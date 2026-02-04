Knowledge Nugget |16th Finance Commission Report: Key highlights for UPSC and other competitive exams

With the Centre's acceptance of the 16th Finance Commission's recommendations, understanding Article 280, tax devolution, and the new criteria reshaping Centre-State fiscal relations becomes crucial. Here's all you need to know. Also, go 'Beyond the Nugget' to know about the key channels through which resources flow from the Union to the States.

Written by: Roshni Yadav
6 min readNew DelhiFeb 4, 2026 12:24 PM IST
Knowledge Nugget |16th Finance Commission Report: Key highlights for UPSC and other competitive examsThe 16th Finance Commission was constituted by the President on 31 December 2023. (Representational image/AI Generated)
Make us preferred source on Google

Take a look at the essential events, concepts, terms, quotes, or phenomena every day and brush up your knowledge. Here’s your UPSC Current Affairs knowledge nugget for today on 16th Finance Commission. 

Knowledge Nugget: 16th Finance Commission

Subject: Polity and Economy

(Relevance: The Finance Commission and its recommendations hold multifaceted relevance. Previously, a question was asked on the criteria used by the Fifteenth Finance Commission for horizontal tax devolution. As the Sixteenth Finance Commission has introduced changes in the criteria, it becomes essential to understand them.)

Why in the news?

Just ahead of her budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday (February 1) said the government had accepted the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission. Thus, it becomes crucial to know about the Finance Commission and its recommendations.

Key Takeaways:

1. The Finance Commission is a constitutionally mandated body that decides, among other things, the sharing of taxes between the Centre and the states. 

2. Article 280 (1) requires the President to constitute, “within two years from the commencement of this Constitution and thereafter at the expiration of every fifth year or at such earlier time as the President considers necessary”, an FC “which shall consist of a Chairman and four other members”.

3. The commission make recommendations on:

• How to divide the net proceeds of Union taxes, commonly described as the divisible pool, between the Union and States (vertical devolution), 

• How to apportion the States’ share in this pool among them (horizontal devolution),

Story continues below this ad

• What principles should govern the grants‑in‑aid of the revenues of the States out of the Consolidated Fund of India, and 

• What measures should be taken to augment the State revenues to supplement the resources of the local bodies constituting the third tier of the government during a specified period, usually five years. 

Recommendations of 16th Finance Commission

1. The 16th Finance Commission was constituted by the President on 31 December 2023 under the chairmanship of Dr. Arvind Panagariya, former Vice- chairman of NITI ayog,  The Commission was mandated to make its recommendations for the five‑year period commencing on 1 April 2026 and ending on 31 March 2031. 

Knowledge Nugget |16th Finance Commission Report: Key highlights for UPSC and other competitive exams 16th Finance Commission chairman Arvind Panagariya (File Photo)

2. The Commission has kept the vertical devolution intact, retaining the states’ share in the divisible pool at 41 per cent. But, in determining the horizontal devolution, it has deviated from the previous Commission on the criteria and weights to be used. 

Story continues below this ad

3. The change in the states’ share is due to a change in formula adopted by the 16th Finance Commission, based on six criteria, including some new ones: 

• Population (17.5 per cent weight), 

• Demographic performance (10 per cent), 

• Area (10 per cent), 

• Forest (10 per cent), 

• Per capita GSDP distance (42.5 per cent) and 

• Contributions to GDP (10 per cent).

 

 

Finance Commission | Horizontal Devolution
How India Splits Tax Share Among States
Criteria & weights compared: 15th FC vs 16th FC
41%
States' ShareUnchanged
6
Criteria in16th FC
2026–31
16th FCCoverage
★ "Contribution to GDP" added as a new criteria; "Tax & Fiscal Efforts" dropped
Criteria
15th FC
16th FC
IncomeDistance
45%
42.5%
Population
15%
17.5%
Area
15%
10%
DemographicPerformance
12.5%
10%
Forest &Ecology
10%
10%
GDPContributionNEW
10%
Tax & FiscalEffortsDROPPED
 
2.5%
📌 Key Shift
The new "GDP Contribution" criteria and reduced "Area" weight benefit wealthier southern states, while larger Hindi-belt states see a dip in their share.
Indian Express InfoGenIE
HTML Code Copied in the Clipboard

4. Introduction of ‘contribution to GDP’ as a new criteria with 10 per cent weight and lowering the weight for ‘area’ criteria to 10 per cent from 15 per cent, seem to have worked in favour of southern states.

5. The Finance Commission has also made some welcome recommendations in areas such as state finances. For instance, it has argued that states should discontinue the practice of incurring off-budget borrowings, while keeping the deficit capped at 3 per cent of GSDP.

ALSO READ | Knowledge Nugget | Scheme to promote the manufacturing of Sintered Rare Earth Permanent Magnets (REPM) : What is it all about?

6. Considering the concerns over “fiscal populism”, also articulated by the Economic Survey, the Commission has recommended the rationalisation of subsidy schemes and the introduction of “sunset clauses” for schemes that give subsidies on non-merit private goods and unconditional transfers. 

Story continues below this ad

7. The 16th Finance Commission has recommended privatising the country’s power distribution sector as a crucial step to modernise it and address its long-standing financial stress. It also sought to create incentives for privatisation by devising a mechanism to shield private investors from accumulated debt burden of distribution utilities after their takeover.

Knowledge Nugget: 16th Finance Commission Report: Key highlights for UPSC and other competitive exams (Image: Generated by NotebookLM)

8. To make discoms a better investment opportunity, it puts emphasis on the state governments to create special purpose vehicles (SPV) where all the accumulated working-capital loans and other non-asset-backed debt are parked.

