investments will be directed towards small and medium manufacturing enterprises, with a focus also on SMEs operating in industrial clusters in Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

3. As per the government– “Investments across industrial clusters, including those in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, will support balanced regional industrial development, reinforce local supply chains and generate high-quality employment opportunities.”

Why was a dedicated SME fund needed?

5. According to the government, while several existing funds provide equity support to businesses, most of them focus on early-stage enterprises and largely cater to micro enterprises.

6. This has left a structural gap in the availability of growth-stage equity capital for small and medium enterprises.

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7. “While various initiatives have enhanced access to credit for SMEs, a gap remains in the availability of long-term risk capital required by enterprises seeking to scale, innovate, expand internationally, adopt advanced technologies, undertake acquisitions, and transform into industry leaders,” the government said in a statement.

8. “The SME Growth Fund is designed to address this critical financing gap by providing patient growth equity capital to high-potential SMEs with demonstrated business viability and scalability,” it added.

9. The Centre expects the fund to help SMEs scale up, improve productivity and strengthen export competitiveness by enabling manufacturing enterprises to expand capacity, adopt advanced technologies and achieve greater scale.

10. Vinod Kumar, President, India SME Forum said the Rs 10,000 crore SME Growth Fund can set in motion a powerful cycle, where stronger manufacturers place larger and more consistent orders with smaller suppliers, enabling those businesses to invest in better machinery, improve quality, build skills and create jobs.

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11. “As these capabilities deepen across industrial clusters, more MSMEs can meet the standards required by large domestic buyers and global supply chains. The cumulative outcome can be higher domestic value addition, greater export competitiveness and reduced dependence on imported components and finished products,” Kumar said.

Why are MSMEs significant?

12. Small-scale industries make up about 95 per cent of all industrial units and form a significant part of the economic structure of the nation. Mahatma Gandhi said that “The salvation of India lies in cottage and small scale industries”.

13. India’s 63 million MSMEs employ more than 320 million people, contribute about 31 per cent of GDP, 35 per cent of manufacturing output, and 49 per cent of exports.

14. MSMEs are one of India’s most important non-farm employment generators, particularly for semi-skilled and less-skilled workers.

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(Infographic generated by AI) (Infographic generated by AI)

15. MSMEs are also particularly important for labour-intensive exports such as: textiles and apparel, leather and footwear, gems and jewellery, engineering goods, handicrafts and processed products.

16. They can:

(i) spread industrial activity beyond metropolitan centres.

(ii) create employment closer to workers’ homes.

(iii) support smaller towns.

(iv) integrate rural economies with manufacturing.

(v) create opportunities for women, artisans and first-generation entrepreneurs.

What are the major government credit support initiatives for MSMEs?

1. In India, micro and small enterprises benefit from a 25 per cent public procurement quota and MSMEs overall are eligible for priority sector lending, with a sub-target for micro firms.

2. Banks and other financial institutions (including NBFCs) are guaranteed to offer collateral-free credit to MSMEs.

3. The scheme covers up to Rs. 5 crore (w.e.f. 01.04.2023) per borrowing unit of collateral-free credit facilities (term loans and/or working capital) provided to micro and small businesses by qualified lending institutions.

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4. Budget 2025 proposed customised credit cards with a ₹5 lakh limit for micro enterprises registered on the Udyam portal.

5. In May 2026, the government approved ECLGS 5.0, with a credit guarantee cover of ₹2.55 lakh crore to support businesses affected by external shocks.

6. ECLGS 5.0 provides additional credit of up to 20% of an MSME’s peak working capital used in Q4 FY26, subject to a ceiling of ₹100 crore per borrower. The government provides a 100% guarantee on this additional credit, with a one-year moratorium and a five-year repayment period.

7. Budget 2026 proposed an additional ₹2,000 crore top-up for the Self-Reliant India Fund (SRIF) to maintain access to risk capital for micro enterprises. SRIF was established in 2021 as a fund-of-funds vehicle to infuse equity and risk capital into viable MSMEs.

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8. An MSME can be profitable on paper and still fail if a large buyer doesn’t pay on time. Delayed payments to MSMEs were estimated at ₹8.14 lakh crore in FY24, down 7% from the previous figure of ₹10.76 lakh crore. At the same time, the estimated unmet credit requirement was around ₹25 lakh crore.

9. Budget 2026 proposed several measures to expand the use of the Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS). TReDS allows MSMEs to receive finance against their unpaid invoices instead of waiting for buyers to make payments.

BEYOND THE NUGGET: Updated MSMEs Classification

1. The Government of India updated the classification limits for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) effective April 1, 2025.

2. The criteria use a composite measure of investment in plant/machinery/equipment and annual turnover for both manufacturing and service units.

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(AI generated) (AI generated)

3. Investment limits have been increased 2.5 times and turnover limits are doubled from previous thresholds.

4. The investment limit to be classified as a micro enterprise is now up to Rs 2.5 crore. For small enterprises, this limit is up to Rs 25 crore, and for medium ones, it is Rs 125 crore.

5. Similarly, the turnover limit for these classifications goes up to Rs 10 crore for micro enterprises, Rs 100 crore for small ones, and Rs 500 crore for medium enterprises. The same limits apply equally to manufacturing and service sector businesses.

Post Read Questions

Consider the following statements with reference to India: (UPSC CSE, 2023)

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1. According to the ‘Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (MSMED) Act, 2006’, the ‘medium enterprises’ are those with investments in plant and machinery between ₹ 15 crore and ₹ 25 crore.

2. All bank loans to the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises qualify under the priority sector.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct?

(a) 1 only

(b) 2 only

(c) Both 1 and 2

(d) Neither 1 nor 2

“Faster economic growth requires an increased share of the manufacturing sector in GDP, particularly of MSMEs. Comment on the present policies of the Government in this regard.” (UPSC CSE, 2023)

(Sources: Cabinet clears Rs 10,000 crore fund to support small, medium enterprises, Union Budget: Rs 10,000-crore SME Growth Fund, reform to boost liquidity for MSMEs, New definition for MSMEs, increased credit guarantee, Small Industries — Role, importance and challenges)

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