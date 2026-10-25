IAS vs state civil services: Does power justify rudeness? An ethics case study on professional behaviour

(UPSC Ethics Simplified, a special series under UPSC Essentials by The Indian Express, explores ethical concepts relevant to the Civil Services Examination. In today’s article, we examine the controversy surrounding IAS officer Rajeev Ranjan Kumar and Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) officer Beenish Wani, following a video purportedly showing Kumar abusing Wani during a review meeting. With an inquiry ordered into the incident, we explore a larger question: How should civil servants exercise authority while upholding dignity, empathy and professional conduct? Our ethicist examines the principles of emotional intelligence, moral courage and ethical leadership through the ideas of leading thinkers.)

Let’s begin with a question:

The recent controversy involving IAS officer Kumar Rajeev Ranjan and Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service officer Beenish Wani raises important questions about the ethical exercise of authority, professional conduct and the treatment of subordinates in public administration.

While the allegations are subject to inquiry and should not be treated as established findings, we use this published report to explore the larger ethical issues and concepts it brings into focus. These insights can help aspirants develop a better understanding of ethical leadership, emotional intelligence and moral courage, and apply them while answering UPSC questions on related themes.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Why does ethical leadership begin with respect?

Becoming an IAS officer is not merely about clearing a competitive examination. It also entails accepting the responsibility to uphold constitutional values, demonstrate integrity and treat people with dignity. Civil servants occupy positions of authority, but their leadership is reflected not only in the decisions they make, but also in how they interact with colleagues, subordinates and citizens.

The central ethical lesson is simple: how a leader treats their subordinates reflects their values. Leadership is not merely about exercising authority, but about using it with dignity, empathy and self-restraint.

Under Rule 3 of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968, members of the services are required to maintain absolute integrity and devotion to duty and do nothing that is unbecoming of a member of the service. Public authority must, therefore, be exercised responsibly and in accordance with the standards of conduct expected of civil servants.

An officer who exercises authority without allowing ego to dominate their conduct can foster a workplace built on trust, accountability and cooperation. Conversely, when authority becomes a means of intimidation, it can weaken institutional morale and discourage subordinates from expressing legitimate concerns.

Story continues below this ad

Emotional intelligence: The foundation of ethical leadership

Emotional intelligence is an essential quality for civil servants. It involves recognising and managing one’s emotions, understanding the feelings of others and responding appropriately in challenging situations.

Psychologist Daniel Goleman identifies five key components of emotional intelligence: self-awareness, self-regulation, motivation, empathy and social skills. These qualities are particularly relevant in a hierarchical administrative structure, where officers must handle disagreements, make difficult decisions and work with people holding different perspectives.

Interrupting a subordinate who is seeking clarification, refusing to hear an explanation, resorting to personal insults or threatening punitive action in anger may indicate a failure of emotional self-regulation. A leader’s ability to remain composed during disagreement is as important as their ability to make technically sound decisions.

This does not mean that senior officers should avoid taking disciplinary action or holding subordinates accountable. Rather, decisions must be based on facts, established procedures and fairness, not personal anger or wounded authority. Discipline and dignity are not mutually exclusive.

Story continues below this ad

Goleman’s framework helps aspirants understand that technical competence and formal authority are not sufficient for effective leadership. Self-awareness, empathy and social skills enable officers to resolve conflicts constructively and build a culture in which employees can raise concerns without fear of humiliation.

Moral courage and the right to express dissent

Ethical leadership also requires an environment in which subordinates can seek clarification, communicate disagreement and point out procedural concerns without being subjected to personal attacks.

When a junior officer responds to an intimidating situation by asserting their position professionally and objecting to inappropriate language, it may demonstrate moral courage. Moral courage involves standing up for what is right despite the possibility of adverse consequences. It must, however, be exercised with professional restraint and within the framework of institutional rules.

A healthy administrative hierarchy does not require unquestioning silence from junior officials. It requires respect for legitimate authority alongside accountability, reasoned disagreement and the ability to raise genuine concerns through appropriate channels.