BEYOND THE NUGGET: Key channels through which resources flow from the Union to the States

There are three main channels through which resources flow from the Union to the States.

1. First, under Article 270(1) of the Constitution, the Union’s tax revenues, excluding cesses, surcharges, taxes accruing to the Union Territories (UTs), and the cost of collection, are shared between the Union and the States based on the recommendations of the FC.

Story continues below this ad

2. Second, under Article 275(1), the FC recommends specific grants to supplement the Consolidated Funds of the States. 

3. Finally, under Article 282, the Union provides discretionary grants to States, mainly through the Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS). 

Post Read Question

Consider the following: (UPSC CSE 2023)

1. Demographic performance

2. Forest and ecology

3. Governance reforms

4. Stable government

5. Tax and fiscal efforts

For the horizontal tax devolution, the Fifteenth Finance Commission used how many of the above as criteria other than population area and income distance?

(a) Only two

(b) Only three

(c) Only four

(d) All five

Answer Key
(b)

(Sources: fincomindia.nic.in,  16th Finance Commission: Higher tax share for south states, Hindi heartland states see dip)

Story continues below this ad

Subscribe to our UPSC newsletter. Stay updated with the latest UPSC articles by joining our Telegram channel – Indian Express UPSC Hub, and follow us on Instagram and X.

🚨 Click Here to read the UPSC Essentials magazine for January 2026. Share your views and suggestions in the comment box or at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com🚨

Roshni Yadav
Roshni Yadav

Roshni Yadav is a Deputy Copy Editor with The Indian Express. She is an alumna of the University of Delhi and Jawaharlal Nehru University, where she pursued her graduation and post-graduation in Political Science. She has over five years of work experience in ed-tech and media. At The Indian Express, she writes for the UPSC section. Her interests lie in national and international affairs, governance, the economy, and social issues. You can contact her via email: roshni.yadav@indianexpress.com. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...

UPSC Magazine

UPSC Magazine

Read UPSC Magazine

Read UPSC Magazine
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Khemchand Singh
How and why Manipur finally moved back towards an elected govt
online gaming
3 minor sisters die by suicide in Ghaziabad over parents' objection to excessive online gaming: Police
Mahesh Babu plays Lord Rama in Varanasi.
Mahesh Babu confirms playing Lord Rama in Varanasi, SS Rajamouli on the Ramayana episode he has focussed on: 'The father and son relationship...'
Rajesh Khanna with Anju Mahendru
How Rajesh Khanna made ex-girlfriend Anju Mahendru's end engagement with Garry Sobers
The photos show the envoy dining at the outlet of Pizza 4P’s, a brand founded in Vietnam
Japanese Ambassador says this Bengaluru outlet serves 'India’s best pizza’, shares photos
After the train passes over him, the man stands unhurt and poses for the camera
Man lies under a moving train for reel, Hyderabad cop reacts: 'Be responsible, not reckless'
Samson
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan’s love for chess rivals India’s own and revenge is on the menu for what happened in Budapest
The economy remains in search of a plan
From the Budget, a message: India’s economy is still in search of a plan
Ethanol
US farm exports to India have been surging even with no trade deal
Mrunal Thakur on emotional healing through relationships
‘Love is like reparenting your inner child’: Amid dating rumours with Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur on why real love changes you; therapist explains
Unlike typing, which relies on repetitive finger movements, writing by hand involves fine motor control, spatial planning and constant feedback between the eyes and the hand. (Image: Freepik)
Pen, paper and brain: Why writing by hand still matters in the age of screens
Advertisement
Must Read
Inside Sanju Samson's childhood: Fisherman grandfather's wisdom, Kerala sea and a village that believed
Samson
Uzbekistan’s love for chess rivals India’s own and revenge is on the menu for what happened in Budapest
Uzbekistan
Under-19 World Cup 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi needs to live up to expectations in the semi-final against Afghanistan
Sooryavanshi
Pen, paper and brain: Why writing by hand still matters in the age of screens
Unlike typing, which relies on repetitive finger movements, writing by hand involves fine motor control, spatial planning and constant feedback between the eyes and the hand. (Image: Freepik)
Oracle says it’s ‘highly confident’ in OpenAI funding amid Nvidia 'rift' reports
The Oracle logo is shown on an office.
Moltbook proves AI is taking control of words, not sentience: Yuval Noah Harari
The real shift, Harari argues, is not thinking machines, but machines that can persuade, manipulate and create with words.
‘Love is like reparenting your inner child’: Amid dating rumours with Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur on why real love changes you; therapist explains
Mrunal Thakur on emotional healing through relationships
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Japanese Ambassador says this Bengaluru outlet serves 'India’s best pizza’, shares photos
The photos show the envoy dining at the outlet of Pizza 4P’s, a brand founded in Vietnam
Man lies under a moving train for reel, Hyderabad cop reacts: 'Be responsible, not reckless'
After the train passes over him, the man stands unhurt and poses for the camera
How a cold email to billionaire Narayana Murthy led to a meeting within hours
The Bengaluru-based entrepreneur said that in May 2016, he sent a cold email to Narayana Murthy to request a meeting
Indian man takes amma to US, gives her a tour of his office: ‘every mother’s dream come true’
The video begins with the techie's mother standing outside the Charles Schwab office
89-year-old woman sells handmade bracelets on Mumbai local trains to 'pay her family for staying with them'
old woman sell bracelet mumbai local
Feb 04: Latest News
Advertisement