Story continues below this ad

For civil servants, this distinction is important. Respect for hierarchy should not be confused with the abandonment of one’s ethical judgement. Similarly, disagreement should not become an excuse for insubordination. Ethical administration requires both responsible supervision and principled conduct by subordinates.

Authority versus ethical leadership

Management thinker Peter Drucker is often associated with the distinction between doing things right and doing the right things. This distinction offers a useful lens through which to examine administrative leadership: achieving a task is not enough if the means employed undermine dignity, fairness or institutional trust.

Immanuel Kant’s emphasis on human dignity provides another ethical perspective. From a Kantian standpoint, individuals must be treated as ends in themselves, not merely as instruments for achieving an objective. Even when a harsh or intimidating approach appears to produce immediate results, it does not automatically become ethically justified.

The utilitarian perspective also offers a relevant question: what are the consequences of such conduct for the wider institution? A culture of fear may discourage honest communication, weaken teamwork and prevent errors from being reported. By contrast, respectful communication can improve cooperation, morale and the quality of administrative decisions.

Story continues below this ad

These perspectives show that ethical leadership must be assessed not only by outcomes, but also by the means adopted to achieve them and their consequences for the people and institutions involved.

The way forward: Exercising power with responsibility

The purpose of administrative authority is to serve the public and advance institutional objectives, not to reinforce an individual’s ego. Senior officers must therefore demonstrate self-restraint, listen actively, communicate clearly and ensure that disagreements are addressed through fair and established procedures.

Institutions, too, must foster a culture of accountability in which complaints are examined impartially and professional conduct is expected at every level of the hierarchy. Training in emotional intelligence, conflict resolution and ethical decision-making can help officers respond more constructively to stressful situations.

Ultimately, the credibility of a civil servant rests not merely on their designation or ability to deliver results, but also on the values reflected in their everyday conduct. As the public expects administrators to uphold dignity and fairness, those values must also guide their interactions within the administration.

Story continues below this ad

For a civil servant, leadership is not demonstrated by how effectively they can command others, but by how responsibly they exercise authority. Respectful treatment of subordinates is not a sign of weakness. It is an expression of emotional maturity, ethical competence and commitment to public service.

(The writer is the author of ‘Being Good’, ‘Aaiye, Insaan Banaen’, ‘Kyon’ and ‘Ethikos: Stories Searching Happiness’. He teaches courses on and offers training in ethics, values and behaviour. He has been the expert/consultant to SAARC countries, UPSC, Central Bureau of Investigation( CBI),National Judicial Academy, ATI, RAKNPA, Haryana Institute of Public Administration, ISA MountAbu, National Centre for Good Governance,Competition Commission of India (CCI), etc. He has PhD in two disciplines and has been a Doctoral Fellow in Gandhian Studies from ICSSR. His second PhD is from IIT Delhi on Ethical Decision Making among Indian Bureaucrats. He writes for the UPSC Ethics Simplified (concepts and caselets) weekly.)

Subscribe to our UPSC newsletter and stay updated with the news cues from the past week.

Stay updated with the latest UPSC articles by joining our Telegram channel – Indian Express UPSC Hub, and follow us on UPSC section of The Indian Express on Instagram and X.

Story continues below this ad

For your queries and suggestions write at manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com

PREVIOUS ARTICLES ON UPSC ETHICS SIMPLIFIED:

What makes a good journalist? Philosophers’ lessons that hold true for civil servants too

What Rs 700 crore Delhi medical scam teaches about probity, bioethics

What ethical questions does Delhi’s Satya Niketan tragedy raise?

Gen Z and the ethics of communication

Story continues below this ad

IAS Tukaram Mundhe | Beyond the officer, study the ethical issues

As Divya Mittal resigns from IAS, 3 ethical questions on public service

Can fear of punishment create an ethical society?

CJP protest: Why responses to protests are an ethics case study

Railway linen theft : A Case Study in everyday ethics

Can ethics stop the next fire tragedy?

How can India’s civil services and governance rebuild Gen Z’s trust?